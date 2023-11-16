Likely to Close Soon Loophole Helps Some Cut Student Loan Payments

Designed to help lower-income parents pay for their children’s college education, Parent Plus loans have become one of the costliest forms of student debt.

Their interest is 8.05 percent for the 2023-2024 academic year compared to 5.5 percent for a standard undergraduate student loan. Nerd Wallet reports that the average parent PLUS loan debt is $29,324, citing federal loan data. Repayment on PLUS loans begins 60 days after the funds are disbursed.

Until recently, one income-driven repayment plan, Income-Contingent Repayment or ICR, was available to parents. Under it, parents consolidate the Plus loan into a Direct Consolidation Loan. ICR caps monthly payments at 20 percent of a borrower's discretionary income, money one earns above 100 percent of the federal poverty line ($14,580 for an individual).

The Biden administration announced its Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan in August. It caps loan repayments at 10 percent of discretionary income, which it defines as 225 percent of the federal poverty line.

This came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority with its plans to cancel up to $400 billion in student loans. The Biden administration had said that as many as 43 million Americans would have benefitted from the loan forgiveness program.

Biden has called the court’s decision “wrong” and promised that “[t]his fight is not over.”

Out of that rallying cry, the SAVE plan was born.

The Education Department has said Parent Plus loans were ineligible because Congress never intended for parents to have broad access to repayment plans based on their income. Advocacy groups argue nothing barring parents from being given access to SAVE.

“In trying to end this practice, it seems the department is giving legal cover to what was a technical loophole for the next year and a half,” Adam Minsky, an attorney specializing in student debt, told The Washington Post. “I'm advising clients that if you want to go for it, go for it, but know there is some risk.”

The Washington Post’s Danielle Douglas-Gabriel writes that the “long-standing but little-known loophole … would hide the existence of Parent Plus debt under layers of new combined loans. That consolidated loan would be eligible for more flexible repayment options like President Biden’s much-touted Saving on a Valuable Education.”

To be eligible for the double-consolidation loophole, parents must have at least two loans: two individual Plus or a Plus loan and the loans they took out for their education, Douglas-Gabriel points out.

“You can't consolidate everything together. You have to sequence it right so that you're not stuck after one consolidation with only access to the ICR plan,” Winston Berkman-Breen, legal director at the New York City-based Student Borrower Protection Center, which bills itself as “a nonprofit organization focused on eliminating the burden of student debt for millions of Americans,” told The Post.

He said that Parent Plus borrowers have only until Dec. 31 to use the double consolidation to get maximum credit on their loans.