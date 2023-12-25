24 Amazing Live Versions of Favorite Songs

Traditionally, recording artists have always been defined by their various strengths, with some bands only performing as recording acts, rarely touring. Others were (and still are) renowned for their incredible live performance levels, often eclipsing their own recorded music — many live versions of hit songs are better than their L.P. versions and will be remembered thus.

1. Talking Heads, “Psycho Killer,” Stop Making Sense (1984)

Stop Making Sense is Talking Heads' well-received live concert movie and album of the same name. The 1984 film won a National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Nonfiction Film. In this performance of “Psycho Killer,” a youthful David Byrne appears with a click track and an acoustic guitar, stripping away the noise and goofing around faultlessly on stage.

2. Bob Marley: “Exodus,” Babylon by Bus (1978)

In Bob Marley's short career, he released only six live albums, with Live! Considered one of his most prominent. However, the live album Babylon by Bus receives much admiration from diehard fans. The slightly sped-up version of “Exodus” betrays a band hitting an excited stride with an almost eight-minute performance. Marley jumps between instrumental solos, backing vocals, and his Jah-tinged prophecies.

3. Iron Maiden: “Hallowed Be Thy Name,” Beast Over Hammersmith (1982)

Iron Maiden has been British heavy metal's flagship band since forming in 1975. Their second vocalist, Bruce Dickinson, became the iconic frontman in 1981, leading the band through a decade of enormous success before announcing his departure in 1993 and rejoining for another two decades of success in 2000. The band's most heralded single, “Hallowed Be Thy Name,” has many live versions, but most fans agree that their 1982 Hammersmith Odeon recording stands above all the others.

4. Peter Frampton, “Do You Feel Like We Do,” Frampton Comes Alive (1976)

Any sentient music fan in the mid-seventies will recall several huge songs of the era, and Peter Frampton's “Do You Feel Like We Do” was one of them. Before it became a hit live song, it was released under Frampton's original band, Frampton's Camel. The 14-minute live single was the third released from the live album Frampton Comes Alive, becoming an essential piece of the '70s zeitgeist. Frampton's voice box-inspired extended guitar solo lives long in the memory.

5. Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Free Bird” (1976)

1976 was a good year for live singles, and no record encapsulated '70s Americana better than Jacksonville's Lynyrd Skynyrd. They released “Free Bird” as a recorded single in 1975, reaching 87 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, their subsequent live release reached 38 on the same chart the following year. However, many fans point to their 1977 recording at the Oakland Coliseum. What makes this performance so poignant is that it came four months before the band's fateful plane crash, which killed Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and his sister, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines.

6. Nirvana, “The Man Who Sold the World,” MTV Unplugged Live in New York (1993)

Nirvana was a cultural phenomenon, changing the face of rock music forever in only a few years. Being the flagship Seattle grunge band brought unparalleled fame, money, and acclaim. However, the pressures became too much for Kurt Cobain, who ended his life in 1994. The MTV Live Unplugged in New York album won multiple Best Live Performance awards, and any single could have been claimed as a masterpiece. However, the band's rendition of David Bowie's “The Man Who Sold the World” captures Nirvana at its stripped-back best.

7. Tool, “Pushit,” Red Rocks Amphitheater (1998)

It is difficult to gauge the exact recording used for Tool's live version of their Aenima single, “Pushit,” but the live performance trumps its L.P. version, with most Toolheads claiming the song is taken from the band's Red Rocks, CO. gig in 1998. While the 2000 live album Salival yielded no commercial singles, this recording of “Pushit” extends to 14 minutes, featuring an elongated intro with a Danny Carey percussion solo towards the end.

8. Elvis Presley, “Suspicious Minds,” Las Vegas (1970)

Elvis loved Vegas, and Vegas loved Elvis. However, most Elvis fans struggle to agree on their favorite “Suspicious Minds” performance. It's hard to disagree with his performance in the live film Elvis: That's the Way It Is. His sheer energy, youth, and stage persona make this memorable, but the vocals' strength makes this arguably Elvis's greatest live version of the song.

