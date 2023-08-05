24 of the Less Celebrated Greats That Died Too Early

Isn't it devastating when one with so much talent and potential passes away only a few years into their career? Folks in an online community discuss some legends who rarely get their flowers and passed away too soon. Perhaps this is us celebrating the unsung heroes who no longer are.

John Denver

John Denver had jumped into the scene with something unique, but how cruel could life be to take him away? He was an American singer and songwriter who, in the 1970s, popularized acoustic folk music.

Jeff Buckley

At age 30, Jeff Buckley, with such rare talent took a bow from his music and guitar and life. His only album Grace remains evergreen. A fan writes, “His unfinished, posthumous album, Sketches For My Sweetheart The Drunk, would've been on another level …with a feeling and texture that not only would've been novel for its time but hasn't been conceived by anyone since.”

Chris Farley

Chris Farley was that guy who was practically a barrel of laughs. Sad he's no more. After he died in 1997 of a speedball overdose, a private funeral was held in his honor at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in his hometown of Madison.

Mitch Hedberg

Here's another comedic genius the world lost. Hedberg was greatly loved by those who knew him for his surreal humor and deadpan delivery. He only began his career in 1989 and we lost him too soon.

Karen Carpenter

Years after her death, Karen Carpenter's songs still feel brand new. There can never be an absolute replacement for Carpenter. She possessed the kind of voice that could pierce the soul, move mountains and stir the waters.

Jim Croce

Jim Croce left behind a legacy that will never fade away. A fan opines he penned the best lines ever written about finding true love in his songs — we can't deny that.

Alan Turing

Alan Turing was a British mathematician, computer scientist, philosopher, and all-round genius. In theoretical computer science, his impacts are a part of the success we enjoy today with modern technologies.

Brittany Murphy

The beloved Brittany Murphy, a fantastic singer and a promising actor, died in 2009 from pneumonia. A fan remembers her as one of the best actors on King of the Hill.

Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline, who passed on in a plane crash only at age 30, left the world wishing it could perform a resurrection ritual just to find solace in the lovely texture of her voice again. But unfortunately, we all only get one chance.

Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa was four things: a musician, a composer, a bandleader, and the definition of prowess! His non-conventional lyrics, sound experimentation, free-form improvisation, musical virtuosity, and satirical style broke borders.

Phil Hartman

It's a sad story, the story surrounding Phil Hartman's death. However, his legacies are what we still have, and perhaps some memories of the times he graced our screens or wrote the movies that did. He also lived as a comedian and graphic designer.

Steve Irwin

For some, Steve Irwin was the most impressive or captivating guy they ever knew. This Australian zookeeper, popularly known as The Crocodile Hunter, died of a Stingray injury to the heart. He was filming in the Great Barrier Reef with Philippe Cousteau Jr. when a short-tail stingray barb pierced him in the chest. He also was a conservationist, television personality, wildlife educator, and environmentalist.

Chester Bennington

As a contributor says, it's almost impossible to talk about Chester Bennington without mentioning Chris Cornell. Both were very close friends, and Cornell had only died two months by self-assisted hanging, as reported by the coroner, just as Bennington did on Cornell's birthday.

Hank Williams

Although having walked the earth for only 29 years, Hank has earned the title of one of America's most significant and influential songwriters and singers. This title goes a long way in proving that the value of a well-lived life is not in how long it is lived but the impact left.

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan's mainstream career spanned only seven years, but his left legacies still earn him praise today. He died in a helicopter crash on the way to Midway International Airport in Chicago.

Anton Yelchin

We remember Anton Yelchin for his stellar performances in movies like Star Trek Beyond, Experimenter, and many others. Yelchin's death, caused by a freak car accident, left the world speechless. He was pretty young and had a promising future in Hollywood.

James Dean

How can we forget Jim Stark in Rebel Without a Cause? James Dean's career before his death spanned only five years. But he could leave an indelible mark in the acting space within those few years. Dean was the first actor to receive a posthumous Academy Award nomination for outstanding performance.

Keith Moon

This English drummer was one of a kind! His role in the rock band The Who evidences this claim. True, everyone is unique in their way and practice, but the uniqueness Moon brought with his drumming skills was out of the ordinary in those days.

Lee Morgan

Lee was both a trumpeter and composer and was quite skillful with his talents. No wonder he came to prominence quite early. He's known for his album, The Sidewinder. Unfortunately, he died of a gunshot in an argument with his wife.

Norm Macdonald

Looking for a comedic genius? You have this guy — or had. Speaking of Norm Macdonald, a contributor says, “Norm was the greatest, the way he cracked up late-night hosts over and over… and the rest of us. Miss Norm.”

Otis Redding

Otis Redding was such a promising young singer and songwriter. He transformed the American popular music genre in his short-lived career. He was not referred to as the King of Soul for nothing. What he did on his cover of Ben E. King's “Stand by Me” was pure magic.

Layne Staley

Layne Staley is famous for his powerful vocal composure as lead vocalist in the rock band Alice In Chains. Sadly, he died of an overdose. “It was tragic the way he faded away from life,” shares a contributor. He was a quintessential rockstar with so much potential.

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's death in 2018 from an accidental overdose left a large vacuum in music. Asides from the music scene, Miller also took roles in some movies, including Single Ladies and Loiter Squad. “I was thinking of how many Mac projects we would have by now if was still alive,” writes a fan.

Bill Hicks

Bill Hicks saw the world from a completely different point of view. He was a standup comedian and a satirist. His art brought controversy since he focused on social issues, including religion, philosophy, and politics. We wish he was celebrated more, even as dark as his comedies were.

Source: Reddit.