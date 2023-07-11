Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Drink Raising Washington Eyebrows

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the energy sports drink Prime this week. The product is a global phenomenon, built on a modern marketing campaign, backed by superstar influencers, and reportedly garnering $250 million in sales for its first year alone.

YouTube Sensations

Prime was launched in 2022 by Youtube sensations (and two-time boxing adversaries) KSI and Logan Paul, sparking a major sales trend, with initial demand pushing prices to outlandish levels. The drink’s launch also sparked a viral video movement, with some examples showing kids celebrating as they unwrapped Prime bottles under the Christmas tree.

Serious Concerns

“Many physicians have serious concern for Prime,” Schumer wrote in a public letter to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, “and I write to specifically urge your agency to investigate Prime for its claims, marketing and caffeine content.”

Banned on Campus

Twelve ounces of Prime contains 200 mg of caffeine, eight times that of Coca-Cola and even Red Bull, which contains over 100 mg per can. Many countries, including New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and the United Kingdom, have even banned Prime’s caffeine-free version, Prime Hydration, from some campuses.

A Status Symbol

Prime is not recommended for people under 18 years of age. However, the drink’s wide-reaching marketing campaigns are visible to Internet users of all ages, meaning children are vulnerable. “One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage,” Schumer said.

Eye-Popping Sponsored Content

Schumer asked Dr. Califf to investigate the product after physicians had warned how caffeine adversely affects children’s health. “A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising,” wrote the senator. “This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.”

Sports Companies Are Lining Up

The cans are almost like a fashion item — brightly colored, promoting zero-sugar, vegan ingredients. More alarming for some leaders and health experts is the sponsorship rate the brand generates, with deals already sewn up for Nascar, Arsenal Football Club, The Super Bowl, UFC, and more recently, F.C. Barcelona, who announced their new official hydration partners last week.

Discussions Are Welcome

Prime company representative Aly Sealy countered criticism this week with the following statement: “As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers.”

A Cauldron of Caffeine

However, in his letter, Schumer insisted there is little difference between the two marketing campaigns, which can mislead parents into believing they are buying something else when they could be purchasing a “cauldron of caffeine” for their children. No official investigation has been announced as yet.