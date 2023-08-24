Lizzo Camp Calls Suit a ‘Sham’ in Explosive Lawsuit Drama

Lizzo's lawyer, Marty Singer, has called the suit filed against her “a sham” as a war of words has erupted between the lawyers representing Lizzo and the trio of dancers suing the pop star for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo Lawyer Claims Factual Inaccuracies

Neama Rahmi, representing Lizzo's former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, said her “clients aren't afraid of Singer or his empty threats and victim shaming,” following comments made by Singer that Rahmi's clients' case is peppered with “factual inaccuracies.”

“I've handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels, so we have no plans to back down,” Rahmani added. “Let's see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media.”

Davis Williams and Rodriguez allege they were body-shamed, put through an “excruciating” audition process, accused of drinking on the clock, and held on prohibitive “soft hold” retainers. The trio also claim they were forced to attend and participate in sex shows while on tour, had their virginity mocked, were “falsely imprisoned,” and were subjected to religious rants.

The Lawsuit Is a Sham

On Tuesday, Singer ripped into the suit filed by the three former dancers, exclaiming, “The lawsuit is a sham.” Adding: “Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

Singer noted that there were photos of the plaintiffs and Lizzo partying backstage at Crazy Horse and that all three dancers had signed up to appear on the upcoming third leg of Lizzo's The Special Tour this spring — after the allegations in question occurred.

He said: “These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts.”

“Clearly, even at this early stage of the process, their case has been irreparably damaged,” Singer added.

However, Rahmani has since stated that her team had “addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her,” stating: “They wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else, but they finally had enough of the abuse.”

Dancers Stand by Every Claim in Lizzo Suit

Rahmani reaffirmed: “We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial. We've been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories. As seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max Love Lizzo documentary, we're seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much.”

Lizzo has said the days since the allegations emerged have been “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing” but that the dancer's claims were “too outrageous not to be addressed.” In an Instagram post earlier this month, Lizzo said the claims were “sensationalized” and “coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Source: Deadline