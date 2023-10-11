24 Literary Roller Coasters With Plot Twists You Won’t Forget

Are you itching for a new read that’ll turn your world upside down? Look no further as we explore unforgettable literary roller coasters shared by an online community of avid readers.

1. Invisible Monsters by Chuck Palahniuk

The story is about a catwalk model who has everything worth envying. However, one “accident” leaves her disfigured and destroyed. The loss of identity this main character encounters as she attempts to reinvent herself can be jarring. One fan said this book made them audibly gasp on the subway, and people turned to ask if they were okay.

2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

“You spend the entirety of the book thinking one thing, and then the epilogue happens.” This book follows the psychological troubles of a reporter, Camille Preaker. The ending leaves many craving for more. “My stomach DROPPED when I was finishing it. So good,” remarks a reviewer.

3. A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin

Enter the world of Game of Thrones, where readers must brace themselves for the unexpected horrors. This title from the series was the first moment of betrayal encountered by many and, hence, is etched in their memories. The chapter about a particular “wedding” caused one reader “to lose sleep for a night or two” when they first read it.

4. The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie

According to one, this title has “a brilliant twist” they never saw coming. This book is why many fell in love with the author’s mind. On a side note, users recommend reading the original work before watching adaptations because the plots change and the “movies never quite make sense.”

5. Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane

Shutter Island has one of the biggest plot twists, according to one reader. The story is set in 1954 when U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels and his partner visit Shutter Island, home of Ashecliffe Hospital, to investigate the disappearance of a patient. Insanity and murder go hand in hand, leaving many in awe of Dennis Lehane’s storytelling.

6. The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

This book “really kept me on my toes,” says one reader. This exceptional piece by Catriona Ward leaves many wondering what they are even reading. Thankfully, by the end, everything comes together, making countless readers fall in love with this title.

7. Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

Marcos works at a local processing plant responsible for slaughtering “humans.” This messed-up tale has an ending that still aggravates countless readers.

8. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

Not all thrilling tales have to be fictional. This title by David Grann is a nonfiction masterpiece providing a historical account of the Osage Indian murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s. A user describes the book as a brisk but gripping read that has some unexpected twists throughout.

9. My Sister's Keeper by Jodi Picoult

A user with dyslexia comments how My Sister’s Keeper was one of the first novels they ever read “cover to cover.” The ending had them “ugly crying” in class. It seems this revolutionary title helped one reader realize she had to dump her boyfriend in college!

10. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

A user has read nearly “every manner of mystery/thriller out there,” however, never have they been as surprised by a twist as they were with Gone Girl. Though this title may be a bit cliche for some, it made one’s jaw drop when they first read it.

11. The Push by Ashley Audrain

One fan remarked this was one of the best books they've ever read when speaking about this page-turning psychological thriller. The book is a dramatic and chilling ride into the perils of motherhood. The reader said the ending was satisfying but it really breaks your heart though.

12. All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda

If you enjoyed The Girl on the Train and Luckiest Girl Alive, this novel by Megan Miranda is yet another nail-biting psychological suspense. The entire second half of the book is full of different twists and turns.

13. Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter

Unsurprisingly, Karin Slaughter’s books are meant to be wretched and stomach-churning. The case for Pretty Girls is no different as a mysterious disappearance unfolds. With no trace of a body or a note, the graphic depiction of events leaves many readers shaken.

14. Sphere by Michael Crichton

Here’s another one that’ll keep you guessing. One reader recalls reading this title casually for a book club. However, they were not ready for what the pages had in store for them.

15. Ender's Game by Orson Scott Card

This sci-fi is not for the fainthearted. “The Ender's Game twist gutted me,” reveals a commenter. In this spellbinding tale, readers follow Andrew “Ender” Wiggin, who thinks he is playing computer-simulated war games when, in reality, he is caught up in something more sinister.

16. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

A commenter says this was the first book to make them gasp with the twist in a long time. “It’s been about 2/3 years since, and nothing has rocked me like that.” The Silent Patient is one of those titles that made many jaws drop.

17. Wool by Hugh Howey

If you’re craving for a mind-bending dystopia, look no further. Readers witness thousands of underground people in a life bound by strict rules and things that mustn’t be discussed. Fans remark that the entire series is great and worth the read!

18. Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

Daisy Darker was a big shock for one enthusiastic reader. The book shook them to the point where, after they finished reading it, they immediately restarted it to read it from a new perspective.

19. Pictures of Perfection by Reginald Hill

You know a book is good when you can’t bring yourself to put it down. One person recounted how they went back to the start of the book as soon as they were done reading it the first time.

20. Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews

“If you're looking for something twisted and honestly a little sick,” a user recommends Flowers in the Attic, where nothing is what it seems. At the outset, the story may seem to have such wonderful children with a beautiful mother living in a lovely house. Yet, the tale paves the way for endless horror.

21. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon

The story follows Christopher John Francis Boone, an odd character investigating the suspicious demise of a neighborhood dog. Many readers mention enjoying this splendid thriller from Mark Haddon. With an abundance of surprising and twisted moments, one can’t help but ask for more.

22. I Let You Go by Clare Mackintosh

One fan said this was one of the most mind-boggling twistsand that the end makes you really rethink about what you just read.Many reviewers thought the story was “very cleverly done”; they never saw it coming.

23. The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson

Look no further if you’re hoping to be confused by a disarray of emotions. “The ending of this book had me reeling and crying and hating everything and loving how much I hate it.” This read can make you brilliantly uneasy if you're the type of reader who likes trying to predict everything. Even if you figure it out it won't prepare you for how it ends.

24. Still Missing by Chevy Stevens

According to a reader, Still Missing by Chevy Stevens has one of their favorite plot twists. They still remember where they were 8 years ago when the plot twist was revealed: on the bus at the stoplights by the mall.

Source: Reddit.