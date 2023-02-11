10 Great Disturbing Movies You Probably Haven’t Seen

Some, but certainly not all, of us (very much including myself) like movies that trouble, unsettle, and, yes, disturb us. But there are differences within these movies, there are simple provocations, and then there are thoughtful films that use their edge to force us to think about things in new ways.

A Redditor recently asked for suggestions for just such films. They noted that they weren’t looking for movies that exist just to push the boundaries of taste (which to be fair, have their place), but, as they put it, “actually great movies.” Of course, the “disturbing classics” like Martyrs, Antichrist, and Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, received mention. But here I’ve pulled out some films that are mentioned less often and deserve just as much attention from those seeking to be disturbed.

1. Dogtooth

Several commenters agreed that Yorgos Lanthimos’s Dogtooth fit the bill. The film centers on a family who have kept their children inside their home their entire lives and teach them strange and purposefully incorrect things about the outside world. One respondent clearly thought this was the perfect suggestion as they said, “​​This is pretty much my answer for this type of request.”

2. Snowtown

Snowtown tells the true story of the Snowtown murders, a series of killings that sought to target pedophiles and gay men. One commenter thought it very much fit the bill for both “great” and “disturbing,” saying, “Snowtown is a masterpiece, and extremely disturbing.”

3. Happiness

There’s not often overlap in “disturbing movie” conversations and comedies, but Happiness is a unique film. The film, which a couple respondents mentioned, follows three sisters and the intertwining relationships of those around them. But unlike most intertwining lives movies, Happiness addresses upsetting topics like sexual assault and child sexual abuse with a pitch-black sense of humor. It’s not a movie for everyone, but those looking to laugh disturbing in the face will surely find something to enjoy.

4. The Vanishing (1988)

Based on the novella The Golden Egg by Tim Krabbé, The Vanishing tells the story of a man whose girlfriend goes missing while on a road trip and his search for her. But it’s not just a movie about a man looking for his missing partner; one day, the man who kidnapped her decides to reach out and begin toying with the boyfriend. It’s a thrilling cat-and-mouse film that gets under your skin, which is almost certainly why it got more than one mention in the thread.

5. The Rover

Generally, I stick to the answers in top-voted comments for these pieces, but The Rover is a personal favorite and a film that’s often overlooked, so I couldn’t help myself. The film was mentioned in reply to a comment suggesting the adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road; the respondent said “If you’re a fan of The Road, you could do worse than give The Rover a go as well.” The Rover follows two men in post-apocalyptic Australia searching for a gang that stole one of their cars and includes the other’s brother. It’s a simultaneously beautiful and bleak film with great performances from Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson.

6. High Rise

Based on J.G. Ballard’s novel of the same name, High Rise tells the story of a, you guessed it, a high rise apartment building that descends into chaos. It’s a film that starts off fairly normal, but as the community begins to cut itself off from the outside world, existing social structures begin to deteriorate.

7. The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover

Peter Greenaway received two mentions, one for The Baby of Mâcon and another for The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover. But there was some disagreement about the quality of The Baby of Mâcon, as one respondent said “I’m not sure, even as a sort of ex Peter Greenaway fan, that I could ever argue that The Baby of Mâcon is good.” On the other hand, the Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover was largely agreed upon as a great disturbing film.

8. We Need to Talk About Kevin

We Need to Talk About Kevin, based on the novel of the same name by Lionel Shriver, received several mentions. The film follows a mother whose son killed several of his classmates in both the aftermath and the lead-up to that event. It’s a harrowing movie with a fantastic lead performance from Tilda Swinton.

9. The Piano Teacher

One respondent called out the entire filmography of Austrian filmmaker Michael Haneke while others were more specific with their pick from his work and highlighted The Piano Teacher. Based on the novel of the same name by Elfriede Jelinek, The Piano Teacher centers on a sadomasochistic relationship that develops between a, that’s right, piano teacher and her student.

10. Threads

Several people called out the made-for-TV movie Threads as one of the most disturbing films they’d ever seen. The movie centers on the city of Sheffield and the effects that a nuclear war has on the city and its people. One respondent called it “probably the most accurate depiction of nuclear war and the fallout,” while another simply emphasized that it was “horrifying.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.