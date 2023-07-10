10 Big Lies About Love You Need To Stop Believing Right Now

There's no denying how captivating and thrilling romance can be. When done right in books or movies, it can leave fans teary-eyed, staring wistfully into blank space, and wishing for that fantastical life. Still, it is not beyond misinterpretation.

Certain ideas about romance have become embedded in our culture through books and movies. When we enter into relationships, we must shout down the expectations set by fiction to live in (and enjoy) reality.

1. Once You're in It, It's Happily Ever After

According to every romance story ever, the point of your quest is finding your partner. Once you've secured a significant other, you get your happily ever after. Nothing else matters. But the truth isn't so sentimental and straightforward. Relationships and love are constant work.

2. Grand Romantic Gestures Is The Best Way To Win Someone Over

Grand, public romantic gestures aren't as romantic in real life as fiction would have you believe. If the other person isn't happy to be on the receiving end of the gesture, it can lead to epic humiliation for both parties.

3. It's Okay To Be a Stalker if You're Hot Enough

No, it's not. But when romance books and movies constantly show stalking as acceptable behavior — as long as you're a hot, rich guy.

“I didn’t get your address when we randomly met in the Starbucks,” one dater joked, “so I had my security team run your fingerprints, and I found your apartment!'”

Someone else asked: “Isn't that the plot for 50 Shades of Grey?”

4. All Men Want Is Sex, and All Women Want Is Emotional Support

The problem here is that it enforces harmful gender stereotypes. Additionally, it makes women feel like all they need to do is be super cool about sex, and a man will fall in love with them.

Inversely, it conditions men to act like they just listen to a woman's problems, and she'll hop into bed with him no problem.

5. Mere Proximity Necessarily Fosters Romantic Attraction

This dater explains the trope very well:

“Best friends for life will fall in love at the end. Coworkers who never hang out outside of work will fall in love in the end. A captive who spends the entire runtime in a cage eating wet dog food will fall in love with their captor as long as their captor stays just a few inches on the other side of the bars.”

Well, a hopeless romantic can dream.

6. Unrequited Love Can Become Requited if You Try Hard Enough

The constant pursuit of someone who always says “no” isn't romantic. It's creepy and is never appreciated.

7. Love Is All That Matters

The Beatles once said, “Love is all you need.” Unfortunately, that's not the way the world works. Love isn't going to land you that big account and open you up to a big payday. Hard work and being good at your job will.

8. That You Need Love To Be Happy

One thing people learn later in life is that you can be happy without being in love. The phrase “date yourself” is commonly used to help encourage people to learn how to be happy while single.

9. Quick Flames

The idea of a brief but torrid affair is better than someone you've grown a fruitful and meaningful long-term relationship with is nonsense. One person mentions The Horse Whisperer or The Bridges of Madison County as examples.

10. Couples Can Work Through Anything

One person comes in with a heavy dose of reality, mentioning that some people fall out of love as easily as they fell into it.

Despite their best efforts, sometimes the flame just dies. It's no one's fault; you have to accept that you've changed as people and are no longer suitable for each other.

