Lights, Camera, Empowerment: 25 Women Making Waves in Film

Every once in a while, a female director garners a lot of attention from the public, but there is a treasure trove of fabulous female directors who go unnoticed by most people. Below are 25 awe-inspiring female directors, both past and present, along with some of their must-watch movies.

1. Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall was an actress before she became one of the best directors in the business. She does heartwarming but poignant films with a wonderful sense of humor, including A League of Their Own, Big, Riding in Cars With Boys, The Preacher’s Wife, Renaissance Man, and more lovable films.

2. Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers creates unique rom-coms that will pull at your heartstrings but also give you a new perspective to appreciate. Some of her best films include It’s Complicated, Something’s Gotta Give, What Women Want, and two of my personal favorites, The Holiday and The Parent Trap.

3. Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow is a spectacular director known for more intense films that will leave you with your jaw on the floor and an ache in your heart. Sensational films she made include Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker, The Weight of Water, and Point Break, which are all thoughtful but suspenseful.

4. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig is an actress and one of the hottest directors in the game right now, showing how women can direct blockbuster, exquisite films. She recently broke box office records for the biggest opening weekend for a female director with Barbie and is also responsible for the delightful films Ladybird, Little Women, and Nights and Weekends.

5. Agnes Varda

Agnes Varda is a criminally underrated French director who makes thought-provoking and artistic movies. Some of her top films include Faces Places, The Beaches of Agnes, The Gleaners and I, Mur Murs, Black Panthers, and Cléo from 5 to 7. And that’s just a fraction of her filmography as a director.

6. Nora Ephron

One of the most brilliant writers and directors, Nora Ephron, is a master of emotion. She’s best known for her charming movies that always have an element of romance intertwined with relatable struggles. Her top movies include Julie and Julia, Bewitched, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.

7. Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola’s films are often darker, tackling themes of loneliness, class, youth, and feminity. Her most well-known and successful films include Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled, but there are many more worth checking out.

8. Céline Sciamma

Céline Sciamma makes movies that will leave you shattered in the best way possible. The films are moving and powerful, forcing audiences to confront significant themes. Her directorial filmography is short but impressive, including Petit Maman, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Girlhood, Tomboy, and Water Lilies.

9. Lynne Ramsay

If you want to be disturbed, Lynne Ramsay’s movies will get the job done. She began her career with many small films and shorts that garnered critics’ attention and went on to direct her feature films Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and You Were Never Really Here.

10. Kasi Lemmons

Kasi Lemmons is a powerful director who has consistently created impactful films that tackle challenging and controversial themes while still being captivating and sometimes playful. Her filmography currently includes Eve’s Bayou, followed by Talk to Me, Black Nativity, Harriet, and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

11. Rebekah McKendry

Rebekah McKendry is still relatively new to the world of directing but has produced some fabulous films that have fantastical elements and horror elements that will give you goosebumps. Her best works include All the Creatures Were Stirring, Tales of Halloween, Glorious, and The Dump.

12. Jane Campion

Jane Campion’s films are intense and often subtly evocative. She’s made some unsavory statements before, but nothing horrendous, and she continues to be one of the best female directors. Her best movies include The Power of the Dog, In the Cut, and The Piano.

13. Alice Guy-Blache

While female directors are often minimized in Hollywood, they’ve been around for decades. Alice Guy-Blache was one of the most prominent directors from 1896 to 1906, making iconic movies like Algie the Miner, Falling Leaves, and Making an American Citizen.

14. Lois Weber

Another historical director worth checking out is Lois Weber, a woman who has been deemed one of the most important and prolific directors active during the silent films era. To get a taste of her talent, explore her best films, including Shoes, Where Are My Children?, and Hypocrites.

15. Mabel Normand

Mabel Normand did it all, from acting to writing to producing to directing. She is responsible for some of the greatest silent films of the late 1800s, including Charlie Chaplin’s Caught: Cabaret, Indiscretions of Betty, A Tale of Two Cities, Fate’s Turning, and many more.

16. Dorothy Arzner

Dorothy Arzner was active during the mid-20th century, making iconic films that evoke fear, humor, excitement, and plenty of other emotions. Some of her most successful films include First Comes Courage, Dance, Girl, Dance, The Bride Wore Red, and The Last of Mrs. Cheyney.

17. Claire Denis

Claire Denis doesn’t get the credit she deserves. Her film Beau Travail is considered one of the best films of the 90s, and her projects only get more enticing from there. Her films Both Sides of the Blade, High Life, Let the Sunshine In, and Stars at Noon are all considered excellent.

18. Elaine May

Elaine May has been an active and impressive director since the 70s and continues to create captivating films. She directed Warren Beatty’s Heaven Can Wait, Mike Nichols’ The Birdcage, Primary Colors, Ishtar, and the Heartbreak Kid, showcasing her diversity and talent.

19. Margarethe von Trotta

Margarethe von Trotta is a German film director and writer known for her forceful movies that leave viewers with an array of complex emotions. Her movies balance humor with intensity, leading to films such as Sheer Madness, Vision, Three Sisters, and Hannah Arendt, which span a decades-long career.

20. Joanna Hogg

Joanna Hogg has been creating evocative masterpieces since 2007 with Unrelated. Since her debut film, she’s released a handful of fascinating movies, including The Eternal Daughter, The Souvenir, Exhibition, and Archipelago.

21. Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley was a child actress who has grown into a phenomenal director with heartwarming and deep films that evoke strong but comforting feelings. Her best films include Away From Her, Stories We Tell, Take This Waltz, and Women Talking.

22. Agnieszka Holland

Agnieszka Holland has a robust filmography and has been directing thought-provoking and tragic movies since the 70s. Some of her most powerful films include To Kill a Priest, Angry Harvest, The Healer, Shot in the Heart, Total Eclipse, and A Girl Like Me.

23. Kelly Reichardt

Kelly Reichardt is an underrated director who has put out some magical movies that explore complex themes and evoke strong emotions. She’s worked with many major actors, creating stunning and bold films like First Cow, Showing Up, Certain Women, Night Moves, Meek’s Cutoff, and Old Joy.

24. Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell does not have an extensive filmography yet. However, she directed the wildly successful and poignant film Promising Young Woman, which has become a symbol of some of the women’s struggles in society. She also recently directed Saltburn, and we can expect more excellence from her.

25. Sally Potter

Sally Potter creates films layered with nuance and emotional themes that take viewers on a rollercoaster of feelings. Some of her most popular movies include The Roads Not Taken, Ginger & Rosa, Yes, Rage, The Party, and one of my absolute favorites, Orlando.

Source: (Reddit).