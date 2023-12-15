‘Tis the Season of Generosity: 21 Lesser-Known Charities That Deserve Attention

The holidays are closing in. Wrapping paper in all sorts of colors and textures is, quite literally, flying off the shelves- and falling out of my closet. Tunnel vision can set in as you drive to your nearest mall or big box store for the perfect gift. As you check another person off your shopping list, have you considered those who may not have a gift under the tree this year?

Hundreds of nonprofits and charities commit themselves to the support and outreach of those needing help. Unlike your local Target or Walmart, these foundations can only function with financial donations. As you stick a gift tag to a perfectly wrapped present and arrange your packages under the tree, consider donating to one of these unconventional charities.

1. The 501st Legion

If you want to support a group of nerds making a difference, consider donating to the 501st Legion. While they might not be suited up to go into battle behind Lord Vader, members of this group create, construct, and don screen-accurate costumes, all in the name of fandom and charity work. Can you imagine a group of Star Wars villains entering a hospital ward to cheer up sick children? Your donation to The 501st Legion can make that visit possible.

2. Goats of Anarchy

Unlike the Sons of Anarchy, these goats aren’t dealing in the illegal weapons business. Goats of Anarchy is a sanctuary that cares for farm animals with disabilities. Unfortunately, on many traditional farms, these animals would be killed. When Goats of Anarchy rescue an animal, they receive rehabilitative care, top-notch veterinary medicine, and love from those who care for them.

3. Night to Shine

Tim Tebow- yes, that Tim Tebow- launched Night to Shine to bring a one-of-a-kind prom experience to individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers working with Night to Shine prepare a red carpet and give their guests makeovers, complete with makeup application and hairstyling. Then, the party begins!

4. The Coffee Trust

I’m obsessed with coffee, and I’m not alone- 62% of Americans say they drink at least one cup daily. The Coffee Trust was established in 2008 with the mission of helping indigenous coffee farmers grow their crops more sustainably, enhance their income, and guide their communities into becoming self-sustaining entities centered around their farming practices. By donating to The Coffee Trust, you know you’re supporting ethical coffee consumption and the community that grows your coffee.

5. Knots of Love

Knots of Love supplies handmade beanies, knitted and crocheted, to cancer patients and hospitals in need. If you’re a crafter and have way too much yarn in your stash, you can whip up a beanie or two and send them to a Knots of Love distributor, who will make sure your warm and toasty creation makes it into the hands of someone who needs it most.

If you don’t work with yarn or don’t have time to take up another hobby, you can also make a monetary donation or even sponsor a bag of tiny blankets for babies in the NICU.

6. To Write Love On Her Arms

I’m a mental health worker and advocate, and the touching story behind To Write Love On Her Arms’ mission is incredible. Founder Jamie sought to help a friend, Renee, get treatment for her mental health, self-injurious, and addiction issues. Once Renee entered treatment, Jamie and some friends were able to help her pay for her care by selling t-shirts.

Now, To Write Love On Her Arms directly invests in agencies that can help those struggling with mental health. You can donate to them directly or purchase unique t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more from their online store in the spirit of Jamie and Renee's story.

7. Hungry For Music

Hungry For Music collects and distributes unwanted musical instruments to children who want to learn to play music but lack the finances to purchase their own instruments. Hungry For Music also helps music educators in underfunded schools to continue bringing the joy of music to their students. You don’t need to have an old instrument lying around to help out this charity; they accept monetary donations as well.

8. Pajama Program

I have great childhood memories of reading a book in bed before my parents tucked me in. To this day, I do most of my reading in bed while snuggling with my dogs. Pajama Program aims to create the same childhood memories for kids in need by giving them a book to read and a set of cozy pajamas to wear.

By helping families make healthy sleep routines, the Pajama Program ensures kids feel safe and secure, setting them up for success during their waking hours. They also provide programs on the importance of sleep to educators, caregivers, and parents.

9. Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love was founded during the Covid-19 pandemic when founder Rhiannon Menn began cooking and delivering meals to those in her local community who needed help. The movement took off, with volunteers from three countries providing free food to families in their local community. You can support Lasagna Love by cooking a meal or making a financial gift.