9. Erykah Badu, “Next Lifetime,” Baduizm Live (1997)

Eryka Badu strode onto the R&B scene in the mid-nineties and, much like rapper Nas, took it by storm. Her debut album, Baduizm, stormed the U.S. and U.K. charts with her ethereal Earth-mother eccentricities matched by a world-class singing style. Her follow-up release was a live version of Baduizm, and her background singers' vocal solos midway through the song incorporate part of Angela and Rene's “You Don't Have to Cry,” resulting in goosebumps every time it plays.

10. Heart: “Stairway to Heaven,” Live at the Kennedy Center Honors (2012)

While most Heart fans would be looking to some version of “Barracuda” or “Alone” as their favorite Heart live song, nobody will argue that their Led Zeppelin tribute is up there with the best live performances ever. It's hard to get through the video without a lump in the throat. Not only do you have a flawless Nancy Wilson matching Robert Plant's vocal range or John Bonham's son Jason channeling his father on drums, but you also have a full-string orchestra and a gospel choir.

If that isn't enough, Led Zeppelin's surviving members are watching in proud tears while Barack Obama and the First Lady watch on. Epic doesn't quite do the song justice.

11. Dire Straits, “Sultans of Swing,” Hammersmith Odeon, London (1983)

It is challenging to pinpoint Dire Straits' greatest “Sultans of Swing” performance, but many fans agree that their multi-platinum-selling Alchemy Live album captures a perfect version. A few minutes in, frontman Mark Knopfler looks up and cannot hide his grin- the song rocks differently from the famous single. Drummer Terry Williams' drums sound more dynamic than the record. Touring keyboardist Tommy Mandel's powerful Hammond organ adds enormous warmth in the background, and the song features an Alan Clark piano-rich interlude.

12. Johnny Cash, “Folsom Prison Blues,” Folsom Prison (1968)

The Man in Black made quite the mark with his brand of dark rock and roll, with his 1968 visit to Folsom Prison becoming an iconic moment in his career. Although “Folsom Prison Blues” first appeared on his debut album, Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar, the live version propelled his live album to No. 1 in the country music charts while cracking the Billboard Hot 100's top 40 in 1955.

13. Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill,” The Secret Policeman's Tour (1987)

Kate Bush had a brief touring period in her early career before leaving the stage for a long time, shunning fame for a quiet family life. She made some cameos in the following decades, most notably for charity events, such as the Amnesty International comedy fundraiser concert and The Secret Policeman's Tour. Her performance of the much-loved “Running Up That Hill” is remarkable: not only does the reclusive genius hit the stage, but she is joined on guitar by another musical thoroughbred, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.

14. Foo Fighters, “Everlong,” Wembley Stadium (2008)

The Foo Fighters became a household name in the United Kingdom, far outshining the band's popularity in their native America. The band was so big they sold out Wembley Stadium two days in a row to 160,000 fans. Their extended version of “Everlong” starts with a stripped-back Dave Grohl and his guitar. Two-thirds into the track, he is joined by the whole band: the three-guitar attack, with Taylor Hawkins' powerful drumming shaking the entire soccer stadium.

15. The Prodigy, “Breathe,” Knebworth (1996)

The band debuted its hit single “Breathe” in front of 125,000 people at Knebworth Castle, one of Britain's most hallowed live venues. This show not only upstaged headliners Oasis; it turned The Prodigy into one of England's most iconic '90s acts. A rewatch will show music fans what they are missing following Keith Flint's sad departure- he stalks the stage like a depraved punk clown; may he rest in techno-punk peace.

16. Chris Cornell, “Billie Jean,” Montreux Jazz Festival (2012)

The Seattle rock singer was famous for being Soundgarden and Audioslave's talented vocalist, though he has an underrated solo career. Some argue that he used to struggle live with his famous band, but this stripped-down cover of Michael Jackson's smash hit single lays waste to that theory. His familiar gnarled voice works perfectly with the laid-bare 3:4 acoustic guitar rendition of the song, showing a vulnerable, soulful artist in his happy place.

17. Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You,” VH1 Divas (1999)

America sometimes blesses the world with a musical recording talent unseen before, and in 1963, one was born in Newark, New Jersey. Whitney Houston owned the R&B market for many years, dueling with Mariah Carey for the world through the '90s. Sadly, from 2000 onwards, Whitney experienced turmoil with her much-publicized substance abuse, so her 1999 VH1 Divas performance of “I Will Always Love You” captures her not only at her very best but also one of her very last great moments before her problems, brief comeback, and tragic death at 48 years old.

18. Jimi Hendrix, “Wild Thing,” Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

The Jimi Hendrix Experience played a massive role in the late '60s zeitgeist, and “Wild Thing” is anthemic. Jimi's five-year journey to music immortality brought with it endless live performances, though many critics feel his Monterey Pop Festival performance was iconic, if anything, for the burning Stratocaster moment. Many would give years off their lives to see Hendrix return for one of his live specials; the man was truly gifted.

19. The Beatles, “Twist and Shout,” Live! At the Star Club, Hamburg (1962)

Not many bands can claim to have impacted pop music like the Beatles. However, their rise to fame came from playing hundreds of hours in small venues in post-war Germany. The 1962 version of “Twist and Shout” showed the band in its raw infancy. The audio is sketchy, though that doesn't detract from John Lennon's primal lead vocals. Anyone who wants to go down a joyous rabbit hole should follow the Beatles' mind-blowing ascendency to rock immortality, starting in Germany.

20. Metallica, “Harvester of Sorrow,” Tushino Airfield, Moscow (1991)

Metallica went stratospheric with the release of L.P. Metallica- known as Black Album- in 1991. The band didn't waste time, playing the Monsters of Rock festival in Russia following the fall of Communism. The concert had up to 1,600,000 attendees, Russian military guards beating back excited fans, and a crowd with no end on the horizon. The concert was labeled the first free outdoor Western rock concert in Soviet history, and the band's rip-roaring “Harvester of Sorrow” became one of the Bay Area group's greatest moments.

21. Pink Floyd, “Comfortably Numb,” Pulse, Earls Court, London (1994)

Many bands of the past stayed in the studio, making their names on MTV and in record sales, touring only occasionally, much to the dismay of their adoring fans. However, Pink Floyd must be one of the most generous touring acts ever, with their 1994 live album Pulse hitting No.1 in 16 countries and top 10 in eight others. The crowd-pleasing “Comfortably Numb” is better than any other version of the song, let alone a live recording.

22. James Brown, “It's a Man's World” Medley, the Boston Garden (1968)

A much-overlooked episode in American history is the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination when the Holy Week Uprising saw riots across major American cities. Perhaps the most important gig ever performed, Live at the Boston Garden, occurred on April 5, the day after Dr. King's death. Amid high tension, the concert was broadcast live for fear of riots reaching Boston.

A young, fearless James Brown stepped up, leading his people in a celebration of culture and pride in themselves. His medley of “It's a Man's World” dovetailed with “Lost Someone” and “Bewildered” is mesmerizing. James Brown gave his all and arguably saved Boston from violence, which threatened to break out throughout the night.

23. Radiohead, “Karma Police,” Glastonbury Festival (1997)

When Radiohead went from the three-pronged guitar assault of their second album, The Bends, to the sophisticated art rock of OK Computer, nobody batted an eyelid — the band had it under control. Their adaptable enigma was on show during the band's first Glastonbury headlining slot, and “Karma Police” has rarely sounded better. Radiohead is the perfect band to close a rainswept festival full of happy, drunk fans.

24. Prince, “Purple Rain,” Live at the Super Bowl (2015)

One must imagine God was looking down knowingly on Super Bowl 50, played at Levi's Stadium in California. It's hard knowing where to start on this performance: Prince on top form, fireworks announcing his stage entrance and song climax, and a crowd of 71,000 people singing along as the Heavens opened, soaking the ecstatic fans in the first time the Super Bowl halftime show saw rain. Of course, it had to be Prince, and it had to be “Purple Rain” to cap it all off. Even more poignantly, it would be one of Prince's last performances before he departed the stage a year later.