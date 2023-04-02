12 Great Movies That Explore The Torture of a Lonely Female Mind

Loneliness can be an excruciating experience for anyone, but it can be particularly distressing for women. As social creatures, we crave socialization, approval, and a sense of community. When deprived of these things, it can make women feel trapped, isolated and misunderstood. Here are the top 12 films to explore this theme, depicting the mental anguish of lonely women in compelling and poignant ways.

1. Lost in Translation (2003)

Bob, a middle-aged American movie star, meets Charlotte, a young college graduate, in Tokyo, where they both feel lost and disconnected from their surroundings. As they spend time together, they develop a deep connection, and their conversations and experiences help them confront their feelings of loneliness and find a sense of purpose.

2. Amélie (2001)

Amélie is a whimsical and imaginative young woman who lives in Paris and feels isolated from those around her. She decides to help those she encounters in her daily life, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and connection as she finds purpose in bringing joy to others. This is a great depiction of the positive ways women can overcome loneliness.

3. Melancholia (2011)

Justine, a newlywed, struggles with depression and a sense of alienation during her wedding reception. As the planet Melancholia approaches Earth, Justine's sister Claire tries to comfort her, but both women ultimately confront their own mortality and the fragility of human existence. The planet's impending collision with Earth represents Justine's internal struggle and her realization that no external validation or connection can save her from death's ultimate isolation and loneliness.

4. Wild (2014)

After the death of her mother and the breakdown of her marriage, Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon) embarks on a solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail. As she confronts the physical challenges of the journey, she also confronts her emotional pain and learns to find strength in her vulnerability.

5. Black Swan (2010)

Nina, a ballerina, is chosen to play the lead in Swan Lake, but she becomes increasingly obsessed with perfection and the fear of failure. As she delves deeper into the role and confronts her own desires and fears, she descends into a dark and destructive madness. The exploration of the protagonist's descent into madness serves as a powerful cautionary tale about the dangers of artistic obsession and the devastating consequences of isolation and loneliness.

6. Saint Maud (2019)

Maud is a devoutly religious nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her terminally ill patient, Amanda. As Maud's religious fervor turns to extremism, she becomes increasingly isolated and tormented by her own demons. While this A24 horror film isn't explicitly about the torture of a lonely female mind, the protagonist suffers tremendously from self-imposed isolation.

7. Carrie (1976)

Carrie White is a high school student who is ridiculed and ostracized by her classmates. After experiencing traumatic events at the school prom, she unleashes her telekinetic powers and seeks revenge on those who have wronged her. Carrie explores the devastating consequences of social ostracization on a young female mind as they are “otherized” by their peers.

8. A Ghost Story (2017)

When a young musician dies unexpectedly, he becomes a ghost who haunts the house he shared with his wife. As he watches her grieve and move on with her life, he confronts his own feelings of isolation and the transience of human existence. The film's exploration of the character's journey through time and space, and the moments of connection and meaning that occur throughout this journey, suggest that life has inherent value and meaning, even in the face of its impermanence

9. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Betty, a bright-eyed actress, arrives in Hollywood with dreams of stardom, but she becomes entangled in a dark and surreal mystery involving a mysterious woman named Rita. As Betty confronts her own identity and the illusions of the Hollywood dream, she descends into a nightmarish world of loneliness and despair.

10. The Virgin Suicides (1999)

The Lisbon sisters are a group of teenage girls who live in a repressive and sheltered household. After the youngest sister attempts suicide, the girls become increasingly isolated from the world around them, leading to tragic consequences. As the neighborhood boys who were once fascinated by the sisters try to make sense of their actions, they confront the cruel realities of loneliness and unfulfilled desires.

11. May (2002)

May is a psychological indie horror film about a girl who lives at her breaking point most of her life. Her physical deformity has caused her to endure trials and tribulations. Finally, she gets to a point where she has had enough of the people that make fun of her and succumbs to the trauma of years of social alienation.

12. The Piano (1993)

In a tale of self-discovery and female rebellion, a mute Scottish woman ends up in colonial New Zealand in the mid-nineteenth century. There is an arranged marriage planned. The woman and her daughter arrive with their piano. The Piano was one of the most critically acclaimed films of its year. This is one romantic drama you must see.

This thread inspired this post.

The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

More From Wealth of Geeks – The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.