These Loaded Camper Vans Are Turning Heads

Camper vans are all the fuss in 2022. By the looks of these one you'll begin to understand.

1. Caravan Outfitter's Free Bird

free bird credit caravan outfitters
Courtesy of Caravan Outfitters

Base Vehicle Model: Nissan NV200

Starting Price: $37,665

Livability

  • Full electrical wiring
  • USB charging
  • 31-quart fridge
  • Portable butane stove
  • Adequate storage
  • Convertible dinette into a full-size bed
  • Mesh screen nets for windows.

Optional Add-Ons: Batwing awning, rooftop storage pod

More information at caravanoutfitter.com.

2. Peace Vans Modern Pop Top

modern pop top credit peace vans
Courtesy of Peace Vans

Base Vehicle Model: Mercedes Metris

Starting Price: $45,995

Livability

  • Optional full 7-seat plus pop-top (passenger)
  • Optional two front seats without rear passenger seats (cargo)*

*Cargo option is most affordable. With the cargo option, you can choose to later convert your van using the “full camper” option.

More information at peacevansmodern.com.

3. VanDOit LIV

vandoit credit vandoit
Courtesy of Vandoit

Base Vehicle Model: Ford Transit

Starting Price: $59,800

Livability

Option 1: The LIV

  • Best for outdoor adventures
  • Modular design
  • Standard 8 passenger van or fully kitted camper
  • Hydraulic bed lift
  • Roof rack
  • Awning
  • Solar-powered off-grid system

Optional Add-Ons: Extra storage cabinets, kitchenette options, furnace options, shower system options

Option 2: The DO

  • Open floor plan
  • Nearly unlimited attachment points for mounts, hooks, racks, tie-downs, and shelves
  • Hydraulic bed
  • Up to 8 passenger seating with removable seats

Optional Add-Ons: Second-level bed platforms

More information at vandoit.com.

4. Glampervan Promaster MUV

glampervan credit glampervan
Courtesy of Glampervan

Base Vehicle Model: RAM Promaster 136 High Roof

Starting Price: $60,000

Livability

  • 65L fridge/freezer combo
  • Sink and prep area
  • Queen size bed
  • Front seats swivel backward
  • Fully insulated
  • Gas-powered space heater
  • Retractable awning
  • Porch lights
  • Portable toilet

More information at glampervan.us.

Featured Image Credit: Peace Vans.


As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.

