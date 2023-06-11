12 Important Life Lessons People Learned as They Grew Older

As we live life, we are subjected to experiences and education that help us grow. Part of the growth is learning precious life lessons. In this article, people who have been around a while are sharing life lessons others should know.

1. Don't Cross Oceans for People Who Wouldn't Cross Puddles for You

Some people demand a lot, but in return, they give nothing. It is better to avoid such people from day one. Otherwise, you will have a lot of hurt and disappointment.

2. Sometimes, It Is Better To Stay Silent

Sometimes people can't understand one's point of view, or they don't want to hear it. Silence can be a great “superpower.”

3. People Can't Take Advantage of You Without Your Permission

Don't make yourself available to everyone. Otherwise, people will use you. Define your boundaries. Help people in limited ways. Do not offer all your skills to be used for free.

4. Learn To Say No to People

Develop the confidence to say no. If you don't want to do something, don't do it. You don't need to burden yourself with unwanted things.

No is a complete statement; say it confidentially without giving explanations.

5. Make Your Home a Comfort Zone, Not a Showcase

Keep your home free and “pure” of competition, vengeance, fraud, and disloyalty. Your home should be full of love and peace. Keep it clean and care for the things you have.

6. Instead of Worrying About The Past and Future, Enjoy The Present

People of the 21st century have indulged themselves in competitions. They worry about their past mistakes and regrets. Or they dwell on a successful and better future. In this, they ignore the present. Be present.

7. Sprinkle Your Life With Some Sense of Humor

Don't make your life dry. Add a sense of humor to it. Make people laugh, treat others well, and have a good day.

8. Learn From The Mistakes of Others

Avoid following people mindlessly. This lesson will lead you to a more successful life.

9. Self-Care Is Not an Option

Take good care of yourself. Don't expect people to care about you or worry about you. Entertain yourself by traveling, exploring, hiking, skiing, and eating a healthy diet. Follow daily routine hobbies such as book reading, gardening, or singing for a healthy state of mind.

10. No One Can Make Everyone Happy at The Same Time

A person who is a hero in one's story, might be the villain in another's. So it is better to be authentic and make sure you're putting yourself first. Healthy boundaries are part of living a healthy life.

11. Apologize When You Are Wrong

If you are guilty or mistaken, please just say sorry. It will make the environment more peaceful. Accepting your mistakes keeps you down to earth. By saying sorry, one can win many hearts.

12. Make Important Decisions Slowly and Carefully

Making decisions is part of life. Always think about important decisions with a cool temper.