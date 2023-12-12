Rewriting Reality: 25 Lies Perpetuated by the Big Screen

Movies can be a great source of entertainment. Most movies utilize fiction and showcase the impossible. That doesn't stop some people from thinking what gets shown on the big screen might be plausible, however. Plenty of lies have been shown on screen, but we don't give a second thought to many of them.

1. No Recovery Time After Major Surgery

Surgery can be a significant event in someone's life, but movies don't always portray that. There have been many moments on the big screen where a character goes through major surgery but recovers almost immediately as if nothing happened. In reality, recovering from surgery can sometimes take weeks, months, or even years.

2. Getting Hit in the Head With No Repercussions

In some feature films, getting hit in the head isn't treated as a big deal. In fact, it can be a plot point. If the character gets hit enough, then everything will be fine. For example, if the character gets hit in the head, he might have amnesia — but he could get his memory back if he gets hit again. If the character does get knocked out for a time, he often wakes up with nothing except for blurry vision for a few moments.

3. Zoom In and Enhance

If an investigation occurs during a film, oftentimes a solution will be in some video footage. One example is if the investigator needs to determine what car a criminal drives. There will be some found video footage the authorities can use to zoom in on and enhance the image to read the license plate. In reality, this wouldn't be possible in most instances, especially utilizing security camera footage. The resolution isn't nearly high enough in these instances. The result would be a blurry image that wouldn't reveal much of anything.

4. Characters That Know Everything

Society certainly has some people classified as true, genuine geniuses. Even those people don't know everything, though. Sometimes movies revolve around an expert who knows everything. Suppose the movie character happens to be a scientist, for example. In that case, that means he must be an expert in biology, physics, chemistry, and several other different areas. In reality, this wouldn't be the case. Generally speaking, people will become an expert in one of those, such as being an expert in biology or devoting their career to being a chemist. There isn't someone who knows everything about everything and can quickly learn a new field in a matter of moments.

5. Escaping Through Air Ducts

“Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs…” remarks John McClane as he uses an air duct to try and escape in the movie Die Hard. While it can make for an entertaining plot point in a film, no one uses an air duct as an escape route. Generally speaking, air ducts aren't big enough to hold a human. Suppose one can accommodate a human, though. In that case, it most likely won't be able to support the weight, and the person will fall through, potentially resulting in a serious injury.

6. Easily Breaking Through the Glass

In many action movies, one or more characters go through glass, making it look like nothing. These guys either go through it themselves or casually throw someone through a glass window. Realistically speaking, glass tends to be thick. Generally, people aren't able to punch a glass window and have it shatter. If they can punch through it, their hand will get messed up pretty badly. If someone tries to run as fast as possible into the glass, they would bounce off and get seriously injured.

7. Hacking a Secure System in Seconds

Certain films give the impression that hacking a secured system only involves sitting in front of a computer for a few moments and typing in a command or two. In reality, hacking a secure system can take many hours to accomplish, at a minimum. A lot of work goes into it, and the hacker does not have to be in the same room as the computer. Also, suppose the computer terminal itself has some security. In that case, the password wouldn't be lying around the desk in plain sight of everyone.

8. Gunshot Wound Treatment

When someone gets shot in a movie, especially an action movie, it gets treated like nothing. We have all seen scenes where the hero gets shot but then uses a strip of cloth to wrap it, and suddenly, everything is better. This doesn't work in real life, and if someone gets shot in the arm like we usually see in movies, the person will most likely lose the ability to use that arm until receiving proper medical care.

9. Wage and Living Situation Disparity

A character's lifestyle in a movie doesn't always reflect their situation. A great example is a character with an entry-level salary at a firm who can somehow manage an apartment or loft in New York City that would typically cost millions of dollars. In the real world, someone just starting on the ground floor at a company generally isn't able to afford the lifestyle of someone with a lot of money.

10. Walking Away From Explosions

In many action films, a really nice looking moment occurs when the hero calmly walks away from an explosion behind him. That shot looks beautiful and can be an effective way of telling a story. That doesn't happen in real life, though. In reality, the person would get thrown by the force and either be seriously wounded or even killed by the flying shrapnel and debris. Even if the person survives, they would have tremendous hearing damage.

11. Fighting Multiple Enemies

Ever notice how when the odds are stacked against the hero, he can usually take out an entire group of enemies by himself? Often it might even be a one-on-one fight. One enemy will attack the hero, and then afterward, another one will strike. Each enemy combatant seems to wait his turn to get beat down. In a real fight, those enemies would converge on the hero at once and overwhelm him.

