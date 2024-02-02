Lewis Hamilton Signs With Ferrari, Shaking up the F1 World

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, the most successful racer in the sport's history, just dropped a bombshell on the motorsports world, announcing that he will leave Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Though they have not lived up to it recently, Scuderia Ferrari is hands down the most iconic racing team in F1 history, with 242 wins, 249 poles, and 16 constructors' championships. At the same time, Hamilton and fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher have seven driver championships, making them tied for the most in F1 history.

What's Behind Hamilton Signing With Ferrari?

The greatest driver the sport has ever seen signing with its most storied company might seem like a no-brainer recipe for success. A report from Road & Track points out that the Italian automotive icon has signed legendary drivers in the past, however, their track records after donning the iconic Ferrari red are pretty mixed.

For example, driver Kimi Raikkonen, who won Ferrari's last championship in 2007, beating out Hamilton by one point, later had a falling out with the team and spent the rest of his time there playing second fiddle to its other stars as his career waned. Meanwhile, Michael Schumacher won five of his seven championships while in red. Then there's Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, who won many races but did not win a championship.

For a driver of Hamilton's reputation, the F1 world will only consider his move to Ferrari a success if he wins a championship. However, Hamilton, who turned 39 in January, is no spring chicken. While drivers like Fernando Alonso are proving that F1 racers can stay competitive in their 40s, father time is likely on Hamilton's mind.

Road & Track reports that Lewis Hamilton made a statement, released by Mercedes. “I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” he said.

Hamilton continued, “But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows one to remember.”

A report from Autocar claims that Hamilton's signing with Ferrari clearly shows his lack of confidence in Mercedes to equip him with the car he needs to claim his eighth championship. While Hamilton has won 82 of his 103 races with Mercedes, his last win came at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes and Hamilton have a storied history. As of late, Mercedes has failed to provide the most esteemed racer in F1 history with a winning vehicle — especially in 2023, where Mercedes had a wildly uneven season.

Mercedes and Hamilton get one more shot at it in 2024, though it's hard not to imagine a fog of awkward tension hanging over the team this year, knowing that Hamilton will be jumping ship next year. A lot can happen in a year, though, and it will be exciting to see how the F1 grid transforms this season.