Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Elvis, Dead at 54

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, and sole heir to Elvis' estates, died on Thursday, aged 54.

According to US media, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital, following a case of cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla said in a statement.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, which she attended to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father.

Tributes poured in across social media.

“Lisa Marie Presley did not have an easy life as one might think,” American actress Leah Remini tweeted.

British singer-songwriter Billy Idol wrote kind words on the late singer, and on her giving him a tour of the private sessions of Graceland, Elvis' luxurious mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa Marie inherited the property, according to Elvis' will, in 1993 once she turned 25.

@perkinsgirl1 posted a photo showing Lisa Marie, empathizing on the loss suffered during COVID-19 era, initially skeptic, but finally advocating for the vaccine.

American former nursing home administrator Juanita Broaddrick shared a cute photo of baby Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis.

@TommySledge shared a video of Lisa Marie standing hand in hand with Pop legend Michael Jackson, and wowing the crowd with a kiss.

American-British musician and son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, also tweeted. “I know she was a special person.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


