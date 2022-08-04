These Loaded Camper Vans Are Turning Heads

Camper vans are all the fuss in 2022. By the looks of these one you'll begin to understand.
1. Caravan Outfitter's Free Bird
Base Vehicle Model: Nissan NV200
Starting Price: $37,665
Livability
- Full electrical wiring
- USB charging
- 31-quart fridge
- Portable butane stove
- Adequate storage
- Convertible dinette into a full-size bed
- Mesh screen nets for windows.
Optional Add-Ons: Batwing awning, rooftop storage pod
More information at caravanoutfitter.com.
2. Peace Vans Modern Pop Top
Base Vehicle Model: Mercedes Metris
Starting Price: $45,995
Livability
- Optional full 7-seat plus pop-top (passenger)
- Optional two front seats without rear passenger seats (cargo)*
*Cargo option is most affordable. With the cargo option, you can choose to later convert your van using the “full camper” option.
More information at peacevansmodern.com.
3. VanDOit LIV
Base Vehicle Model: Ford Transit
Starting Price: $59,800
Livability
Option 1: The LIV
- Best for outdoor adventures
- Modular design
- Standard 8 passenger van or fully kitted camper
- Hydraulic bed lift
- Roof rack
- Awning
- Solar-powered off-grid system
Optional Add-Ons: Extra storage cabinets, kitchenette options, furnace options, shower system options
Option 2: The DO
- Open floor plan
- Nearly unlimited attachment points for mounts, hooks, racks, tie-downs, and shelves
- Hydraulic bed
- Up to 8 passenger seating with removable seats
Optional Add-Ons: Second-level bed platforms
More information at vandoit.com.
4. Glampervan Promaster MUV
Base Vehicle Model: RAM Promaster 136 High Roof
Starting Price: $60,000
Livability
- 65L fridge/freezer combo
- Sink and prep area
- Queen size bed
- Front seats swivel backward
- Fully insulated
- Gas-powered space heater
- Retractable awning
- Porch lights
- Portable toilet
More information at glampervan.us.
