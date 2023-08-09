31 Portable Pastimes: List of Hobbies You Can Take With You

There are endless lists of hobbies that can enrich our lives, but what about those times when you're on the go? Whether you're jet-setting across continents, on a relaxing train journey, or simply waiting for your take-out order, you can enjoy an engaging pastime without lugging around a ton of supplies or equipment.

Today, we'll dive into a list of portable hobbies—the unsung heroes are not just light on baggage but massive on relaxation and fulfillment.

Learning to enjoy a few portable pastimes can redefine how you spend your travel and transition time. Let's dive into the ultimate list of hobby ideas you can do on the go.

List of Hobbies That Travel Well

From outdoor hobbies to pastimes you can do from the comfort of your home, use this list to add more enjoyment to your random pockets of time.

1. Crocheting

Learning to crochet is a classic hobby that's become popular with a younger crowd on TikTok and Instagram. You can crochet lightweight garments, chunky sweaters, and cozy blankets with a single hook and a ball of yarn. The iconic granny square, for example, serves as a perfect portable project for beginners.

You can find all the supplies needed to get started with crochet in the hobbies section of your local craft store. As a meditative craft well-suited for multitasking, it's easy to progress your handmade projects on road trips, at the doctor's office, or on the sidelines of your kid's sporting events.

2. Yoga

Yoga is a hobby that fits perfectly into a lifestyle of movement and minimalism. Simply unroll your yoga mat on the beach, on your hotel balcony, or even in an empty conference room, and you're ready. It's a practice that encourages balance, flexibility, and strength in both body and mind, making it an excellent pursuit if you travel for work.

Finding a sense of calm can be challenging, but a yoga practice can help anchor you, even for a few minutes a day.

3. Playing a Portable Instrument

While hauling a guitar or piano around may not be practical, playing a portable instrument can be a delightful hobby for nomads. Portable instruments can be a companion in solitude and a bridge to connect with new people. Try a ukulele, harmonica, jaw harp, or a recorder (no, it's not just for fourth-grade music class!).

4. Card Games

Humble card games are often overlooked on a list of hobbies, but they can add a lot of fun to your lunch break at work. Instead of returning immediately to your screens, gather a few colleagues for a quick round of cards.

Card games can range from quick, simple games to more strategic ones, so there's always something to fit the mood and time available.

5. Knitting

Like crocheting, learning to knit is a classic hobby that offers much potential for making modern blankets, scarves, cardigans, and simple housewares. Knitting is portable and easy to pause and resume, making it an ideal way to reduce stress in modern life.

Believe it or not, you can usually bring knitting needles on planes, so don't hesitate to cast on a new project before your next travel adventure!

6. Chess

Whether you're nestled in a cozy campsite or an Airbnb, playing chess is a rewarding hobby that can be a perfect road trip companion. It's a hobby that encourages planning, decision-making, and creativity, keeping your mind active and engaged during the journey.

Plus, with compact, magnetized travel sets, it can be enjoyed as easily in a moving vehicle as it can from the couch.

7. Poetry

Writing poetry can be a great hobby while traveling because you can capture the essence of your travels beautifully and concisely.

You might pen a haiku about the passing landscapes or a sonnet about a memorable moment with a local. It only requires a pen and a notebook, or even a note-taking app like Evernote on your phone, to document the rhythm of your journey in poetry.

8. Fantasy Sports

You've got some time before your next class or meeting, so you pull up your fantasy team on your phone or laptop and start strategizing.

While soccer or basketball may not top a list of hobbies you can do anywhere, you can enjoy fantasy sports wherever you have an internet connection. This hobby can help you make new like-minded friends, engage in friendly competition, and learn more about your favorite sports and players.

9. Adult Coloring Books

Think coloring is just for kids? No way! Adult coloring pages offer a soothing escape from work-related stress, allowing you to engage in a low-cost artistic hobby in brief pockets of time. You can find adult coloring sheets on many topics, from swear words to comic book characters to bible verses.

The intricate designs and patterns provide a meditative outlet for self-expression as you focus on filling each space with color. Coloring can help you relax and improve your concentration. It's ideal for pairing with other personal hobbies on this list, like listening to audiobooks or podcasts.

10. Poker

Engaging in a friendly poker game can be a fantastic way to bond with co-workers while giving your brain a break from your never-ending to-do list. It's not just about the thrill of the game; poker also sharpens your strategic thinking and decision-making skills.

