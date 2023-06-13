Level up Your Stay: One of Seattle’s Newest Hotels Offers More Amenities Than Most Resorts

What would you do in a hotel with 70,000 square feet of entertainment space? Just about anything you want.

Take a dip in the heated rooftop pool, challenge someone to a friendly karaoke competition, or stream your favorite flick in the movie room — tough choices, but if you stay here, ‘decision fatigue' has never been quite so fun.

Seattle has a new contender in its hospitality scene, and it's not your average hotel. It's a luxurious playground full of unparalleled features that are raising the bar for high standards in the Emerald City. It's called Level Seattle, and it's a game-changer in the realm of city-stay decadence.

The hotel's jaw-dropping array of amenities blends luxury and value like never before. It offers a stunning 70,000 square feet of entertainment space, three heated pools, a state-of-the-art gym that rivals exclusive fitness clubs, an indoor basketball court, and a plethora of spaces tailored for social gatherings and entertaining.

That's just for starters – and the cost is comparable to city hotels that offer a fraction of as much for the same price.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a product and experience that is second-to-none in the extended stay market and, quite honestly, in a city hotel experience,” says Javier Cepeda, VP of Sales for Level Seattle.

“Whether our guests are visiting for a weekend or three months, we want them to feel at home with a spacious apartment of their own and access to lifestyle amenities that keep them connected to their daily routines and passions.”

A New Kind of Business Plan

Level Seattle opened in May of 2022, boasting a 13-story all-suite hotel flanked by two towering 41-story residential buildings. These skyscrapers share the hotel's luxurious amenities, making it no surprise that over 70% of its inhabitants are long-term renters.

Its strategic proximity to headquarters for companies such as Nordstrom, Tommy Bahama, and more than a few Amazon office buildings make it a smart choice for employees staying longer than a typical hotel would accommodate.

The hotel offers a range of spacious, apartment-style suites for both short-term nightly stays and extended monthly residencies.

In a league of its own, the uniqueness of this brand-new hotel explains why it consistently operates at no less than 70% capacity, even during Seattle's typically quieter tourist seasons. This trailblazer is redefining the standards of the city's hospitality scene.

Cepeda shares, “Our product bridges the gap between extended stay and leisure travel, allowing us to fulfill the demand for corporate/relocation travel in the neighborhood and support the growth of leisure travel in the Seattle market. We're fortunate to have many loyal clients that work with us in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Vancouver, and the response to our expansion into Seattle has been a positive one.”

All-Suite Amenities

Every suite at Level Seattle is designed with the utmost comfort in mind. You'll find a fully equipped kitchen and dining area, perfect for home-cooked meals when you want to dine in. And there's no need to worry about laundry or storage since all rooms include a washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.

Every suite offers a private open-air balcony for a bit of the outdoors – a perfect spot for your morning coffee or evening relaxation.

Pools

Level Seattle could have stopped with just one pool, which is already more than some hotels in Seattle offer. The indoor pool is clean and well-maintained, and guests can also soak in the hot tub, spend time in the steam or sauna rooms and test their endurance with a quick dip in the cold plunge tub.

Level Seattle didn't stop there, though. They also offer two outdoor pools, including one on the 13th floor, making it one of Seattle's only rooftop pools.

These aren't small pools, either. They rival what you would find at any resort, with a generous amount of lounge chairs and day chaises. These outdoor entertaining venues also offer grills available for guests, as well as tables for outdoor eating.

In all, guests at Level Seattle have access to three pools, three hot tubs, three saunas, one cold plunge tub, and countless areas to relax while enjoying them.

Expect The Unexpected at Level Seattle

While one might expect a hotel to have a swimming pool, what's not expected is finding a treasure trove of complimentary amenities that outshine even those of many five-star hotels.

Ricky Combs, Manager on Duty at the Level Seattle, says, “Seeing the kids go up to the playroom and then watching them discover it also has an outdoor playground is such a treat. It's always so fun to see them light up when they go up there.”

Echoing Combs' sentiments, the charm of Level Seattle lies in the unexpected pleasures that await around every corner.

Fitness Plus

Want to keep up with your fitness routine? Level Seattle boosts the largest private gym in the city with more than 9,000 square feet of state-of-the-art equipment. Beyond the expected, guests have free access to the Peloton room, two workout rooms with Smart Mirrors, a yoga studio, and so much more.

A massage therapy room is available first-come-first-served for guests who want to bring in their private therapist. Although not free, the hotel even brings in a barber each Tuesday, catering to long-term renters who work nearby and want easy access to a hairstylist.

Basketball and Rock Climbing

If you'd rather watch basketball than play it, sit back and relax in comfort in the sports lounge, where you can see the half-court action through the floor-to-ceiling windows. You might even spot someone on the climbing wall on the other side of the gym.

Room for Music

Just past the gym, you'll find a music room available to practice your virtuoso skills. Didn't bring your musical instrument with you? No matter. Level Seattle provides a baby grand piano and a set of professional-grade drums for you to use at your leisure.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations

Even furry friends have a special place to hang out at Level Seattle, with a large outdoor relief area created just for them. This covered patio is perfect for letting Fido take care of business without having to walk the city sidewalks.

Movie Time & Karaoke Room

Guests also have access to a variety of lounges and spaces designed with entertainment in mind. For those with a flair for music, a dedicated karaoke room is available for spontaneous sing-along sessions.

Movie lovers can head to the hotel's theater room, enhanced with comfortable seating and a large 96-inch screen TV, to stream their favorite movies. This space also includes a kitchen, allowing guests to prepare snacks and make themselves at home while settling in for an evening of movie time.

Game Room

Teens, in particular, will find the game room a haven designed just for them. They can battle it out in a ping-pong match, strategize at the pool table, immerse themselves in arcade games, or master the art of shuffleboard. One thing is for sure – you won't hear the dreaded “I'm bored” while staying at this hotel.

For those who prefer a laid-back vibe, the spacious lounge area in the game room is ideal for relaxation and socializing, and the fully equipped kitchen stands ready for guests to create appetizers or heat up a pizza.

Ideal Location

Level Seattle is ideally situated with the best of Seattle just outside its doorstep, making it a compelling option for vacationers and long-term renters. Attractions such as Pike Place Market, Lumen Field, Climate Pledge Arena, and the South Lake Union waterfront are all in close proximity making the hotel an excellent starting point for those wanting to explore the city.

This article was produced by Our Woven Journey and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.