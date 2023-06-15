Live Action Bambi Remake Announcement Has Fans Asking Why

Entertainment news outlet Deadline reports that Disney is moving forward with a live-action remake of the 1942 animated classic Bambi. Recent Oscar-winning writer/director Sarah Polley, who won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her 2022 film Women Talking earlier this year, is in talks to direct the film. 

As with all entertainment news, many on Twitter wanted to share their thoughts and feelings. 

Is This a Joke?

Many film fans found the announcement absurd. Some even said they had to check whether or not the news was satire. 

Others point out that it was satire and should have stayed that way. Two years ago, the TV show The Other Two predicted that Disney would move forward on a film that would “be exactly the same as the original, only cost more and look worse.” And eight years ago, a Saturday Night Live sketch imagined a live-action Bambi remake as a hard-edged action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.  

What Does “Live Action” Even Mean Anymore?

Several film lovers took issue with the term “live-action” for a movie that will inevitably be entirely computer generated, as was done with 2019’s The Lion King remake. 

Some ran with that observation and joked that if the 2000 computer-animated film Dinosaur was released today, it would be marketed as a live-action film. 

Others argued that there’s already a world of live-action entertainment about animals … in nature documentaries. 

Horrific Violence for The Children?

Of course, many fans speculated about how the live-action film would adapt the most iconic moment in the original Bambi: the young deer’s mother being shot by a hunter. Some made jokes about the intensity of the violence that the film would bring to the screen. 

 

Others honestly stated they don’t want to see a scene like that in detail. 

Leave Animation Alone

Animation lovers shared images and clips of the 1942 original film, arguing that there is no way that a live-action movie could compete with the beautiful animation of that “masterpiece.” 

 

Some highlighted that the original film’s backgrounds are literally painted and that it is impossible for any live-action film to compete with the art on display in that film. 

Auteurs for Remakes?

Cinephiles bemoaned that Polley’s next film would not be the kind of small-scale, character-driven dramas that she has become a master of creating and that she was instead turning her attention to a big-budget remake of a Disney film. 

 Many took it as a sign of the dire situation the film industry is in regarding intellectual property stamping out original films. 

 

Other fans of Polley’s cited a version of the age-old Hollywood mantra “one for them, one for me,” arguing that Polley’s paycheck for a live-action Bambi remake would allow her to make more of the films she cares about. 

No End in Sight

Whether the Bambi remake becomes a reality or not, there’s no end in sight to the live-action remake trend from Disney, as at least three other animated films are currently in development for live-action remakes. 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

