What Was Life Really Like in the Late 1980s?

The late 1980s marked the end of a transformative decade with significant social, political, and technological changes. From the rise of personal computers to the fall of the Berlin Wall, the decade left a lasting impact on the world we live in today. But what was life really like for people living in the late 1980s? These are some of the critical aspects of life that set this era apart from our modern world, according to people that lived through it.

The Music Was Amazing

There are few eras whose inhabitants have more fond memories of the music than the 80s. Something must have been in the air to simultaneously give way to so many iconic legendary talents like Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Prince. As one 80s kid noted, music videos were still a novel concept then. This meant many die-hard fans of artists were learning what they looked like for the first time.

Rap and hip-hop were starting to take off at this point. The era's music can best be described as electronic dance music and classic rock. Not many things have aged well as we outgrew the 80s, but the music definitely has.

People Spent More Time Outside and Less Time on Their Phones

In the late 1980s, people had far fewer options for entertainment than we do today, so they spent more time outside. Activities like playing sports, riding bikes, and hanging out with friends were commonplace. Unlike today, people were not glued to their phones, and being unreachable was not as big of a deal. This was the norm until fairly recently, but it's hard to imagine daily life like this now that everyone has an entire world begging for their attention in the palm of their hands at all times.

Less Technology Made Things Less Convenient But Simpler

Life in the late 1980s was more straightforward, with less technology to rely on. Personal computers were only starting to become popular, and most people still used typewriters, handwritten notes, and landlines to communicate. Although this made things less convenient, people were also less reliant on technology and had to rely more on themselves to get things done.

Without social media and phone addiction vying for their attention 24/7, there were fewer palpable distractions outside of TV. Speaking of TV, remember when you had to organize your entire life around that favorite sitcom or TV special when it was going to air because you couldn't record it or watch it elsewhere? Simpler times.

Fashion Was Insanely Extra

The late 1980s was a time of bold fashion statements, with neon colors, shoulder pads, leg warmers, and big hair being the norm. Both men and women wore tight, bright clothing and expressed their individuality through fashion. We all wish we had something holding our lives together with as much strength and reliability as the hairspray holding up everyone's fabulous ‘dos.

We can objectively say the fashion of the 80s was pretty erratic, if not terrible. That being said, dress-up themes are always the most fun with an 80s theme for this very reason. There's no such thing as mismatched, too bright, or too flashy. That's fundamentally 80s!

Was Less Emphasis on Material Possessions

80s inhabitants claim there was less emphasis on material possessions than today. Social status was not determined by the kind of car you drove or the brand of clothing you wore. Instead, people placed more importance on experiences, relationships, and personal values.

I believe there was less emphasis placed on it as a whole compared to today, but I don't doubt that the 80s were still a celebration of materialism. However, the next few points (the strength of the community and stronger family units) may have mitigated this.

There Was a Stronger Sense of Community

The community played an essential role in people's lives in the late 1980s. People knew their neighbors and often participated in community events like block parties, church picnics, and local festivals. People also tended to socialize more with their families and friends.

The Cold War Was Still a Major Concern

The late 1980s saw the tail end of the Cold War, and it was a time of high tension between the United States and the Soviet Union. The possibility of nuclear war was always in the back of people's minds, and they were concerned about the threat of a global conflict. Couple this with the timing of the AIDS crisis that was claiming countless lives, and you will notice a bleak reality that countered the happy music and bright neon colors people wore.

Because so much chaos was taking over the world, televangelists were vying for the attention of the American people as people were desperate for spiritual guidance in a world of uncertainty.

People Had More Privacy Before Social Media

Privacy was more abundant in the late 1980s before the rise of social media. People could go about their business without worrying about being constantly tracked and monitored. Social media had yet to make its mark, and people still maintained more control over their personal information.

Changes in the Economy & Family Unit Were on the Rise

As a certified survivor of the 80s tells it, most men were still employed in manufacturing, and most families were surviving off of one income, though this was starting to shift around this time. Divorces were also on the rise as no-fault divorce was enacted in 1970.

Economically, it was a signal of status if you had a satellite dish on your roof, as it signaled you were well off. While it was the expectation that you would go to college after high school, you could still easily get a job without a college degree or with a GED.

This thread inspired this post.

READ MORE FROM WEALTH OF GEEKS:

The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.