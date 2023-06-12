12 Lines of Dialogue From Our Favorite Movies We Can Recite By Heart

How many lines of dialogue from your favorite movie can you remember verbatim? We're talking like an “I'll be back”-level line that will stick in your head forever? Not that many, I bet.

When fans put forth the best lines they've ever heard from a movie, it's not all about how clever the line is. An elite turn of phrase or line of dialogue sticks in your craw—fans couldn't scrub these lines from their memory banks with a movie theater's worth of bleach.

1. A Few Good Men

When Tom from accounting asks you whether you want to join his bowling league or your wife asks whether her new dress makes her look fat, this iconic line from A Few Good Men might go through your mind. Don't say it, don't say it…

“You can't handle the truth!”

2. Airplane!

No movie line is as readymade for use in everyday conversation as Leslie Nielsen's iconic retort in Airplane!

“Surely you can't be serious!”

“I am serious, and don't call me Shirley.”

3. Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kingsman is a film built on snappy dialogue and countless one-liners. Colin Firth's Harry Hart counterbalances the biting British wit with memorable monologues packed with genuine wisdom, including this beauty:

“Being a gentleman has nothing to do with one's accent. It's about being at ease in one's own skin. There's nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man. True nobility is being superior to your former self.”

4. The Princess Bride

Few movies resonate with multiple generations as The Princess Bride does. Mandy Patinkin's Inigo Montoya repeated one phrase that may just be the most quoted line of dialogue ever written (besides “I'll be back,” of course).

“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

5. Monty Python and The Holy Grail

If you ever let one rip, there is only one acceptable thing to say.

“I fart in your general direction.”

6. Office Space

Few movies sum up modern existential dread quite like Office Space. One specific line perfectly encapsulates the unrivaled misery of the cubicle.

“So I was sitting in my cubicle today, and I realized, ever since I started working, every single day of my life has been worse than the day before it. So that means that every single day that you see me, that's on the worst day of my life.”

7. Field of Dreams

If “wanna have a catch?” doesn't immediately cue waterworks, you're either not a baseball fan, on solid terms with your dad, or out of touch with your emotions. Or, you just haven't seen Field of Dreams and don't get the reference.

8. Gladiator

Thanks for coming in, go ahead and tell me a bit about yourself, Maximus.

“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

Okey dokey. You got the job, Max. Just don't kill me, please.

9. No Country for Old Men

Few lines invoke the bone-trembling, goosebumps-raising chill of Anton Chigurh's ominous question: “What's the most you've ever lost in a coin toss?”

10. Fast Times at Ridgemont High

While the “doesn't that make it our time?” line is far more quotable, Sean Penn's Jeff Spicoli drops a knowledge bomb that Fast Times at Ridgemont High stans will quickly recognize.

“What Jefferson was saying was, hey, you know, we left this England place 'cause it was bogus; so if we don't get some cool rules ourselves—pronto—we'll just be bogus, too! Get it?”

11. Dirty Harry

“Do you feel lucky, punk?” Well, do ya?

12. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Arguably the most forgettable of the Harry Potter films delivered a timeless line about talent versus work ethic.

“It's our choices, Harry, that show us what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

Source: Quora.