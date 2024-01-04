‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Trailer: Cole Sprouse Plays a Handsome Reanimated Corpse Looking for Love

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse plays a handsome Victorian corpse in Lisa Frankenstein, the first full-length trailer of which just dropped. The “coming-of-rage” horror-comedy directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cody stars Kathryn Newton, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

The official synopsis for Focus Features' Lisa Frankenstein reads: “Surviving high school is hard enough on its own—add in the trauma of your mom being axe-murdered in your living room, and it becomes virtually impossible to cope. Just ask Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), the awkward 17 year old trying to adjust to a new school and a new life after her mother’s demise and her father’s hasty remarriage. Despite the unwavering support offered by plucky cheerleader stepsister Taffy (Liza Soberano), Lisa only finds solace in the abandoned cemetery near her house, where she tends to the grave of a young man who died in 1837.

“But everything changes one dark and stormy night in the fall of 1989, after a humiliated Lisa

makes a desperate and heartfelt wish—to be with the young man in the world beyond. When a monstrous-looking corpse (Cole Sprouse) turns up the following evening, Lisa realizes there’s been a cosmic misunderstanding. Still, she feels obligated to help the poor soul regain his humanity, and she embarks on a quest to breathe new life into her long-dead companion. All she needs to succeed are some freshly harvested body parts and Taffy’s broken tanning bed.”

Lisa Frankenstein Marks the Feature-Length Directorial Debut of Zelda Williams, the Daughter of Robin Williams

Director Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, makes her feature-length directorial debut with Lisa Frankenstein. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I know Hollywood gets a bad rap for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that! But it's also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!”

In the official production notes for Lisa Frankenstein, Williams made the following director's statement:

“First and foremost, this movie ISN’T a groundbreaking spiritual journey that will change your worldly perceptions… but it IS a ride – so maybe just try to put your hands in the air and let the coaster take you! Second, I’m nowhere near confident enough yet to consider these geniuses my references, so instead, take anything you recognize within as an unabashed love letter and homage to THEIR genius instead! To Romero and Bub. To Almodovar and longing in vibrant color. To Brooks and comedy, or Waters and camp! I am absolutely a fan of film first and a filmmaker second, so forgive me for fan-girling wherever I can.”

Since Lisa Frankenstein is set in 1989 and written by Diablo Cody, expect period-appropriate goth and postpunk songs by artists such as the Cure, that latter of whom are mentioned in the movie's first full-length trailer.

The zom-rom-com Lisa Frankenstein comes to life in theaters on February 9, just in time for Valentine's Day.