Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Elvis, Dead at 54

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, and sole heir to Elvis' estates, died on Thursday, aged 54.

According to US media, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital, following a case of cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla said in a statement.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, which she attended to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father.

RIP Lisa Marie Presley.

She died of cardiac arrest at age of only 54. She was at the golden globes not even 5 days ago. But atleast she gets to see Austin Butler make such a phenomenal tribute to her dad tho😢 pic.twitter.com/3xeZN84psm — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) January 13, 2023

Tributes poured in across social media.

“Lisa Marie Presley did not have an easy life as one might think,” American actress Leah Remini tweeted.

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

British singer-songwriter Billy Idol wrote kind words on the late singer, and on her giving him a tour of the private sessions of Graceland, Elvis' luxurious mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa Marie inherited the property, according to Elvis' will, in 1993 once she turned 25.

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

@perkinsgirl1 posted a photo showing Lisa Marie, empathizing on the loss suffered during COVID-19 era, initially skeptic, but finally advocating for the vaccine.

Lisa Marie Presley was a big proponent of the vaccine, she even did an advertisement for it. She started in March of last year. And would’ve had her final booster within the last month. There’s nothing wrong with questioning.. pic.twitter.com/IpQ4AUphlo — AMERICA’S MAGA REGULATOR 👊🏽🩸 (@perkinsgirl1) January 13, 2023

American former nursing home administrator Juanita Broaddrick shared a cute photo of baby Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis.

Oh my heavens. Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54. How very Sad. Prayers to her family. pic.twitter.com/c13mNOnV5I — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 13, 2023

@TommySledge shared a video of Lisa Marie standing hand in hand with Pop legend Michael Jackson, and wowing the crowd with a kiss.

On September 9th 1994, everyone at work and every kid at school asked the same question …



“Did you see Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley kiss last night at the VMAs?!” #RIP pic.twitter.com/uZ6svZW9GL — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) January 13, 2023

American-British musician and son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, also tweeted. “I know she was a special person.”

Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 13, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.