7 Small Lifestyle Changes That Can Have Big Benefits

We all want to change our lives for the better, but it can be hard to know how to do that without spending a bunch of money. Eating organic and going to the gym are both good for you, but the costs start to add up. Consider the following lifestyle changes. They might seem small, but they can provide major benefits. The best part? They’re affordable.

1. Drink More Water

You probably hear this one all the time, but it seriously does make a difference. Drinking water from the tap is cheap. Even if your water isn’t the best, an investment in a Brita filter or pitcher is an infrequent buy that pays for itself in the long run. Bottled water creates too much waste and is much more expensive.

Drinking water also helps your body run better. It can clear up your skin, help with digestion, and could even help with weight loss. Plus, you’re cutting out all the extra sugar and calories you get with juices and sodas.

2. Buy Canned or Frozen Veggies

Fresh vegetables are always nice to have, but you only have so long to eat them before they go bad. You can waste a lot of money throwing out spoiled produce. Fresh, organic vegetables can also be quite pricey.

Canned and frozen veggies have just as many nutrients as fresh ones since they’re packed at peak freshness. Check the label to make sure there isn’t extra sodium added for taste, and you’re good to go!

3. Invest in Plants

Growing some air-purifying plants in your home can help reduce chemicals from cleaning products and might help seasonal allergies as well. If you’re not blessed with a green thumb, many of these are low-maintenance plants you don’t have to worry about too much. A couple of these can make the air in your house feel a lot fresher.

4. Pack Your Lunch

It’s convenient to buy lunch from your favorite café next door to the office, but do you realize how much money you’re spending on those lunches? Record how much you spend on lunches in a week and do the math. It adds up.

Packing a lunch also gives you an opportunity to know exactly how healthy the food you’re putting in your body is. You know every ingredient that’s being used, and you aren’t adding a lot of extra salt or sugars for more flavor.

5. Cut Out Coffee

While you’re at it, cut your coffee intake as well. If you buy coffee at Starbucks every day, you’re wasting a lot of money on it. But caffeine is also a legitimately addictive substance, and you can help yourself a lot by cutting it out of your diet.

Once you detox, you won’t get caffeine headaches anymore, and there’s a good chance you’ll be able to sleep better, too. Cutting caffeine can help reduce anxiety and better your mood. You might balk at the idea of heading to work in the morning without your coffee, but after a few weeks, you’ll wonder why you even needed it in the first place.

6. Buy In Bulk

Unless you have a huge family, you probably don’t want to buy large quantities of perishable foods at a bulk store. However, for things like pasta, toilet paper, and other nonperishables, it can help save you money in the long run. You’ll make fewer trips as well, saving you money on gas. Bulk stores are known for having cheaper prices for name-brand items.

While this doesn’t work for everything in your household, it’s a great idea for a lot of items since you don’t have to worry about running out for a while. Stocking up on canned veggies and proteins, like chicken or tuna, also means you have healthy food options for a long time.

7. Plan Your Meals

Make a plan at the beginning of the week for what your meals are going to be. If we don’t plan, there’s a chance of us getting lazy and just ordering pizza or another unhealthy and expensive choice. It’s okay to have that stuff once in a while, but not every night.

Planning your meals helps you continue to make healthy choices throughout the week. Prepping beforehand eliminates the worst part about cooking after a long day of work — all the chopping and other tasks. If your Sundays are free, you could even make full meals and freeze them to have for later in the month.

Lifestyle changes don’t have to be expensive, and even small changes can have a huge positive impact. Start implementing them in your daily life and see how much better you feel.