Liquid Soundscapes: 24 Songs to Float Your Worries Away

Meditative songs are one of the best ways to find peace if you need to get away or just find some relaxation. These 24 tracks have a dream-like and pillowy sound that will make you feel like you’re floating. Whether you want to float atop the ocean waves, through starry space, or among the clouds, these songs will take you there.

1. “Green Mountain State” by Trevor Hall

Much of Trevor Hall’s music has a floaty vibe, but “Green Mountain State” is a magical song that makes you feel connected to the Earth while also floating above the ground. It’s about being one with the world, and the warm vocals will soothe your soul with every verse.

2. “Aqueous Transmission” by Incubus

Even the name of this song is reminiscent of floating on water. The song has some sharp instrumentals, but they blend beautifully into the wavey sound, making it a relaxing track that will make you feel like you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be in time and space.

3. “Island in the Sun” by Weezer

For something a little more upbeat, Weezer’s “Island in the Sun” has an irresistible sound that makes you feel like you’re on a wondrous and quiet vacation. The guitar and percussion in the song are not harsh, but they’re still cheeky and will make you feel alive. Just listening to it can make you feel the warm sun on your skin and the soft breeze on your face.

4. “Waves” by Mr. Probz

“Waves” is a lovely song that not only has a floaty sound, but the lyrics are about letting yourself drift away and get a little lost. Mr. Probz’s raspy voice is beyond soothing and sweet, bringing an edge to the song while remaining silky. This track is a must-have if you’re ready to drift away into your thoughts.

5. “Wildfire” by Cautious Clay

If you’ve been in your feels lately, this song is perfect. Cautious Clay has a charming voice full of emotion and beauty. In this song, he croons about wanting this flirtation to be something real, and the gentle tambourine and guitar plucking will whisk you away into a peaceful dreamland.

6. “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish

“Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish is an impeccable song and the one that put Miss Eilish on the map. Her angelic vocals and the steady beat in the back, paired with ethereal sounds, make this song enchanting and magical. It’s an ideal song to let yourself tumble into a somber meditation.

7. “Space Song” by Beach House

Many songs by Beach House will make you feel like you’re floating away, but “Space Song” fits this prompt perfectly. The vocals are smooth and wispy, and the lyrics are equally as tranquil. It’s five minutes of pure peace and will make you feel safe and cozy.

8. “Like a Bird” by WILLOW

For people who love experimental and alternative sounds, “Like a Bird” by WILLOW, Will Smith’s daughter, is a stunning option. Her heavenly singing creates an entrancing sound with dramatic instrumentals that can lull you into a state of serenity and neutrality about life.

9. “I Wouldn’t Ask You” by Clairo

Many of Clairo’s songs will make you feel like you’re floating, while others might make you feel buried underground. “I Wouldn’t Ask You” has a repetitive nature that makes it restful and spellbinding. It may make your heart a little sad, but it also allows your mind to float away.

10. “Losing Time” by Sarcastic Sounds

This track is another more upbeat option but still has the sleepy and dreamy vibe that you’re looking for. The vocals feel distant, which comes and goes, making you feel like you’re moving through worlds. Plus, the lyrics are about feeling somewhat lost and dissociated, which is perfect if you want to float away.

11. “Floating” by Mac Miller

With a name like “Floating,” how could this song not make it on the list? This sleepy track is from Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles, and it’s the last song on the album. It’s easily one of the most underrated songs, as it has a dreamy but sad melody that brings the album to a poignant close.

12. “Baby Blue (lo fi lounge)” by Arlo Parks

Anything from Arlo Parks’ “lo fi lounge” recordings will make you feel like you’re floating, but “Baby Blue” is especially sweet and tranquil. Her stunning vocals will lull you into a lovely trance, making you feel supported and loved. The song is sad but also comforting.

13. “Station” by Lapsley

‘Station” is a unique song with a distinct sound and unorthodox elements. However, the clicking and bells seem to come together to create a hypnotizing and beautiful song, and the vocal rounds are truly mesmerizing. If you love alternative but slow sounds, you’ll adore this track and her whole discography.

14. “Hypnosis” by Raveena

Raveena is another artist who tends to make you feel like you’re safe and light. Many of her songs create this entrancing mood, but “Hypnosis” radiates harmony and positivity. The song is slow and tender and delivers a message full of warmth and kindness.

15. “Daydream in Blue” by I Monster

“Daydream in Blue” by I Monster is a trippy and wavy song that takes over your whole body when you listen to it. It’s the definition of a dreamy song, with synthy sounds and vocals that feel far away. It’s a song you’re going to want to leave on repeat while you relax.

16. “Past Life” by Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers has sensational and powerful vocals that make you want to close your eyes and just let her voice envelop you. Many of her songs are feisty and upbeat, but “Past Life” is a slower ballad about moving through life and fits this category perfectly.

17. “Water” by Jack Garratt

This song is more energetic than others on this list but still has that floating feeling. The powerful track has an enchanting and invigorating sound paired with calming lyrics that will make you feel comfortable but confident. It’s a stunningly underrated and inspiring track.

18. “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala

Many Tame Impala songs can make you feel like you’re floating in a shimmering pool of light, but my favorite song to float to is “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.” The synth sound is mesmerizing and transports you to another world far from your life.

19. “OMDB” by Big Red Machine

Big Red Machine has a lot of calming music, but “OMDB” has a certain quality that makes it intriguing but relaxed. The light percussion and warped vocals make you feel like you’re underwater and simply drifting through space, thinking about life and love.

20. “Satellite” by Guster

“Satellite” by Guster is a charming love song with a hypnotizing sound that simultaneously makes you feel like you’re on a lawn at a music festival and flying through the air. The song is happy and full of light and love, but the consistent beat and vocals make it dreamy and serene.

21. “Moon River” by Frank Ocean

“Moon River” is an adorable song covered by everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Frank Sinatra, but there is something special about Frank Ocean’s version. Listening to his impeccable vocals and emotional crooning brings the song to life and makes you feel like you’re floating down a mystical river.

22. “Feel You” by My Morning Jacket

“Feel You” by My Morning Jacket is a beautiful song about how life can be unpredictable, but things always happen how they’re supposed to. The song has a soft and entrancing sound that will calm your mind and make your heart flutter. It’s perfect if you want to drift away into your happy thoughts.

23. “Oceans” by Coldplay

“Oceans” is one of Coldplay’s most underrated and neglected tracks. The slow song is sweet but raw at the same time, so it’s sure to put you in your feels, but not necessarily in a sad way. While the song can make you feel like you’re floating, I find it to also have a distinct falling feeling, like you’re tumbling through space.

24. “Wash.” by Bon Iver

I think if you put Bon Iver’s discography on repeat, you’d find that many of his indie-style songs will make you feel like you’re floating. “Wash.” is a beautiful example of this, with a twinkling piano in the background paired with his husky vocals. The song is about starting over and moving on, so it might be exactly what you need right now.

