Thousands of miles of secret tunnels under London, sealed for decades, will be opened to the public as part of an ambitious £220 million plan.

Developers have called the proposed new tourist attraction one they hope will attract millions of visitors annually and be as “iconic as the London Eye.” So less iconic than any other attraction in the city, including ones on the same street.

‘As Iconic as The London Eye'

The Kingsway Exchange tunnels, hundreds of feet under High Holburn, were used as a base of operations for MI6 during World War 2.

Construction of the 8,000 sq m of tunnels began during the Blitz for use as a deep-level bomb shelter before being used by Special Operation Executive Winston Churchill's secret army, the forerunner of MI6.

The tunnels were used during the Cold War as a covert telephone exchange. They were home to the first transatlantic telephone cable, used as the ‘hotline' between Moscow and Washington during the Cuban missile crisis. They had the deepest licensed bar in the UK and a restaurant equipped with rations to feed hundreds of government workers for months in case of a nuclear attack.

The tunnels were taken over by British Telecom in the 1980s and initially put the site up for sale in 2008, but struggled to find a buyer.

Tunnels Set To Open in 2027

The site is now set to be opened to the public in 2027 as a museum exploring the tunnel's history after being purchased by the London Tunnels consortium, which plans to spend £140million ($170million) on renovating the site and a further £80million ($97million) on interactive elements including scent emitting technology, hundreds of pinpoint speakers and immersive screens.

Australian banker Angus Murray, who led the acquisition of the tunnels, said: “The history of the tunnels, their scale, and the location between London's Holborn and the historic Square Mile could make these tunnels one of London's most popular tourist destinations.

“We now wish to work with local stakeholders and residents to make this a reality and look forward to hearing their thoughts as we finalize a planning application.”

Speaking to Bloomberg, he said: “Would I compare this to be as iconic as the London Eye? Yes, I would, who wouldn't come here?”

Source: Evening Standard