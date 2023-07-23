Reality Check: 12 Lies You Should Unlearn Right Now

Despite what the universe is telling you, these 12 lies just aren't true. You might swear that they are, but we promise they're not. Please stop believing them.

1 – The Movie Frozen Is To Protect Walt Disney

One person volunteers that Disney made Frozen so that when people Google “Disney frozen” they would get search results about the movie and not about Walt Disney supposedly being cryogenically frozen.

How silly.

2 – Money Doesn't Buy Happiness

One person says, “Money DOES buy happiness. You cannot convince me otherwise.” Of course, money helps make your life comfortable. We need food, shelter, and other basic essentials covered to live a fulfilling life. It's all about context here.

3 – If You're Running Late, You Will Be Stuck at Every Red Light

Someone says, “And if you're trying to take your time because your carry-out order won't be ready for another 15 minutes? You will catch every possible green light.”

Another comments, “The red lights happen when you need to go to the bathroom too!”

4 – Time Passes Quicker The Older You Get

Another argues, “Your brain reuses pathways to make memories when it can. If you do the same thing every day, then it reuses them rather than forming new pathways and new memories. Reusing an existing path makes time feel faster, and creating new ones makes it feel slower.”

They conclude, “The older you are, the more pathways you have to reuse. The more settled you are into a routine, the more you reuse the same ones. So the more weird and crazy things you do, the longer your life feels. So go out and do new things, live in new places, and try new experiences and you'll have a longer life.”

5 – Changing Lines Is The Kiss of Death

One person states, “It is the kiss of death to change lines at the grocery store.” That's not always true.

6 – Bad Days Can Always Get Worse

One person says, “If I'm having a bad day, it can always get worse.” Another adds, “When I have a terrible day, my belt loop has a 99% chance of getting caught on a handle/doorknob. It NEVER happens on a good day.”

7 – You Can Make Things Foolproof, But The World Will Make Better Fools

One user admits, “It reminds me of a Douglas Adam's quote: ‘A common mistake people make when designing something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools.'”

Another adds, “The difficulty of designing bear-proof trash cans in a national park is that there is considerable overlap between the intelligence of the smartest of bears and the dumbest of tourists.”

8 – Baby Wipe Makers Are Intentional

One parent thinks, “The makers of baby wipes intentionally wrap them in a way so when you pull one out of the container you get 2-3 and waste the rest because they are impossible to put back in.”

9 – How You Drive Is Linked to How You'll Push a Shopping Cart

One person says, “The way people drive and the way they use a grocery shopping cart are directly linked.”

Another agrees, “I swear by this, and also how they walk down the street. I'm convinced people who go sideways or stop in the middle of the sidewalk without looking around will do the same when driving.”

10 – Stock Market Manipulation

Someone shares, “It's the reason why a handful of billionaires own all of the major news sources.”

Another person agrees, “This is exactly how the stock market works. Values are based on perception. Perception is based on exposure to information. Exposure to information comes through publicity. Publicity is written with an agenda.”

11 – Being Alone Is Better Than Having The Wrong People in Your Life

Someone shares a quote, “I used to think that the worst thing in life was to end up alone. It's not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people who make you feel all alone. Bobcat Goldthwait wrote this line for a movie called World's Greatest Dad. But Robin Williams was the actor who said the line.”

12 – They Changed The Reese's Recipe

One person says, “The chocolate is hit or miss – sometimes it's incredible chocolaty goodness, and sometimes it's all crumbly and tastes like ash.”

Another explains, “Many candy companies switched to vegetable oil instead of cocoa butter in their chocolate, which makes a huge difference in taste (I think). The candy with the vegetable oil always tastes and feels waxy to me.”

