Live Action Bambi Remake Announcement Has Fans Asking Why

Entertainment news outlet Deadline reports that Disney is moving forward with a live-action remake of the 1942 animated classic Bambi. Recent Oscar-winning writer/director Sarah Polley, who won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her 2022 film Women Talking earlier this year, is in talks to direct the film.

As with all entertainment news, many on Twitter wanted to share their thoughts and feelings.

Is This a Joke?

Many film fans found the announcement absurd. Some even said they had to check whether or not the news was satire.

I had to make sure this wasn’t an Onion article. — Anthony Duran (@AnthonyDuran) June 13, 2023

Others point out that it was satire and should have stayed that way. Two years ago, the TV show The Other Two predicted that Disney would move forward on a film that would “be exactly the same as the original, only cost more and look worse.” And eight years ago, a Saturday Night Live sketch imagined a live-action Bambi remake as a hard-edged action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

truly incredible how accurate The Other Two is about every single thing https://t.co/4uVrNDZBya pic.twitter.com/KVLu1uJOeI — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 14, 2023

We already got one…https://t.co/FHNWgzxzSt — Ollie V Comedy! (@O_Ree_Ba) June 13, 2023

What Does “Live Action” Even Mean Anymore?

Several film lovers took issue with the term “live-action” for a movie that will inevitably be entirely computer generated, as was done with 2019’s The Lion King remake.

Can we please stop saying live-action for movies that will obviously use photorealistic computer animation. https://t.co/AFSnhgOcDP — Tamara Fuentes (@tamara_fuentes) June 13, 2023

Some ran with that observation and joked that if the 2000 computer-animated film Dinosaur was released today, it would be marketed as a live-action film.

If this movie came out today they will label it as "Live Action" 🙃 https://t.co/x6xfgupquj pic.twitter.com/qMubbo1mT9 — 💙SpongeBandiMark🎨 (@SpongeBandiMark) June 13, 2023

Others argued that there’s already a world of live-action entertainment about animals … in nature documentaries.

If you want to see a live-action adaptation of Bambi, just go watch a nature documentary. https://t.co/1Igq4GXYLc — pavitr stan account (@JoeyCoyfox) June 14, 2023

Horrific Violence for The Children?

Of course, many fans speculated about how the live-action film would adapt the most iconic moment in the original Bambi: the young deer’s mother being shot by a hunter. Some made jokes about the intensity of the violence that the film would bring to the screen.

The scene of Bambi's mom dying is just going to be GoPro footage of a hunter shooting a deer in the eye https://t.co/LmKGiMH5l1 — Columned (@Columned_) June 14, 2023

they gon do bambi’s mom like this in live action https://t.co/1drF6xhuzH pic.twitter.com/bfmU8RbbCB — 😜 (@awnuhaha) June 13, 2023

Others honestly stated they don’t want to see a scene like that in detail.

I don’t wanna see Bambi’s mom die in 8K 😭 https://t.co/k1g8d73ppR — Shaakira Lindsey (@ShaakiraLindsey) June 13, 2023

Leave Animation Alone

Animation lovers shared images and clips of the 1942 original film, arguing that there is no way that a live-action movie could compete with the beautiful animation of that “masterpiece.”

no live action will ever be able to recreate this masterpiece https://t.co/Kwoj3g0hYW pic.twitter.com/PX6l4HV54T — becs (@unrulyheartz) June 13, 2023

Yeah because I was thinking earlier, you know what would make this better? If it was realistic looking Deer with less color and life!pic.twitter.com/VYMAzu0JPr https://t.co/YrbLpwwu8w — Gunner Dobbins (Vox Machina Era) (@GunnerDobbins) June 13, 2023

Some highlighted that the original film’s backgrounds are literally painted and that it is impossible for any live-action film to compete with the art on display in that film.

Did you know that all backgrounds in Bambi are hand painted? The whole film is a stunning piece of art that gives us gorgeous imagery that live-action can't recapture because the animated film is literally paintings. https://t.co/5iOnnz415B pic.twitter.com/a6JvQGxt9n — 🏳️‍🌈 werewolf brainrot – Nicole F.J (@NicoleFJimenez) June 13, 2023

Auteurs for Remakes?

Cinephiles bemoaned that Polley’s next film would not be the kind of small-scale, character-driven dramas that she has become a master of creating and that she was instead turning her attention to a big-budget remake of a Disney film.

Leave it to Disney to see someone direct an awards film and go, “Yeah, now help us make the most artistically soulless film imaginable.” https://t.co/szmproSX6U — Christian Paystrup & ⊃∪∩⪽: Part II By Supertramp (@ChristianPayst1) June 13, 2023

Many took it as a sign of the dire situation the film industry is in regarding intellectual property stamping out original films.

This just makes me so depressed. I want a film industry where Sarah Polley gets paid to make the kind of art only she can make. https://t.co/kUu3pYa2nz — Rat Milk Oreos (@morrtis_) June 13, 2023

I love that Sarah Polley will be getting a big check 4 making a live-action Bambi but this is the reason why studios' obsession w/ IP-driven tentpoles is a bad thing: it steals from the future of the art-form & turns distinctive filmmakers into factory workers assembling garbage. — Den (@noldorian) June 13, 2023

Other fans of Polley’s cited a version of the age-old Hollywood mantra “one for them, one for me,” arguing that Polley’s paycheck for a live-action Bambi remake would allow her to make more of the films she cares about.

Let Sarah Polley cash her giant Disney check so she can make ten more little films that matter. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) June 13, 2023

No End in Sight

Whether the Bambi remake becomes a reality or not, there’s no end in sight to the live-action remake trend from Disney, as at least three other animated films are currently in development for live-action remakes.