15 of the Safest LGBTQ-Friendly US Cities Trans and Non-Binary People Should Visit

Sometimes travel isn’t as simple as choosing a destination and booking a hotel. For members of the LGBTQ community, safety is a huge factor in where to vacation, and questions of safety can make planning complicated. No one wants to be harassed on the street or worry about being fined or jailed. Multiple states have recently passed anti-transgender and anti-nonbinary laws that prohibit expression and might even make driving illegal (we’re looking at you, Florida). Because of legislation like this, queer folks have to think twice about where they’re vacationing if they want to stay safe.

LGBTQ-Friendly US Cities, According to Experts

Generally, conservative states are less friendly for trans and nonbinary folks, although that isn’t always the case. It can be helpful to reference high-risk lists created by activists — like this one from Erin Reed—but specific cities, even in the deep Bible Belt, can act as oases for the queer community. It’s impossible to completely rule out bad experiences, and everyone defines safety differently. Through research and recommendations from experts and community members, we’ve curated some of the LGBTQ-friendly US cities for the gay community to travel to.

1. Burlington, Vermont

Noël Russell, CXO & Founding member of Whimstay, a budget-friendly platform for booking last-minute vacation rentals, says Burlington’s LGBTQ culture flourishes beside the scenic Lake Champlain. The Zero Gravity Craft Brewery is known for its LGBTQ-friendly environment and exceptional craft beers.

2. Asheville, North Carolina

Despite being in a Southern state, which is often relatively conservative and off-putting to nonbinary and transgender folks, Amazing Asheville says the town is actually a queer haven. There are multiple important landmarks here, including O. Henry’s, the oldest gay bar in the state—also mentioned as such in Esquire. It’s also home to Blue Ridge Pride, an umbrella organization that promotes Pride events and has a queer-friendly directory.

3. Seattle, Washington

While the West Coast is known for being more socially tolerant than other regions in the US, Seattle is also home to one of the last 27 remaining lesbian bars in the country. Wildrose opened in 1984 and advertises itself as the oldest lesbian bar on its website. It’s home to bingo, trivia night, and other fun activities.

4. Atlanta, Georgia

The last remaining lesbian bar in Atlanta, My Sister’s Room, opened in 1996. It’s billed as one of the LGBTQ-friendly bars in a city full of clubs and an active nightlife scene. Visitors can enjoy drag shows, karaoke, comedy, burlesque and more.

5. Chicago, Illinois

Generally speaking, Chicago is a safe city for transgender and nonbinary folks, as well as the rest of the LGBTQ community. It’s an admittedly large, politically blue, and progressive city in a relatively red and conservative state. It’s also home to two of the remaining 27 lesbian bars and has a giant Pride parade each year, so there’s plenty to do and see.

6. Key West, Florida

According to the Florida Keys’ website, the island is an internationally renowned mecca for the LGBTQ community. Its official motto is “One Human Family,” and it is home to an annual Pride event in June, as well as Womenfest in September. Visitors can enjoy the Tennessee Williams Museum, which highlights the history of the famous playwright who called the island home from the 1940s until his death in 1983.

7. Idyllwild, California

As previously stated, the West Coast is well-known for its progressive history and culture. California is no exception to that, and it has many LGBTQ-friendly US cities throughout the state. Idyllwild is home to an annual Pride festival as well as a venue curated specifically for queer weddings. With national parks and hiking trails nearby, it’s the perfect spot for an adventurous, outdoorsy vacation.

8. Portland, Oregon

With a slogan like “Keep Portland Weird,” it’s no surprise the city is welcoming of progressive viewpoints. Portland’s travel site has curated a queer-friendly guide to the city, which includes dozens of resources and events. Travelers may enjoy Dykes on Bikes PDX, which hosts weekly rides, or the Varsity Gay League, which hosts dodgeball and kickball games.

9. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Russell says that Eureka Springs balances Victorian elegance with a contemporary, inclusive spirit. The town hosts LGBTQ events and was named a queer oasis by CNN in 2022. Russell recommended dining at Grotto Wood-Fired Grill and Wine Cave and Oscar’s Cafe, both queer-owned, for a true taste of the town’s welcoming ambiance.

10. New York City, New York

With such a large urban population, it’s no great surprise New York City makes the list of the best places for queer and transgender folks to travel. Visitors might want to check the city’s ongoing list of weekly queer-friendly activities or all the gay-owned businesses to visit. Cubbyhole, an intentionally inclusive lesbian bar, is a must-see historical site.

11. Taos, New Mexico

According to Russell, Taos, situated in the high desert of New Mexico, harmoniously blends art, culture, and natural beauty—creating an inviting atmosphere for LGBTQ visitors. The town’s vibrant arts scene sports numerous galleries, including the queer-owned 203 Fine Art, known for its contemporary collection. Visit The Love Apple, an affirming and locally cherished restaurant with a focus on organic and regional cuisine.

12. Kansas City, Missouri

In May of 2023, Kansas City officials named the town an “official safe haven” for transgender residents and included a commitment to protecting trans healthcare. The city has an affirming LGBTQ center and is home to many queer-friendly bars and nightclubs, including Fountain Haus, Missie B’s, Hamburger Mary’s, and Sidekicks Saloon.

13. Nashville, Tennessee

Although Tennessee has passed more than its fair share of anti-transgender legislation, Nashville, seated in Davidson County, is a consistently progressive part of the state. It’s also home to the Lipstick Lounge, one of the country’s 27 lesbian bars. Travelers will also love Play Dance Bar, the uber-popular drag club that features weekly events, a huge dance floor, and drink specials.

14. Guerneville, California

Tucked away in Sonoma County, Russell says Guerneville welcomes LGBTQ travelers with open arms. The Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve offers majestic hikes. Visitors can dine at Boon Eat + Drink and unwind at The R3 Hotel, which embodies the local queer community’s spirit. A centerpiece of any trip should be visiting Equality Vines, the world’s first LGBTQ-owned winery.

15. St. Petersburg, Florida

Arlene Ligori, a St. Pete resident, says the city is surprisingly well-known for its queer-owned business and inclusive attitude. Ligori recommended the Grand Central District, which features rainbow-painted streets and is advertised on the city’s travel website as the cool-kid “gayborhood.” Travelers will love the Imagine Museum, which sports contemporary glass exhibits from around the world.

We hope you’ll find a new home away from home in one of our queer-friendly recommendations! For the LGBTQ community, travel can be frightening; there’s no denying it. By planning ahead and choosing a relatively safe location, you’re far more likely to enjoy your stay. Unfortunately, all kinds of trips require planning ahead—just ask parents traveling with kids! The extra work, however frustrating, will be worth it to enjoy your travels.