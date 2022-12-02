Women Are Living Longer With Menopause – Here’s How To Prepare for It

Life expectancy at birth for women in the United States was 79 years in 2021. That's up 11 years since 1950, and nearly triple the life span a person could expect in the early 1900s. 100 years ago, we barely knew what menopause was – now more and more women are living with it than ever before.

Unfortunately, the transition can be difficult, and many women feel unprepared for the changes that come with it.

Recent reports estimate that over 1 million women will go through menopause every year. While there is no way to prevent menopause from happening, there are several things you can do to prepare for the transition.

What Is Menopause?

Menopause is the natural biological process that occurs when a woman stops ovulating, and her body produces fewer hormones. The average age women experience menopause is 51 years; however, some women can go through it in their late 40s or mid-50s.

Knowing when your mother or grandmother went through menopause can give you a better idea of when to expect your transition.

The Stigma

There is still a lot of shame and stigma around menopause, making it difficult for women to talk about. Many women feel like they're the only ones going through it and don't have anyone to turn to for support.

Former first lady Michelle Obama recently spoke about her experience with menopause. “There is not a lot of conversation about menopause. I'm going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse.”

Her openness has helped start a much-needed conversation about menopause and the challenges women face during this time.

How Do You Know if Menopause Is Approaching

So, how can you tell if menopause is approaching? There are a few key signs to look out for, and one of the most common is a change in your menstrual cycle.

This may include your periods becoming irregular, shorter, or lighter in flow. You may also notice that you have fewer periods over time.

If you are getting blood tests, a follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) level can also confirm if menopause is approaching, as levels typically rise in the years leading up to menopause.

Preparing for The Transition

For many women, menopause is a time of great uncertainty and anxiety. The best way to prepare for menopause is to understand what changes to expect, both physically and emotionally.

Menopause can come with a variety of symptoms, including

hot flashes,

night sweats,

mood swings,

weight gain, and

vaginal dryness.

Symptom severity varies from woman to woman, but about 75% of women report experiencing hot flashes during their transition.

Michelle Obama tells of a time she experienced a hot flash during a big event. “it was like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high and then everything started melting.”

Managing Symptoms

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to managing menopause, you can take steps to help minimize the symptoms.

For instance, maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly may help reduce the severity of symptoms.

Experts recommend eating a diet rich in the following:

fresh vegetables,

whole grains, and

lean proteins like chicken breast and turkey, and

calcium-rich foods

Now is also an excellent time to engage in regular weight-bearing exercises or strength training, as the decreased hormones can lead to a loss of muscle mass and weight gain.

“I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having ‘Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving,” the former first lady told reporters.

Other Strategies

Several other strategies can also help to manage menopause symptoms. For instance, keeping the bedroom cool at night and wearing breathable fabrics can help to minimize night sweats.

Also, relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation can help reduce stress and balance mood swings. Lastly, if you are experiencing vaginal dryness, using a lubricant or a vaginal moisturizer may help to alleviate discomfort.

Supplements

Due to a decrease in estrogen, women during menopause are at an increased risk for bone loss and osteoporosis. To help combat this, doctors often recommend that women supplement with calcium and vitamin D.

Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones, while vitamin D helps the body to absorb calcium. You should take at least 600IU of vitamin D and 1200mg of calcium daily.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

If none of the above measures are helping to relieve menopausal symptoms, you may want to consider hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

HRT involves taking estrogen and progesterone to help offset the drop in hormones during menopause. Mrs. Obama reveals she took HRT to help manage her symptoms.

It is important to note that HRT can come with some risks, and it is best for women with debilitating symptoms that interfere with everyday life. It is essential to speak with your doctor about the risks and benefits of hormone therapy to learn if it is the proper treatment for you.

Dealing With The Inevitable

Menopause is a natural biological process that all women will eventually go through. The transition to menopause can be difficult for many women, but arming yourself with knowledge and understanding can help to make the process a little bit easier.

