25 Video Games That Change People’s Lives

Art and entertainment can be a moving experience at times. A great video game can follow the same route. Over the years, some truly profound games have arrived on the market. The game's story might stick with the player, a particular game mechanic, or just the entire package. When some games come on the market these titles can change people's perspective after playing them. We have compiled a list of 25 games that people think about long after the credits roll.

1. Soma

The concept of Soma revolves around survival. Soma takes place in an interesting location: an underwater research facility in the North Atlantic Ocean. After a major extinction event hits the planet, the team at this research facility finds themselves as the only humans left on the planet.

Soma deals with the possibility of digital immortality and artificial intelligence. While exploring these themes, the player also has to worry about solving puzzles, surviving enemy attacks, and what it means to try and preserve humanity.

2. The Talos Principle

The Talos Principle features a philosophical storyline. The player controls a robot that seems to have a human consciousness and tackles over 120 puzzles to solve in various environments throughout the game. The plot revolves around the last days of humanity, thanks to a dangerous virus released due to global warming.

One researcher tried to launch an “Extended Lifespan” program that would extend humanity's legacy by creating an AI with free will. This materializes when some of the AI utilize their free will by not listening to the directions of Elohim, the program set to run the Lifespan program. In some of the philosophical texts, the notion of humans being conscious biological machines starts an interesting discussion. The topic of humanity and the technology we create takes center stage and provides for a fascinating story.

3. Elden Ring

Elden Ring has the reputation of being a challenging game. Like other games such as Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring requires a lot of patience to get through it. The gameplay can be very demanding, and if players go into a battle without a plan, the chances of survival become really low. A great lesson to take away from this game revolves around patience and persistence. In the beginning, players have the potential to fail a lot.

As players spend time with the game and understand everything, progress will slowly happen. Players must learn from their failure to increase their chances of success next time and get over that hurdle that has been in the way.

4. Disco Elysium

The themes in Disco Elysium revolve around failing in life and picking yourself back up once that happens. In Disco Elysium, the player assumes the role of a detective. The detective has a murder case to work on but has amnesia thanks to drugs and alcohol. The gameplay for Disco Elysium is handled through dialogue trees and skill checks. The skills learned throughout the game encourage balance and strategy.

For example, if the player chooses to increase the skill that makes the character more resistant to some drugs, that might lead to self-destructive behaviors. Disco Elysium also deals with the concept of having internal conversations with yourself and how that can affect the actions taken.

Different people will have different interpretations of what has taken place, but Disco Elysium does present some tough topics that could ignite some internal dialogue with the players themselves.

5. Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds presents the concept of the player only having a limited amount of time before ceasing to exist. The player has a planetary system to explore. However, it has a 22-minute time loop, and once time expires, a star goes supernova.

Progress in the game involves exploring and getting clues to what causes the time loop, although this will require going through the loop itself on several occasions. Fortunately, players can use a statue to retain the information they learn, so no one has to start from square one when the loop resets.

A great example features the ship in the game. Launching requires a code, but once your character learns that code in one playthrough, the character always knows it. So, the ship can be immediately launched at the beginning of the next loop instead of learning it again. The concept of making time count and learning from the past remains prevalent throughout the game.

6. Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata takes the player down a unique path. Nier: Automata has 26 endings, with five being “main” endings and the other 21 being more of “what if?” scenarios. The story for Nier: Automata takes place in 11945 AD and involves a proxy war between machines from another planet and androids made by humans. The gameplay features a few different genres, at times being an action role-playing game, while in other instances being a text adventure or a “shoot 'em up.”

The story in Nier: Automata remains a powerful piece of fiction, with some talking about how the game saved their life with the messages presented throughout the adventure.

7. Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario Galaxy changed the game a bit for the Mario franchise. It takes place in outer space, where Mario has to collect Power Stars by visiting different galaxies. One of the interesting features revolves around the fact that each planet has its own gravitational force. This can make for some really interesting gameplay moments.

Super Mario Galaxy also introduced the “Star Pointer.” This allows a second player to pick up a Wii remote and collect Star Bits, which can help take out enemies or manipulate objects. With many games full of fast and furious action, Super Mario Galaxy takes a different approach. It invites the player to enjoy some of the melancholic moments and just enjoy the serenity.

One person even stated that the soundtrack of Super Mario Galaxy impacted him so much that he started learning how to play piano.

8. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

The story for Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty seemed far-fetched upon release in 2001. Almost two and a half decades later, players can look back at it and see how the game predicted the future a bit. Among other items, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty talks about the rise of the internet and meme culture. This game's message talks about artificial intelligence and being able to choose your identity, not getting defined by your genes but rather by your actions.

Another theme in the game revolves around people's impact and how everyone should know their history. This can be especially poignant today, with certain groups in the real world trying to restrict access to the stories of the past.

9. Red Dead Redemption 2

One of the best games about the Wild West, Red Dead Redemption 2 carried several different messages. Players assume the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang. The Van der Linde gang has trouble adjusting to societal changes and wants to keep everything as it used to be for as long as possible.

