Portland Airport Drafts in Unusual Animals To Calm Travelers

As solo travel skyrockets, therapy animals have become an increasingly popular site at many American airports, with legions of furry friends offering passengers respite from the stress caused by the hustle and bustle of air travel.

However, while most airports stick to cats and dogs to keep their passengers pacified while waiting for a long-haul flight to places like Curacao Island, Portland International Airport enlisted the help of a different breed of therapy animal.

Llamas?!

Not llamas in hats — that would be a disaster. But a pair of fluffy camelids called Beni and Prince from Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas (MPTLA) to help passengers curb their cortisol levels.

“You can hug them close, and their thick fiber is so soft,” Lori Gregory, president of MPTLA, who cares for nearly a dozen llamas and alpacas along with her daughter at their farm in Ridgefield, WA, told The Washington Post. “They're just very unique animals compared to most other therapy animals. They got the total package.”

Travelers Love It

Gregory thinks “the PR has not been as positive” to llamas as their smaller cousins, the alpaca, and that the gentle pack animals from South America rarely bite, spit, or lunge at people.

Allison Ferre, Media Relations Manager for the Port of Portland, which operates the airport, said: “PDX has an ongoing partnership with various therapy animal programs, so when we were bringing back holiday concessions programming, we just thought, ‘Who better to lead that parade than the llamas and alpacas?'”

During their two-hour visits to the airport, the llamas were led through the airport by handlers who encouraged passengers to hug and pose for selfies with the animals.

Previously, Napoleon and Smokey from Gregory's herd, available for event hire and therapy sessions on the farm, were on hand during the grand opening of the airport's Concourse E extension in 2020, decked out in coats resembling the airport's carpet pattern.

Next time you're flying through PDX, keep your eyes peeled. You just might be able to get a selfie with a llama.