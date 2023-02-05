16 Lesser-Known Fantasy Novels That Deserve Recognition

Fantasy lovers have already read all of the famous releases in our chosen genre. Fans like Redditor u/Jeramy_Jones are dying to learn about more excellent fantasy novels and series that we can binge-read.

The Redditor asked subreddit r/AskReddit, “What’s a good fantasy/high fantasy book that *isn’t* Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones or Harry Potter?”

Fantasy fans filled the comments with exciting answers.

1: The Abhorsen Series

u/1-2-switch replied, “The Abhorsen series by Garth Nix is a personal fav of mine.”

“I read Sabriel in high school and it was very good,” added u/Jeramy_Jones. “I appreciated its totally unique concept of magic.”

2: Discworld

u/blk_mmth suggested Discworld. u/lyingsander added, “GNU Terry Pratchett. Favorite series of all time; I own all the books!”

3: The Chronicles of Amber

u/kirkagar replied, “I liked the chronicles of amber. It's less dungeons and dragons than many of the other titles listed here but I enjoyed it.”

u/richterbg agreed, adding, “The author is Roger Zelazny. He has other stuff too. I loved Donnerjack.”

4: Conan

u/GayFemboyOmniNerd responded, “Conan by Robert E. Howard! Those stories are amazing. J.R.R. Tolkien himself loved them and took inspiration from them.”

“They inspired modern fantasy including DnD about as much as Tolkien's work did.”

5: Anything Written by Ursula LeGuin

u/iamsum1gr8 answered, “The earthsea series by Ursula LeGuin.”

“While I will say Ursula K. LeGuin is a fantastic author,” u/burgerpizzatacocafe replied, “I must also say that the Hainish cycle and political sci-fi is where she truly excels. The Dispossessed and The Left Hand of Darkness are absolutely indispensable novels.”

6: The First Law Series

u/volcano_slayer9 shared, “The First Law series by Joe Abercrombie.”

“Absolute second,” affirmed u/ThePurifyingFire. “One of the best book series I’ve ever read.”

7: The Stormlight Archive

u/MadScience98 responded, “The Stormlight Archive, it's by Brandon Sanderson and it's absolutely amazing.”

8: The Riftwar Saga

u/darthwolftron said, “The Riftwar Saga by Raymond E. Feist.”

“Jesus christ, this is down far too low,” u/Jeremy_irons_cereal jumped in. “This should be the top answer. Magician is my favourite book. Every single book after is f***ing brilliant!! Feist is one of the best authors ever.”

9: His Dark Materials

u/Weird_Surname replied, “His Dark Materials and the Sequel/Prequel trilogy and the novellas.”

“Definitely this,” agreed u/Excellent_Law6906. “Nothing else is so goddamn epic.”

10: The Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn Trilogy

u/GOB8484 answered, “I really enjoyed the Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn trilogy by Tad Williams when I read it a long time ago and I haven't seen it mentioned yet.”

11: Mazalan Book of the Fallen Series

u/krim2182 said, “Malazan book of the Fallen series by Steven Erikson. The first book can be hard to get through, but it is well worth it.”

“I actually had to look up a google doc to go over each chapter to figure out what I had just read, and if I understood it, but honestly I loved it. The series does get easier to read through after book 1.”

12: The Chronicles of Prydain

u/gain_glowsack_sun shared, “The Chronicles of Prydain were pretty good.”

13: Dragonriders of Pern

u/Sleepdprived responded, “Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey highly recommended.”

14: The Magician Series

u/Nothingaddsup answered, “The Magician series is so great. It does get a little high fantasy in places with the Pug stuff, but it is overall pretty accessable.”

15: The Broken Earth Trilogy

u/lucycomestogether replied, “I’d really recommend The Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisen. The world building in particular is top notch.”

16: Mythagos Wood

u/CatoblepasQueefs said, “This'll be buried, but Mythago Wood.”