12. Underwater Shenanigans

An underwater scene in a movie can usually look pretty nice. We often see characters struggle to accomplish something underwater for several moments, whether fighting an enemy or trying to solve another problem. The character does this under duress after grabbing a quick breath of air. Being underwater can be stressful enough, and most people can't be there for long before having to surface for more air. The fact that some movies have their characters spending minutes underwater effectively fighting against enemies looks cool on the big screen but isn't realistic.

13. Crime Solving Timelines

Very few films set themselves in a realistic timeline. A crime can occur within two hours, be reported to the authorities, and be resolved. Obviously, that doesn't happen in real life. Sometimes, it can take the authorities that long to even get to the scene. Then, of course, an investigation takes a while, depending on the scope of the crime.

14. Jumping Into Water

Jumping into your pool can be a fun experience. Jumping into a pool from your hotel balcony ten floors above it can be different. In movies, many characters can jump into a body of water from any height and be fine. In the real world, that isn't the case. There comes a point where falling into water from a certain distance can cause severe injuries. These can include potentially knocking someone unconscious on impact or even drowning.

15. Super Agents

Movies that involve “super agents” can be really entertaining. Watching these characters perform impossible actions can be a great escape for a few hours. Obviously, in reality, no one will be able to jump from a bridge onto the roof of a moving car or accurately shoot a target from an impossible distance.

16. Nice Guy Gets the Girl

Movies tend to have endings that will send the audience home feeling good. One way the studios accomplish this involves the nice guy ending up with the girl by the time the credits roll. While not as improbable as other items on this list, this doesn't always happen in the real world. Genuine nice guys (as opposed to those who only pretend to be nice) can often get the short end of the stick for various reasons.

17. Hanging off a Cliff

A great way to give a character a dramatic moment in a movie is to have them hang off a cliff or some other object in danger of falling. Somehow, this person has super strength and can hold on with just one hand while potentially firing a gun with the other or performing another kind of action. Realistically speaking, most people struggle to hold on using both hands.

18. Removal of Impaled Object

Sometimes, a movie character will suffer what should be a catastrophic injury. The character may get impaled by a big stick or a piece of equipment but we will see them remove the object themselves or have one of their friends do it. Once the object gets removed, the character goes about their business as if nothing happened. If someone actually tried to do that in the real world, not only would it tear the wound and make the entire situation worse, but it could also significantly increase blood loss.

19. Surprise Witness

In courtroom dramas, there always seems to be some surprise witness or piece of evidence that gets discovered at the last possible moment. The opposing counsel gets blindsided, potentially leading to the protagonist winning their case. While real-life cases certainly have surprises occasionally, it generally doesn't work out how it gets portrayed on the big screen.

20. Untrained Fighters

We have all seen (or at least heard of) movies where ordinary people get into fights. In the movies, these untrained people can get involved in intensive fighting without any setbacks most people would experience, such as breathing hard or injuring themselves.

21. Having the Number of Everyone You Meet

We have all seen a movie's protagonist find themselves in a jam and need help from someone. As luck would have it, a person at a party two weeks ago that the character met for thirty seconds can be the answer to their prayers. The protagonist somehow has this person's phone number and can call them on the spot, asking for a big favor.

22. Levels of Access

In some films, if a character works at a company, he has complete access to everything. This can be a popular plot with government employees in a movie. Suppose the protagonist comes across a government employee who works at the post office. In that case, this employee will have access to various government departments, including criminal records, medical databases, and more. In the real world, it doesn't work like that.

23. Age of Experts

There might be a specific expert on a case that a movie character needs to speak with. This person might be the world's leading expert regarding this problem. Then, the camera shows someone in their early to mid-20s. While prodigies certainly exist, most people that young usually find themselves still in school or some other kind of training on their way to becoming an expert in their chosen field. Becoming that type of expert tends not to happen until your 30s or 40s.

24. Alcohol Has No Effect

Some films will have a character consume a decent amount of alcohol without ill effects. The character could sit in a bar all evening drinking while he keeps an eye on his suspect. After a while (and many drinks), a fight or chase begins, and these characters have no adverse reaction from all of that alcohol.

25. Breaking Down a Door

We often see someone in movies trying to break down a door by throwing their shoulder against it. Realistically speaking, this will only serve to injure your shoulder. The “best” way to do it revolves around several well-placed kicks to the lock area. Even then, it might be almost impossible to break it down depending on the door and the setup.