Throughout the game, Arthur has to perform some terrible tasks. After a particular incident, he decides to try and change as the repercussions of his past start to show up. One common theme throughout talks about how people don't have to let their past define them. The way a person behaves in the present and in the future can be more important.

Another point driven home throughout the game talks about being careful with the people allowed in your life. If a person surrounds themselves with a bad group, it most likely will not turn out well.

The messages in this game can be applicable to anyone, which is why Red Dead Redemption 2 resonated with so many people.

10. Final Fantasy VII

Part of Final Fantasy VII's story follows a mega-corporation using up the planet's resources without thinking about the consequences. It had a powerful message when released in 1997, and it remains more potent than ever today. Cloud's individual journey takes center stage for many people with everything he experiences.

Without spoiling key plot points, Cloud has put up such a wall that he appears distant and uncaring, which couldn't be farther from the truth. His past involves a lot of trauma, and he can only move past that with the help of his friends.

It can be a great reminder that everyone needs help at some point and that a person needs to surround themselves with the best possible people.

11. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice made a big impression on people due to the powerful messages in the story. Set in a world heavily inspired by Norse mythology, Senua has to go to Helheim and defeat its demons to rescue her dead lover's soul. Senua deals with psychosis and remains haunted by voices in her head and memories of the past.

While playing this game, it has been highly recommended that the player wear headphones. This allows the player to bond further with Senua as the headphones will enable the player to hear some of the chatter in Senua's head. Some of these voices want to be helpful, while others try to drag her down.

The experience of taking this mental journey with Senua can be really powerful, in addition to the standard gameplay presented in the game. It will also make people rethink how certain mental conditions get looked at and reaffirm the saying about how no one really knows what another person might be going through.

12. Journey

Journey tells a story without words. The adventure revolves around trying to get to a mountain in the distance. At times the player might need to work by themselves, while in other instances they might have someone else show up to help. If the player comes across someone else, communication can only occur through singing patterns.

The game never requires a secondary player to get through a level, but that additional player can undoubtedly be a benefit by showing new paths or activating different items. Journey conveys the message of how random acts of kindness can profoundly affect not only the person but the world itself.

13. Celeste

Celeste tells a powerful story about the journey people take and how important it can be to embrace and accept yourself. From a gameplay perspective, the main goal of Celeste revolves around getting to the top of Celeste Mountain. During her journey, Celeste deals with a lot of self-doubt and insecurities. This makes it harder for her to accomplish her goals.

At times, the gameplay in this title can be challenging and forces the player to adapt and max out their abilities. It becomes an excellent metaphor for life about overcoming hardships by never giving up and continually pushing forward.

14. Deus Ex: Human Revolution

The gameplay in Deus Ex: Human Revolution gives the player a few different options. The player can take a violent approach and go through various situations with guns blazing. The option also exists to be a bit more stealthy, avoiding guards and conflict (as much as possible) while trying to complete the objective. This type of freedom spreads the message that there can usually be multiple solutions to a problem.

After going through Deus Ex: Human Revolution and experiencing the story, it can broaden your horizons and give the player a new perspective on the world. It can cause the player to think about topics such as ethics, human consciousness, and philosophy.

15. Shadow of the Colossus

In Shadow of the Colossus, players assume the role of Wander, a young boy trying to resurrect a girl named Mono. Shadow of the Colossus features a minimalistic narrative where the events occur in a forbidden land. To help bring back Mono, Wander must take down sixteen Colossi.

Of course, not everyone wants that to happen. As Wander roams the environment, he must figure out how to take down these beasts. Each one has a weak point; Wander just needs to determine the location.

The minimalistic nature of the design for this game helps to show what can happen when someone thinks outside of the box. Artistic expression doesn't always require a hundred different explosions going on at once. Much like real life, it can be nice to just let everything breathe and be present in the moment.

16. Horizon Zero Dawn

The story in Horizon Zero Dawn features a young outcast shunned from society as a child, but once she becomes an adult, it becomes up to her to save the world. As the story progresses and the player learns more about the antagonist and what happened to cause the current situation, it highlights real-world issues that can plague society. It gives a great example of how humans can be bad at stopping individuals who will do anything in the name of greed, power, and money. We have seen real-world examples of this, both in modern times and historically speaking.

Reading through the lore and seeing what caused the downfall of civilization can change your perspective a bit after reading about what the antagonist did and how plausible some of it can be today.

17. Death Stranding

The events in Death Stranding take place after a cataclysmic event known as the “Death Stranding” decimates the United States. This event has cut off communication and everything else throughout the country to the point where only remote colonies called “Knot Cities” remain.

The player assumes the role of Sam Porter Bridges and works to help re-establish communication networks throughout the country. This can get accomplished by picking up cargo and delivering it to its destination. Completing this task will be no easy feat with the country's infrastructure destroyed. As Sam, players trek across the country, through valleys and across mountains. One of the game's most memorable moments occurs after a long journey. As Sam crosses over that final hill, all of a sudden, the quiet world gives way to an incredible musical score, raising the emotional stakes.

