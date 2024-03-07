Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials Get Ready for a Different Kind of Conversation With Gen Z: What Did You Do Before?

Although the original global computer network, ARPANET, was started in 1969, most people consider 1983 to be the birth of the Internet as we know it now. Since those first university computers started connecting the world, the population has almost doubled. That means nearly 4 billion people exist now who have never known a world without the Internet.

Boomers, Gen Xers, and early millennials are the last to remember using televisions with antennas, CDs, pay phones, paper maps, and typewriters. They are quickly being outnumbered by younger generations who do not understand how life even existed before the Internet.

Gen Z, aged 12-27, are growing up, graduating, and moving into the workforce. They have not experienced life without the internet — finding and storing information, email and text for fast communication, and smartphones for social media and pictures. Many are feeling nostalgic for the things they’ve never known.

According to market research company GWI, Gen Z is the most nostalgic generation, followed by early millennials. There's a possibility your 2024 is filled with conversations on life before the internet as younger generations seek feelings of happiness and comfort by engaging with past media and timeless themes.

Life Before the Internet

Simplicity and a sense of connectedness defined life pre-internet, two components that appear lost in today’s fast-paced, hyper-connected society.

Without social media platforms and text messaging, friends and family relied on phone conversations, face-to-face meetups, and written letters for communication. People valued socializing, meeting people, and engaging in conversations.

They enjoyed the intimacy of printed photos and film; flipping through albums produced nostalgic feelings.

It was an era where finding information meant going to the library, pulling the Dewey Decimal System cards, and reading through volumes of encyclopedias, printed journals, and books. Everything took longer, forcing people to move slower and practice patience in their pursuit of answers.

Were Times Really Different?

People of the 70s, 80s, and 90s faced many of the same problems seen today, but many don’t necessarily remember it.

Though few and far between, some people still rely on handwritten correspondence; many are still without smartphones or access to text messaging. Collecting vinyl records is still pretty popular amongst groups as well.

Life after the internet has come about gradually with many benefits that make the trials of the pre-internet days easy to forget.

Life After the Internet

The internet has simplified and streamlined many aspects of our lives. Smartphones provide instant access to information, allowing people to look up anything from restaurants, mechanic shops, coupons, and even how to learn a new language.

There’s no waiting a week to pick up processed photos from the drugstore. Organizing documentation and correspondence is made simpler with emails and texts. People stay connected (for better or worse) with social media and find almost anything or anyone they want at a moment’s notice.

Today’s society has direct access to bank accounts and medical records and people can consume media, like news programs, movies, and television, through streaming services instead of cable.

While most Americans prefer a simpler life without being constantly obsessed with digital technology, screens, and media, they may find getting through their days more difficult without it. Payphones were a hassle, DVR didn’t exist, maps were inconvenient, vacation planning was challenging, families connected less frequently, and employees worked harder.

Would one want to return to this time or take some of its wisdom and sprinkle it through 2024?

Pre-Internet Wisdom

It’s fascinating to think about a future when no one person will remember or have experienced a time before the Internet. Despite record-keeping, first-hand knowledge of life before the World Wide Web will not exist.

Maintaining the nostalgia of pre-internet generations will require intentional effort, despite how difficult it may be to believe that our lives relied on paper and landlines. Reflecting on this era offers valuable insights, many of which are applicable to today’s fast-paced, digitally-driven world:

Value Face-to-Face Communication: Before the internet, in-person interactions were the norm. When embraced, these interactions can lead to stronger relationships and a deeper understanding of social cues and empathy. Practice Patience and Delayed Gratification: Instant access to information and services was nonexistent. Optimized online shopping did not exist. Understanding and practicing patience, like before the internet, can reduce anxiety, improve decision-making, and save money. Read and Research More: The internet has made researching easier, but pre-internet, thorough examination and critical analysis were essential. These skills are still valuable for discerning the reliability and quality of information. Those conducting any level of research should be diligent and methodical. Build Creativity and Fight Boredom: The lack of constant entertainment in the pre-internet times forced people to be more creative in their leisure time and embrace boredom. These actions can be a catalyst for creativity and self-reflection. Enjoy the Present Moment: Life before the Internet was generally less cluttered with digital information and distractions. The pre-internet days required people to be more present in their daily activities. Embracing mindfulness can improve mental health and life satisfaction. It teaches the value of simple living and minimalism in our daily lives.

Find Happiness in the Present

While it’s easy to experience nostalgic sensations reminiscing about the good times before the Internet, some things are better now.

Society should embrace access to information while savoring simple living and the little things in life. There’s something to be said about the ease of travel and the convenience of online shopping. However, it shouldn’t replace meaningful relationships and quality time with loved ones.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.