10. Gamer’s Outreach

The mission of Gamer’s Outreach is to provide fun to hospitalized children. They work to provide games, gaming systems, and software to pediatric hospitals so families can prioritize fun activities while enduring such a challenging experience. If you’re into streaming, you can stream your favorite games to raise money for Gamer’s Outreach or even volunteer to help teach hospital staff how to run a game system.

11. Trees For Troops

Military families are among the strongest people I know. Not only do they spend ample time away from their loved ones when they’re called up for duty, but they often have to move around from location to location, making establishing a sense of normalcy difficult.

Trees for Troops aims to bring holiday cheer to military families who need it most by donating them a live Christmas tree in time for the holidays. You can give any amount, but donating $40 is enough to buy and ship one tree.

12. World Vision Animal Donations

You may have heard of World Vision, but did you know they help establish farms in developing countries? What’s more, you can donate an animal to a developing farm- and don’t worry, the animals you contribute will not be raised for meat. You can donate chickens, goats, cows, and more to help developing communities practice sustainable agriculture.

13. NaNoWriMo

National Novel Writing Month, often called NaNoWriMo, occurs every November. During this time, writers will attempt to write 50,000 words- an average of around 1700 words daily. Those who complete their goal are rewarded with some fantastic gifts, though NaNoWriMo offers much more than a fun challenge and prizes. NaNoWriMo supports libraries, bookstores, and community centers in developing literacy and goal-setting programs.

14. Alice’s Kids

Alice’s Kids was founded in memory of Alice Reilly by her children. Growing up, the three of them lived on welfare checks. If Alice could make extra money, she would excitedly take her children shopping for new clothes, shoes, or haircuts.

As adults, Ron and Laura, Alice’s children, founded the nonprofit to give back to children living in the same circumstances they grew up in. Alice’s Kids accepts requests from children submitted on their behalf by trusted adults and provides the financial means for the children’s guardians to purchase the items requested.

15. Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders provides emergency medical care to those experiencing humanitarian crises worldwide. They’ve recently worked in Ukraine, Haiti, Yemen, and Gaza. Doctors and other medical professionals travel to these struggling regions and offer lifesaving care, putting themselves in danger to aid others. One supporter states they donate to Doctors Without Borders because they love their commitment to working across the globe to anyone and everyone who needs their help.

16. Gold Ribbon Rescue

If you love dogs, this is the charity for you. Gold Ribbon Rescue exclusively supports the rescue, foster, and adoption process of golden retrievers. Monetary donations fund medical care and training for the dogs in Gold Ribbon Rescue’s care. They also offer clothing and an adorable calendar made with pictures of golden’s they rescued. If you’re fortunate to live locally, you can even volunteer to foster and adopt a dog.

17. Nuci’s Space

Nuci’s Space aims to support those struggling with mental illness, with a focus on musicians. They offer a resource center for people to receive help and guidance and even provide access to professional mental health services. Their center includes access to a recording studio and offers youth programs to help budding musicians grow in their talents and overall well-being.

18. JDRF

Diabetes is a complex disease that can be difficult to manage without proper resources. JDRF strives to help those with Type 1 diabetes on several levels, from government advocacy to research to unique treatment options. Their work includes offering mental health care catered to people with diabetes. JDRF’s website also provides numerous resources for diabetics and their family members.

19. Table Top Knights

Tabletop games such as Dungeons and Dragons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, partially thanks to Stranger Things. Jesiah McCann founded Table Top Knights to spread the joy of RPGs. They built a network of DMs and other volunteers to help bring D&D to their local community, but they didn’t stop there. Table Top Knights hosts events to raise money for other nonprofits and even offers professional DM services in exchange for donations to their charity partners.

20. Project Athena

Running is not my thing, but I applaud those who can engage in running as exercise and enjoy it. I can, however, get behind Project Athena, which partners with women who have endured traumatic experiences. They aim to empower trauma survivors through community and provide healing through athletic activities.

21. Soles4Souls

Have you noticed thrift stores raising their prices, almost to the point where you’re nearly better off buying something new rather than secondhand? While inflation in thrift stores inconveniences those who frequent them by choice, it can be catastrophic for those who shop there out of necessity.

Enter Soles4Souls. This nonprofit puts new clothes and shoes into the hands of individuals and families experiencing financial hardships, including those facing homelessness. $20 can place a new pair of shoes in the hands of someone who needs them the most, especially as winter sets in.