And don't worry, this fun hobby doesn't require extra money; play for chips, bragging rights, or make the losing player load the office dishwasher.

11. Reading

Reading is a delightful escape and quiet interest that demands nothing but your imagination. Whether on a bustling train, a long-haul flight, or a routine bus ride, the pages of a good book or e-reader can pass the time enjoyably.

Try challenging yourself to a book-a-week goal or join a book club where you can discuss your reads with others.

12. Photography

When exploring new places, be it a bustling city, a serene beach, or even a charming hotel, photography is like having a time machine in your hands. With every click, you capture a fleeting moment on a family vacation, a vibrant culture, or the beauty of nature.

Looking for photo ops can be an easy conversation starter; locals might share hidden gems for that perfect shot. You can create a visual journal of your adventures and come home to make a scrapbook souvenir.

13. Journaling

With just a compact notebook and pen, journaling is wonderfully low-maintenance and perfect when space is scarce. Writing down your thoughts, emotions, or daily happenings is like having a heart-to-paper conversation.

Journaling can declutter your mind, helping to provide clarity and perspective. It's also a nurturing way to track growth, set goals, or express gratitude.

Over time, this restful hobby can become a sanctuary where you can be your true self without judgment.

14. Listening to Podcasts

Podcasts are like having a knowledgeable friend whisper delightful tidbits in your ear. From enlightening stories to thought-provoking conversations, podcasts can provide extra inspiration to power through your last reps or keep your pace steady during a long walk. Plus, they're incredibly varied. Whether you're keen on history, science, comedy, or self-improvement, there is a podcast about your personal interests.

Plus, since listening doesn't require your eyes or hands, it's a complementary hobby to enjoy during mundane tasks like driving and cleaning.

15. Sketching

The hustle between classes can feel overwhelming in high school or college. Sketching is a fantastic way to hone your observational skills and creativity, and it can also provide a much-needed mental break from academics.

Whether it's quick doodles of fellow students, detailed architectural drawings of campus buildings, or expressive sketches capturing the energy of campus life, this hobby lets you create a visual journal of a specific time in your life.

16. Sudoku or Crossword Puzzles

Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and word games are incredibly portable and perfect for short bursts of time between classes.

Not only are they fun, but they also sharpen your mind, improving your logical thinking, vocabulary, and concentration. They offer a mental breather from your educational materials without completely turning your brain off. Complete digital puzzles on your phone or carry a small puzzle book.

17. Language Learning

Learning a new language is a portable hobby that comes alive when visiting new places. Whether ordering food, asking for directions, or exchanging pleasantries, using the local language can be immensely satisfying and enrich your travel experiences. You can practice using language learning apps, phrasebooks, or local newspapers.

This hobby turns your travels into a hands-on language lab, making learning more engaging and rewarding.

18. Origami

You're sitting in the bleachers, the game is in full swing, and you have some colorful sheets of paper at your side. Between cheering and clapping, you fold those sheets into wondrous little creations. Origami is a visually pleasing, interesting hobby well suited for doing alone or with others.

The best part? It's portable, requires minimal supplies, and you can easily pick it up or put it down depending on the action on the field, classroom, or anywhere else you find yourself with idle hands.

19. Mobile Gaming

Sitting in a waiting room? Bored on your car camping trip? Whip out your phone and dive into an adventure, puzzle, or strategy game. Mobile gaming is a versatile and portable hobby that requires just your smartphone.

With many genres, from strategy and puzzle games to RPGs and interactive stories, there's a game for every taste. While playing video games on a gaming system isn't very portable, mobile gaming is an easy way to keep your mind active if you're anxious about your appointment.

20. Digital Art

You can creatively capture moments on the go with a digital sketchpad, tablet, or even your phone. The hobby of digital art is wonderfully diverse, encompassing illustrations, animations, photo manipulations, and more.

What's exciting is the limitless palette of colors, textures, and brushes at your fingertips without the mess or space that traditional art supplies require. Plus, the ability to undo and redo with the tap of a button makes experimenting a joy.

Whether you're crafting whimsical characters, ethereal landscapes, or poignant visual stories, digital art is a versatile and accessible hobby for both budding and seasoned artists.

21. Calligraphy

Space is at a premium when traveling by plane or train, and that's where calligraphy shines as a portable hobby.

