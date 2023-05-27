10 Best Life Advice People Got From Movies

You may have watched a film and thought, “Wow, I needed to hear that!” While movies are an incredible mode of entertainment, they are also a source of inspiration that impart valuable life lessons to those watching.

Members of an online community share times when movies gave profound life advice and changed their outlook for the best.

1. The Only Person Standing in Your Way Is You

Do you sometimes feel like the only thing between the life you want and the one you're living is you? When Thomas Leroy speaks these words of wisdom into Nina's ears in Black Swan, there lies a valuable teaching of believing you have control of your success and allowing yourself the courage to take the next step, says one user.

2. Just Keep Swimming!

One individual mentions when he finds himself stuck in a difficult situation. He hears these words echoing in his head. While it may be deemed a simple line from an animated movie, the teaching it imparts is essential.

These words of Dory from Finding Nemo remind one to keep moving through the ups and downs of life; the only way is forward!

3. If You Are Good at Something, Never Do It for Free

While the iconic life from the movie Joker may seem cynical, it carries a vital message. One user articulates it taught him to appreciate and value his skills and abilities without being afraid to put a price on them, especially in this economy!

4. So Tell Me Richo, What Is The Meaning of Life?

“So tell me Richo, what is the meaning of Life?”

“It ends.”

The audience may not have well appreciated the 1995 sci-fi film Judge Dredd, but this scene, in particular, got everyone's attention. It is easy to get caught up in your daily routine, become frustrated about all the things that aren't going right, and be upset with the opportunities that didn't land your way, but people forget that life is meant to end.

This seemingly bleak response propels one to keep reaching for their dreams despite the hurdles.

5. Life's Too Short To Be Angry All The Time

“Hate is Baggage. Life's too short to be angry all the time. It's just not worth it.”

These concluding lines from Daniel Vinyard's paper in the film American History X send a critical message that holding onto anger and hate (even if it's justified) can weigh one down. These words advise one to let go of grudges as they only tamper with positivity and productivity.

6. Yesterday Is History, Tomorrow Is a Mystery, but Today Is a Gift

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.”

How often do you find yourself regretting something you did in the past? Or being anxious about a future event? Are you even conscious of the present moment and its beauty?

The elderly wise tortoise, Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda, reflects this common issue people face. He pushes one towards mindfulness and gratitude, says one member. Embrace the present like a kid on a Christmas morning – with excitement and pure joy!

7. Even The Smallest Person Can Change The Course of The Future

One member mentions this iconic saying from J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece, Lord of the Rings encourages them to have faith in the power of their ideas and actions.

You need not be a hero or of significant status to make an impact in this world; your unique contributions can help shape the future!

8. Every Passing Minute Is Another Chance To Turn It All Around

The power of perseverance and optimism is highlighted dramatically in Vanilla Sky. Whether it is a broken relationship, a soul-sucking job or forgotten dreams, one can create a better, brighter future with every minute passing.

9. All We Have To Decide Is What To Do With The Time That Is Given to Us

While one is not in control of how much time they have in this world, they indeed have control of how they spend it. Life can become meaningful and fulfilling by taking responsibility for your actions and making intentional choices.

10. Fear Profits a Man Nothing

This quote from The 13th Warrior points towards the uselessness of fear; it is a non-profitable emotion that hinders individuals' growth. Rather than being paralyzed by it, one must face it. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

