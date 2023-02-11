7 Emotional Movies That Will Change Your Life

Can you think of one or two movies that left an irreversible mark on your life? As a big movie lover, I can think of at least five films that changed how I see the world.

Redditor u/sfinn2 told r/MovieSuggestions, “I wanna feel something. I'm looking for films that are emotional. Ones that will make me feel something or change my outlook on life. Really happy, euphoric films or films that will rip my heart out.”

1: About Time (2013)

This romantic sci-fi movie is about a man who can travel through time and uses his talents to build a close bond with a woman. The film uses its science fiction themes to advance the dramatic tension between the characters grappling to overcome the problems of everyday life.

This film is likely to bring you on a wild emotional journey that you'll never forget.

2: Cloud Atlas (2012)

This is an epic sci-fi tale like no other that spans time periods to unite people. The plot takes place in many different time periods and settings, like the Pacific Islands in 1849, pre-war England, and far off into the future.

This unique movie may feel all over the place at first, but it will capture your attention throughout.

3: Ikiru (1952)

What is the most important thing in life? Ikiru is a Japanese film about a man who discovers he has terminal cancer and decides to spend the rest of his life spreading joy to others.

“That film had a profound effect on me,” shared u/vrajan1996.

4: I Heart Huckabees (2004)

This indie comedy may not be well known, but for its fans, this film is life-changing. It's about an environmentalist who hires investigators to help him discover what's behind a series of events causing distress in his life, and the twists just keep coming.

“Great movie to bring on an existential crisis. Funny and gets your mind going in several different ways,” said u/JustinJustout73.

5: The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant is an animated fantasy-adventure movie for the whole family. When an alien robot crash-lands on earth, a young boy befriends him. The two embark on a journey to save the robot from evil forces trying to get rid of him.

“I would place this movie in my top 5 animated movies 100%,” wrote u/awt1990.

6: Requiem For a Dream (2000)

This psychological drama follows the stories of four people who are down on their luck and struggling with addiction issues, but who have big dreams to change their lives.

“It Left me feeling empty inside and I'll never watch it again. 10/10,” said u/sfinn2.

7: The Fisher King (1991)

The Fisher King is about “A former radio DJ, suicidally despondent because of a terrible mistake he made, finds redemption in helping a deranged homeless man who was an unwitting victim of that mistake,” shared u/D4GR.

It's one of those movies that teach you many lessons about life from start to finish.

