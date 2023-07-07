10 Life Events That Will Forever Change Your Life

Life is full of eventful experiences. But some experiences are downright soul-splitting in that things never remain the same. A recent online discussion discusses which life events have left people the most messed up.

1. Caring for Ailing Parents

Caring for an ailing or dying parent will wreck you more than you may realize. Seeing the people who helped raise you struggle in old age is heartbreaking. You used to need them. Now, they need you.

2. Choosing To Let Go of a Loved One

In the discussion, one person mentions how they had to choose to turn life support off on their 26-year-old wife. This happened over 30 years ago, but just thinking about it rips their guts out.

3. Murder and Finding Justice

Having to sit through the justice system to find justice for the murder of a loved one is like replaying the worst moment in your life repeatedly. Siting through the court case, hearing family members testify, and seeing autopsy photos are soul-crushing.

4. Sudden Loss of a Friend

Losing a loved one is always hard. Sometimes you can prepare for it, but it's still hard. Unexpected loss, however, is so bad that it's sometimes impossible to get off the couch and do anything.

5. Finding a Dead Body

Someone shared that when their neighbor committed suicide, they were the ones to find the body. They explained that they went to get into their car to work that morning and noticed that something seemed “off.” Then, they saw the windows of the neighbor's truck. They got a little closer and realized what they were looking at.

6. Death of a Child

One person shared that they're an only child now that their sibling is gone. “I hate my life,” they wrote. “My family is broken, my only sibling is gone, and my mother is here, but she is not here. I constantly feel crushed with despair. I am so sorry to all the parents who have lost their children.”

7. Felony

Felonies never go away. They are always on your record, even if they're nonviolent. Despite doing time, it haunts you for the rest of your life.

8. Childhood Abuse

Victims of childhood abuse and domestic violence admit how these memories are haunting and make them come down with PTSD.

9. Psychosis

I would never wish psychosis on even my worst enemies. Battling life is hard enough, but when you're constantly struggling with your inner demons, you're always running uphill.

10. Betrayal

One thing that will for sure split you in half is betrayal.

One person said, “Being cheated on by someone you trust and love completely. You may move on. You may find someone more worthy of your attention and love. But that betrayal will always be a part of you.”

