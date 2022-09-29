Logan Paul’s Liquid Marketplace Finds Niche Amid NFT Surge: Interview with Co-Founder Ryan Bahadori

Logan Paul is cruising into the lucrative world of Web3. Teaming up with co-creators Ryan Bahadori and Amin Nikdel, the American YouTuber, social media sensation, and pro wrestler launched his own NFT platform, Liquid Marketplace, earlier this year.

The new venture offers collectors the opportunity to co-own physical and digital assets through the power and process of tokenization. Now anyone can buy, sell, own or trade a portion of the world's rarest high-value collectibles in real-time.

At the time of launch, the trio’s curated collection was mainly comprised of Pokémon and sports cards including autographed jersey patch cards and rookie cards.

“By fractionalizing expensive assets, we’ve essentially made it possible for ANYONE to own ANYTHING” Paul tweeted back in April, but as the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished. While blockchain-based buyers may be ecstatic, things aren’t so rosy elsewhere in the blogosphere.

Paul’s previous forays into cryptocurrency have neither been forgotten nor (in some cases) forgiven. Other efforts such as his CryptoZoo collection were met with fraud accusations, but the star stepped out in faith against a slightly tainted reputation and the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

When asked, Paul’s co-founder Ryan Bahadori stated that Liquid Marketplace clocked an “incredible” first quarter with several irons in the fire. He also shared his views on the future of crypto technology and advice for those looking to turn their passion projects into long-term profits.

Wealth of Geeks: Liquid Marketplace makes things way more affordable for persons who are just getting into collectibles. What other digitized items do you feel would perform well in the space? Any preferences you’d like to see included one day?

Ryan Bahadori: Collectibles are incredible due to their nostalgia and historical significance. Our users have embraced the assets we have offered because collecting is about finding meaning. For me, real estate is the ultimate asset and investment we want to be able to bring to our users in the next six months. Being able to provide people with an opportunity to co-own commercial/residential real estate that produces revenue month over month and pays out a dividend is something we’ve been actively working on for the last few months.

WoG: We’re lucky to be catching up with you now. Were all your expectations for your first quarter met?

RB: We went live with our platform on April 5th, and we have had an incredible three months. At present, we have 90,000 users, we’ve onboarded millions of user funds, have sold more than 20 high-value assets successfully, and have formed partnerships with some of the biggest names, such as Goldin, as well as have the opportunity to work closely with PSA, the largest authentication company in the world.

WoG: Liquid Marketplace boasts verifiable ownership on the Ethereum blockchain, which many other platforms don’t offer. Why was this level of transparency so important?

RB: Being able to track and record the ownership of a real, physical asset is how we foster trust among our users. Knowing that one’s ownership is ledgered and recorded enables Liquid MarketPlace users to enjoy the platform in a worry-free fashion.

WoG: With Liquid Marketplace being such a savvy and transparent platform, do you think there’ll be interoperability with other blockchains in the future?

RB: We created Liquid MarketPlace to be blockchain agnostic. Interoperability is important to us as a business. We see it as a way to accelerate our growth as the world embraces new technologies.

WoG: How did you turn this hobby into a money maker and what advice would you give to those looking to do the same?

RB: Take what excites you and what you are passionate about, build something, and run with it. The benefit of our world is the ability to monetize the things you love. If you have a burning desire to pursue a goal, you can build and execute a plan to pursue your passions full-time.

WoG: You told Business Insider that including Logan Paul as a cofounder was a “very good strategy.” Can you tell us what that strategy entailed? Is your brand currently eyeing any other influencers?

RB: Logan is heavily invested in the collectibles space, and his general interest as a consumer gave us valuable feedback on how our marketing should be tailored. Being able to tap into an audience of his size gives us a unique opportunity.

Logan’s dedicated fan base and passion for collectibles make for a perfect partnership. I’m thrilled to have him as a co-founder.

WoG: Describe the next five years in tokenization. Where do you see yourself in the industry?

RB: I see Liquid Marketplace as the number one alternative asset investing platform on the planet, with a wide range of assets from collectibles, to art, real estate, and even IP. The technology exists to democratize investments that have been previously off-limits many.

WoG: Liquid Marketplace is a first mover in this space. Are you currently working on any additional features for the platform and can you share any of them with our audience?

RB: We are constantly upgrading and advancing our user experience and listening to our users’ feedback. Our next effort is to integrate real estate into the platform, which will provide a level playing field and an opportunity for anyone to own property and earn a portion of the revenue it generates. We look forward to the growth of the platform and the users growing along with us.

This interview was edited for space and clarity.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.