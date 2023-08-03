Lizzo Takes on Allegations Amidst Plummeting Follower Counts

Following the news breaking of the lawsuit filed against Lizzo in California on Tuesday, August 1st, her social media followers are leaving her accounts by the thousands.

The Lawsuit Allegations

The lawsuit, filed by three of her former dancers, alleges that she body-shamed and sexually harassed her staff, creating a hostile work environment. The lawsuit also names Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring.

The Grammy-winning superstar has been accused of fat-shaming dancers, sexually harassing employees, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

Quigley is specifically accused of religious discrimination in the lawsuit.

Response From Lizzo’s Fans and Followers

While all of the claims made in the lawsuit are troubling, many fans are particularly heartbroken over the claims of weight shaming, as Lizzo has represented herself as a body-positive icon and preaches loving yourself at every size.

The Casino comparison site, KingCasinoBonus, analyzed the data concerning Lizzo’s social media accounts and channels using Social Blade and found a staggering drop in her follower counts.

As of August 3rd, only three days after the lawsuit news, Lizzo has lost over 123,489 followers on Instagram. In the last 24 hours alone, over 88,885 accounts have unfollowed the singer’s Instagram.

Her X (formerly Twitter) account has always suffered a mass exodus, as over 14,000 people unfollowed her account.

What This Could Mean for Lizzo

Ionut Marin, Chief Editor for KingCasinoBonus, commented on the singer’s substantial loss of followers in a short time, saying, “For Lizzo fans, it will be alarming to see their idol accused of body-shaming, assault and more, when she has been such a proponent of body positivity for women all over the world.”

He continued, “As the lawsuit continues and new reports emerge, it will be interesting to see how Lizzo’s Instagram followers will fluctuate. With over 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify, we could also see these figures fall over the coming weeks and months as more details are revealed. These reports could also threaten to derail any of the pop star’s music releases and tours in the future.”

As Marin said, Lizzo’s social following is not only at risk, as her streaming numbers may also plummet.

Lizzo’s Response to the Allegations

On Thursday morning, the pop singer finally responded to the allegations, posting on Instagram about how hard the last few days have been for her.

She writes, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She concluded her post by saying, “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” The post did not have a caption.

While some fans are waiting to see what evidence arises from the lawsuit and if other professionals who worked with Lizzo come forward with statements, many believe the dancers and are swiftly unfollowing her accounts.