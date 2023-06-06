15 Actors Who Have Played Boba Fett

Boba Fett is Star Wars’ most infamous bounty hunter.

Introduced in The Star Wars Holiday Special and made his big screen debut in The Empire Strikes Back, the character left his mark on the franchise. Many actors have stepped into his armor or voiced him over the years. Here are all the actors who have played Boba Fett.

1. Don Francks and Gabriel Dell

It’s intriguing that after all these years, fans don’t know who initially voiced the infamous bounty hunter during his first appearance in the Star Wars Holiday Special. The role was uncredited then, and the conflicting reports point toward either Don Francks or Gabriel Dell.

While Dell was a prominent actor in his own right, Francks tends to receive credit because he was the voice of Boba in Star Wars: Droids. Until we get an official confirmation, the actor who first played Boba Fett is a mystery.

2. Jeremy Bulloch

Despite a storied career in film and television, including the James Bond franchise, Robin of Sherwood, and Doctor Who, Jeremy Bulloch is best known for playing Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Bulloch found himself in the movie thanks to his half-brother, Robert Watts, who was an associate producer for the film.

Watts was tasked to find someone who could fit in the Boba Fett armor and called Bulloch, who made the costume fitting. Channeling Clint Eastwood’s character from Man with No Name, Bulloch became an instant fan favorite.

3. Jason Wingreen

After serving in the Air Force during World War II, Jason Wingreen fully jumped into acting and co-founded Circle in the Square Theatre in New York’s Greenwich Village. He is best known for his recurring role as Harry Snowden in All in the Family and the follow-up series Archie Bunker’s Place. Wingreen provided the voice for Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back.

After 2004, Wingreen’s voice was replaced by Temuera Morrison to tie into the Prequel Trilogy. Despite that, playing Boba Fett changed Wingreen’s life as Entertainment Weekly featured a quote from him in his obituary, saying: “I’ve signed a lot of photos of Boba Fett. I was living a quiet, peaceful, unencumbered life until that news broke, and when the news came out in a Star Wars magazine, for which I’d done an interview, the letters just never stopped.”

4. Alan Rosenberg

Alan Rosenberg voiced Boba Fett in 1983’s The Empire Strikes Back radio dramatization produced by National Public Radio as part of the NPR Playhouse. As a prominent television actor, Rosenberg received an Emmy nomination for his guest role on ER.

His other roles include Civil Wars and L.A. Law, and Rosenberg was also the president of the Screen Actors Guild from 2005 to 2009. One fun fact, his first cousin is Donald Fagen, the co-founder of the rock group Steely Dan.

5. Ed Begley Jr.

Taking over the role of Boba Fett from Alan Rosenberg, Ed. Begley Jr. voiced the bounty hunter in the NPR radio dramatization for 1996’s Return of the Jedi. Along with his work as an environmentalist, Begley Jr. has appeared in hundreds of movies and television shows.

His roles include 7th Heaven, Arrested Development, and Six Feet Under. His portrayal as Dr. Victor Ehrilich in St. Elsewhere would net him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

6. Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison is no stranger to Star Wars but didn’t play Boba Fett immediately. He first appeared in Episode II: Attack of the Clones as Boba’s father, Jango Fett. His likeness would become the template for all of the Republic clones in the Star Wars franchise. Morrison would finally take up the mantle of Boba in the second season of The Mandalorian and the follow-up series The Book of Boba Fett.

7. Daniel Logan

Daniel Logan appeared beside Temuera Morrison in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, portraying a young Boba Fett. It is a role that Logan would continue into the animated series The Clone Wars, which followed Boba’s journey after the film, including a storyline seeking revenge on Mace Windu for his father’s death. Logan would again reprise the role in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game.

8. Dee Bradley Baker

A legendary voice actor with over 600 acting credits, Dee Bradley Baker might be best known for voicing the clones in The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Star Wars Rebels, but he’s also tackled Boba Fett. Baker voices the bounty hunter in the delightful series LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures and several Star Wars video games like The Force Unleashed, Disney Infinity 3.0, and Kinect Star Wars. He would voice Jango in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

9. Akio Kaneda

Akio Kaneda is essentially the Dee Bradley Baker of Japan. He is the voice of all the clones in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels in the Japanese dub for the series.

As the official voice actor for Boba Fett, American audiences got a chance to hear his work firsthand thanks to the anime anthology series Star Wars Visions. In the Japanese dub, he again plays the bounty hunter in the short “Tatooine Rhapsody.”

10. Trevor Devall

Trevor Devall is another well-known voice actor who is the voice of Rocket Racoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series and anime like InuYasha and Death Note. \

Devall took up the mantle of the bounty hunter in the LEGO series Star Wars: Droid Tales playing Boba and Jango Fett. Though, Devall is far better known in the LEGO specials for his bombastic and comedic role as Emperor Palpatine.

11. Neil Ross

After starting his career in radio, Neil Ross became a prominent voice actor for decades, especially in many classic American cartoons like G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Voltron. He was an announcer for shows like Press Your Luck and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Besides voicing Han Solo and Jodo Kast in the same game, Ross portrayed Boba Fett in Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi. He is also a prominent voice actor in other Star Wars games, including Knights of the Old Republic, Rogue Squadron, and X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter.

12. Chris Cox

Chris Cox is a voice actor who has worked for over two decades. While best known for his work on Family Guy, he has also played the superhero Hawkeye in Marvel animated series and video games. Along with his other Star Wars work in games such as Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Battlefront, Cox played Boba Fett in 2003’s Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike.

13. Tom Kane

Tom Kane is well-known in the realm of Star Wars animation. He appears in every episode of The Clone Wars as the opening narrator and the voice of Yoda in the series. He also took over the role of Admiral Ackbar for The Last Jedi and other Star Wars media.

Along with his impressive list of iconic roles in The Powerpuff Girls, The Wild Thornberrys, and Call of Duty, Kane portrayed Boba Fett in the games Star Wars: Demolition and Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds.

14. Andrew Chaikin

Better known by his stage name Kid Beyond, Andrew Chaikin is a musician and beatboxer, along with his voice acting work. He’s played multiple characters across the Telltale Games series and performed in Guitar Hero. Along with voicing Boba Fett in Battlefront: Renegade Saga, Chaikin portrayed various characters in Jedi Starfighter, Republic Commandos, and Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike.

15. Jon Hamm

The audiobooks From a Certain Point of View and From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back has a different actor reading each short story from the character’s perspective. Award-winning Mad Men actor Jon Hamm was the man who brought Boba Fett to life in those chapters.