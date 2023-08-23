Lionsgate Brings Back Mask Mandates in Office

It's been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started and shut down much of Hollywood's productions. Since then, things have improved, but Hollywood is again facing issues due to a new COVID variant. So far, Lionsgate is the only studio taking action.

New COVID Variant Threatens Hollywood

Lionsgate sent an email to employees at its Santa Monica office about a mask mandate that would now be enforced after some staff members became infected with COVID-19. Employees have also been asked to self-screen themselves before working at the office.

This mandate comes as reports circulate about a new COVID variant known as EG.5 that has emerged recently in the United States. This is considered to be the dominant strain as it makes up a large amount of new COVID cases, according to the CDC. The LA Public Health Twitter account reports that COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are on the rise.

With cases rising in the area, other Hollywood studios may be forced to react and institute their own mandates again. Since May last year, most of Hollywood has ended its mask mandates. When the mandates were in place, productions still faced issues with crew members needing to follow the rules. This led to a now infamous rant from Tom Cruise on the set of the most recent Mission Impossible movie.

But It's Just a Threat

Situations like this have a chance of returning if more studios follow Lionsgate and force employees to wear masks. Of course, nothing is currently filming due to the ongoing strikes from actors and writers. Fortunately, there is some good news: a significant outbreak of the EG.5 variant may not happen.

An article from the New York Times notes that this variant is similar to previous variants. Many don't expect it to cause an outbreak on the level of the omicron variant.

Source: Hollywood Reporter