These Loaded Camper Vans Are Turning Heads

Camper vans are all the fuss in 2022. By the looks of these one you'll begin to understand.

1. Caravan Outfitter's Free Bird

Courtesy of Caravan Outfitters

Base Vehicle Model: Nissan NV200

Starting Price: $37,665

Livability

Full electrical wiring

USB charging

31-quart fridge

Portable butane stove

Adequate storage

Convertible dinette into a full-size bed

Mesh screen nets for windows.

Optional Add-Ons: Batwing awning, rooftop storage pod

More information at caravanoutfitter.com.

2. Peace Vans Modern Pop Top

Courtesy of Peace Vans

Base Vehicle Model: Mercedes Metris

Starting Price: $45,995

Livability

Optional full 7-seat plus pop-top (passenger)

Optional two front seats without rear passenger seats (cargo)*

*Cargo option is most affordable. With the cargo option, you can choose to later convert your van using the “full camper” option.

More information at peacevansmodern.com.

3. VanDOit LIV

Courtesy of Vandoit

Base Vehicle Model: Ford Transit

Starting Price: $59,800

Livability

Option 1: The LIV

Best for outdoor adventures

Modular design

Standard 8 passenger van or fully kitted camper

Hydraulic bed lift

Roof rack

Awning

Solar-powered off-grid system

Optional Add-Ons: Extra storage cabinets, kitchenette options, furnace options, shower system options

Option 2: The DO

Open floor plan

Nearly unlimited attachment points for mounts, hooks, racks, tie-downs, and shelves

Hydraulic bed

Up to 8 passenger seating with removable seats

Optional Add-Ons: Second-level bed platforms

More information at vandoit.com.

4. Glampervan Promaster MUV

Courtesy of Glampervan

Base Vehicle Model: RAM Promaster 136 High Roof

Starting Price: $60,000

Livability

65L fridge/freezer combo

Sink and prep area

Queen size bed

Front seats swivel backward

Fully insulated

Gas-powered space heater

Retractable awning

Porch lights

Portable toilet

More information at glampervan.us.