Death Stranding has many messages, but the primary ones surrounding hope, resilience, and never giving up resonate with daily life. For those who make it through the whole journey, it can indeed be a transformative gaming experience.

18. Tetris Effect: Connected

At first glance, Tetris Effect: Connected might seem like a strange addition to this type of list. After thinking about it for a moment though, it absolutely belongs here when you really consider how Tetris is really all about teaching problem-solving. If problems get continually ignored, your issues will continue to build up, and it will be harder to get rid of them, similar to what happens in Tetris if too many lines appear on the screen. Taking your day one step at a time can start a chain reaction and get the ball rolling.

Much like using that vertical piece in Tetris to clear out four lines at once, taking just one positive and productive step in your life can be the catalyst to achieving your goals.

19. What Remains of Edith Finch

The setting for What Remains of Edith Finch takes place on Orcas Island, Wash. The story tells the tragic tale of Edith, the last surviving member of her family. She returns home for the first time in seven years to try and understand what has happened.

What Remains of Edith Finch showcases the human spirit. It deals with destiny, fate, and the will to challenge them no matter the odds. Another theme revolves around the notion that the information available might make everything appear different than the reality of the situation.

20. Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, a corrupt neon metropolis controlled by corporations. At the beginning of the game, the player can choose three routes to go down: Streetkid, Corpo, or Nomad. All three options have V (the main protagonist) starting a new life in Night City. Throughout the course of the game, players will contemplate several different topics, such as a person's identity, simulations, questions about death, and much more.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 also paints a somewhat realistic portrayal of the future. Certain items remain pure fiction, of course, but items such as trash being out of control and having software to basically do anything don't seem so far-fetched. In some ways, it can give someone a different perspective on a possible future if everything remains unchecked.

21. Dark Souls

Dark Souls preaches patience. If a player runs into a situation unprepared, then consequences will be almost immediately felt. Dark Souls forces the players to improve themselves through failure. Dark Souls has a reputation for being incredibly difficult and unforgiving.

The life lesson presented here revolves around the premise of never giving up and constantly working to improve yourself. There will be times in this game when the obstacle ahead might seem insurmountable. Keep trying, and utilize the lessons learned through your struggles to reach your ultimate goal. That lesson easily applies to both real life as well as this game.

22. Fable

Fable takes place in the land of Albion. After bandits raid his village and try to destroy his family, a young boy gets recruited at the Heroes' Guild to try and train as a hero. Fable made an impression on gamers and the industry itself upon release with how it deals with consequences in the game.

The player will have certain moral decisions to make, and your behavior will affect not only your physical appearance but everything else in the world. If the player chooses to be a hero and behave accordingly, the character will have softer features, along with butterflies flying around him to depict an aura of “good.” If the player decides to go down the evil route, flies will fly around the character's body and they will emit a red haze, grow horns, and have red eyes.

Townspeople and others in the game will treat your character accordingly. Even though Fable tells a fictional story, it teaches some valuable lessons for everyday life. Be sure to treat people kindly and help out when possible. Your world will largely depend on your actions.

23. The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II has many layers to its story. This story from the acclaimed game studio Naughty Dog focuses heavily on themes of friendship, family, revenge, and sacrifice. By the time the credits roll, players are left contemplating what truly motivates the average person, and if those motivations are in their best interest.

The Last of Us: Part II reminds us that every action has consequences, and acting brashly can significantly change the course of one's life. Picking up approximately five years after Joel and Ellie's first meeting, Part II forces players to not only revisit Joel's actions at the game's conclusion but view it through another individual's eyes.

The development team does a fantastic job of depicting the toxicity of being consumed by revenge and the darkness that comes with following a vengeful path. Naughty Dog has created a powerful piece of fiction that has sparked a ton of debate over character motivations.

24. Fallout 3

Fallout 3 takes place in a desolate wasteland in the year 2277. After living in a vault for 19 years, the player escapes to try to track down his dad, who suddenly vanished. The region has two major factions: the Brotherhood of Steel and the Enclave. As the story progresses, the player finds themselves trying to complete their father's work.

Morality comes into question here with certain decisions available in the game. Your choices in the game could have significant, lasting consequences similar to real life. In addition, Fallout 3 teaches the player about friendship and the value of relationships. After going through Fallout 3 and seeing how big of an impact your character can have, it can make a person think about their own influence in the world.

25. Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human poses some interesting questions. The game features three playable characters: Connor (a police detective), Kara (a housekeeper), and Markus (a caretaker). What makes this different revolves around the fact that Connor, Kara, and Markus happen to be androids that live in a society with humans. Not everyone likes that, however, and androids often get treated as second-class citizens. The player's decisions can also have some significant consequences in the story. The development team even includes a flowchart that players can look at to see how their choices impacted the events that took place.

One of the big themes in the game involves an android's autonomy and whether or not these androids deserve rights. What happens when an android gets pushed too far and starts to do what it takes to protect themselves?

Going through the game can make players think about some groups in the real world that get treated poorly for no other reason than looking different from the “normal” parameters that society puts into place.