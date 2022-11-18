10 Life-Changing Things You Can Buy for Less Than $100

Do you have a favorite belonging that is a game-changer that you would recommend for under a hundred bucks? Recently someone asked the internet, “What life-changing item can you buy for less than a hundred dollars?” Here are the top-voted answers.

10. Rice Cooker

“A Rice Cooker,” one person said. “That bad boy kept me fed during covid when I barely had the energy to get out of bed.” “Chinese families know this. So I got addicted when I married into one. We keep soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice vinegar for condiments.” A Crock Pot and Instant Pot were also life-changing purchases for under a hundred dollars.

9. Labeling Machine

“Labeling machine. 10/10 will never forget the names of my plants again,” another commenter stated. Another shared, “I bought one a month ago, and I love it. I printed out tiny QR codes and put them on all my electronics with more information than could fit if I just printed that information directly onto the label.”

“Stuff like my personal info in case it ever gets stolen and hardware specs like on the side of my hard drives so I can see which is which without having to pull them out or move anything,” they concluded.

8. Bidet

“A bidet. It feels near impossible to go back to wiping the regular way after you get one, so beware,” one user warned. “My spouse scoffed when I asked him to install one. For the first year even, he seemed unenthused. Now three years later, he describes pooping without a bidet as uncivilized. It's just such an overall life upgrade,” a second person commented.

7. Basic Tool Set

Another user suggested “A basic tool set. A little YouTube and Google work, $100 worth of tools, and you'd be amazed at the things you can fix on your car, around the house, etc.” “A cordless drill/driver. Probably the single most useful power tool you can have” added another.

6. First Aid Kit

“First aid kit. They are handy when you least want them to be,” one user expressed. “Exactly, you never want to need it, but when you keep it handy, it turns from a minor inconvenience to have near you to a potential literal lifesaver,” another agreed.

5. Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Another Redditor said, “If you have gas appliances get a multi-gas version and put it close by each. And replace at the indicated interval, we had one that expired and went crazy, scaring the bejesus out of me: a brand new one, no issues. The peace of mind they bring is so real.”

5. A Fire Extinguisher

“I buy them for my friends and family as house-warming gifts. I'm sure it comes across as lame when I give it to them, but I show them how to use it and advise them to leave it in their kitchen somewhere easily accessible. I'm confident it'll help someone one day,” one commenter admitted. “And blanket! I want one for the kitchen to be safe,” another added.

4. A Library Card

“A library card–free if you live in the library's district, a fee if you are a non-resident. So many resources for self-improvement and growth and many free alternatives to paid services,” one user noted.

Another added, “I'm a librarian. I can confirm all positive library-related things in this thread are true. And we can do much more—books, audiobooks, eBooks, telescopes, 3D printers, and Legos. We got you. SO MUCH FREE STREAMING! Not to mention unlimited access to scholarly journals if you know the right people.”

3. Blackout Curtains

One Redditor stated, “Blackout curtains are a lifesaver for migraine and third-shift workers.” “My husband is blackout blind and white noise obsessed. It makes me laugh to think of those initial weeks of dating when he politely spent the night without complaint despite my wide-open blinds and silent room. Won't lie – I appreciate his dedication to the perfect sleep space now.”

2. Decent Dash Cam

“A decent dash cam. I scoffed at the idea of a dashcam for years. Then, a friend told me to try it out, which helped me when I got in an accident a couple of years back,” one user admitted. “My auto insurance is like $500/yr. So my dash cam is my ‘This wasn't my fault, and here is the recorded proof' insurance for $75 that lasts until it breaks. It could save you thousands or tens of thousands,” another shared.

1. A Good Pillow

Several people agreed with this number one-voted response. One stated, “If you're a side sleeper, I cannot recommend Pillow Cube enough. The thought put into the design and concept is fantastic. I have lower back pain, and a good pillow solves about 75%of the problem.”

Others discussed memory foam pillows, and the consensus was that the ones with cut memory foam are more comfortable than the solid memory foam pillows. Also, investing in a good mattress is a life-changer, but they cost more than a hundred bucks.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit list of life-changing items you can purchase for less than $100. Also, check out how these life changes will save you money.