All you need is a trusty pen and a small notebook tucked into your bag. Imagine penning a postcard with your elegant script to send from your destination or jotting down your travel experiences in style. Calligraphy is a compact companion that adds grace, relaxation, and creativity to your journeys without requiring much space.

22. Rubik's Cube Solving

Instead of constantly checking the time while waiting for your delayed flight, engross yourself in lining up the colorful squares of your Rubik's Cube. It's a compact, lightweight puzzle that challenges your mind and keeps your hands busy.

As you work to align the colors, you're passing the time, sharpening your problem-solving skills, and improving your hand-eye coordination. It's a great conversation starter, too – don't be surprised if someone strikes up a chat about your cube-solving prowess.

23. Travel Blogging

Travel blogging is a portable hobby that easily complements your wanderlust. You can document every highlight with your camera or smartphone and a laptop. You can weave your experiences and tips into Youtube videos, articles, or social media posts.

Additionally, as you delve into writing and creating content, you'll develop storytelling, photography, and digital marketing skills. Building a captivating and helpful travel blog can even become a hobby that eventually earns money.

24. Doodling or Zentangling

Zentangling is an art form where you create abstract drawings from patterns, shapes, and lines, usually in black and white. It's a meditative process where the artist focuses on each stroke as they draw. The term “Zentangle” combines the ideas of Zen, which denotes mindfulness and meditation, with “tangle,” referring to the complex patterns created.

Download zentangle printables to color in or doodle your drawings in a small sketchbook.

25. Reading Comics or Graphic Novels

With the combination of artwork and storytelling, comics and graphic novels offer a multi-sensory reading experience that's especially engaging during travel.

They are usually lightweight and easy to pack, making them the perfect small space companions. Whether you're into superheroes, fantasy movies, or slice-of-life stories, these illustrated gems can take you on many adventures. Visiting comic shops in new places can also be a fun way to enjoy your hobby.

26. Audiobooks

Audiobooks are an ideal companion for those who love multitasking while walking, driving, working out, or even stargazing. They offer the joy of reading with the convenience of listening, allowing you to enjoy a hobby even if you have little free time.

Plus, with a vast selection of genres and titles, you can always find something to match your mood or interest.

27. Board Games

Board games allow you to unwind, socialize, and exercise your strategic thinking. There's something for everyone, from intense strategy games to lighthearted party favorites.

Whether rolling dice, placing tiles, or negotiating trades, board games offer a fun and interactive way to relax and recharge with your kids or friends. They encourage a team-player mentality, critical thinking, and friendly competition, which builds camaraderie and makes downtime more playful and deliberate.

28. Quilling

Quilling, also known as paper filigree, allows you to create stunning designs by rolling, shaping, and gluing paper strips into intricate patterns. It's a portable and lightweight hobby, perfect for those moments when chatting with friends or killing time before a Zoom call.

With quilling, you can create various items, such as decorative wall art, greeting cards, jewelry, ornaments, and even miniature sculptures. Quilled art pieces often feature elaborate patterns, swirls, and shapes that can mimic the delicacy of lace or the vibrancy of mosaics.

30. Geocaching

Geocaching allows you to explore new destinations uniquely by searching for hidden caches using GPS coordinates and clues. It's a worldwide treasure hunt where you become part of a global community of explorers.

Follow the clues to discover hidden gems, breathtaking viewpoints, and unexpected surprises along the way. Whether on a road trip or a staycation, geocaching is a perfect hobby to get fresh air and try something new.

31. Postcrossing

Postcrossing is a global online project allowing participants to exchange postcards with strangers worldwide. The concept is simple: once you create an account on the Postcrossing website, you send a postcard to a randomly selected recipient. In return, you receive a postcard from another random user.

Postcrossing revives the charm of traditional snail mail and provides a chance to learn about cultures, landscapes, and traditions by exchanging postcards. Plus, if collecting stamps is a personal interest, you'll grow your collection via the postcards you receive.

Final Thoughts on Portable Hobbies

Whether traveling, killing time between meetings, or enjoying downtime at home, you can enjoy plenty of portable pastimes. Every activity on this list of hobbies can enhance your life by bringing happiness, fulfillment, and a sense of accomplishment, especially when you would otherwise be waiting or doing nothing.

Choose one or two ideas from this list of fun hobbies and try them the next time you're on the go.