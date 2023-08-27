24 Long Reads That Delivered Big Rewards

Prepare to embark on literary journeys that entertain and challenge your reading stamina. In a world of bite-sized content, these 24 lengthy books, recommended by an online community, reward those daring enough to dive into their pages.

1 – Musashi by Eiji Yoshikawa

This historical novel set in 17th-century Japan is based on the life of the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. The story follows Musashi's journey from a young, impulsive warrior to becoming a skilled and enlightened swordsman. It offers insights into bushido, the way of the warrior, and the complex cultural dynamics of feudal Japan.

2 – To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf

Set against the backdrop of the Hebrides, the novel is known for its psychological insights and innovative narrative techniques. One user shares her incredible journey through the book: “I struggled, but once I let go and just stopped trying to take her writing literally, then the poetic music of her writing came through, and suddenly I felt it all coming together.”

3 – War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

A member shares how the book's ending really made it worthwhile for them. Reading a thousand pages eventually proved fruitful when they discovered the book's underlying message: free will doesn't exist.

4 – Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke

This lengthy novel is filled with footnotes. Yet one mentions that it had them ‘‘hooked.’’ In fact, for them, they still wish it were longer. “I'd read ten books set in that world, even though I don't often go in for magic.”

5 – Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

This one is a challenging read. It is a controversial and provocative novel that follows the mind of Humbert, a literature professor who becomes infatuated with a young girl named Dolores. A user says the subject matter was quite distressing for them, so they could only read it in small chunks, but it proved worthwhile as Nabokov's sheer skills overtook them.

6 – East of Eden by John Steinbeck

According to readers, you may find the first few chapters a struggle. But if you manage to stick around and show patience, the incredible characters and the intricate world-building by the author make it a valuable read.

7 – The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri

As Christian characters navigate the world of the afterlife, readers are invested in the portrayal of sins and their consequences. One shares that discovering references from this masterpiece in everyday life adds an extra layer of excitement.

8 – Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

To not rush through the book, one reader dedicated four and a half months to it, savoring every moment of this remarkable work. Despite its lengthy nature, it's a straightforward read that “gets to the heart of so much of modern life and does so in a funny and heartbreaking way.”

9 – The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco

Venturing into The Name of the Rose was a laborious endeavor, like solving a meticulously crafted puzzle. One reports it demanded dedication and occasional reference checks, but treading through this Italian murder mystery was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

10 – American Pastoral by Phillip Roth

While not as lengthy as the others on the list, a reader took forever to read this Pulitzer-winning novel. The beautifully written text invited them to stop and marvel at it for a good fifteen minutes before continuing.

11 – The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn By Mark Twain

A readers first attempt at this book was a miss, but a second chance proved rewarding. Revisiting the journey of Huck and Jim was a well-made decision. The course down the Mississippi River is a delightful exploration of friendship and freedom one can’t miss.

12 – The Wheel of Time Series by Robert Jordan

The Wheel of Time series is an intricate journey that uncovers a fantastical realm. The religious undertones and mysterious phrases, including the wheel of time itself and the flame of tar valon, evolve into a breathtaking saga as the series progresses.

13 – The Stand by Stephen King

This post-apocalyptic horror novel centers around a deadly pandemic wiping most of humanity. The story follows a group of survivors navigating the aftermath of the outbreak, facing the challenges of survival and the emergence of two opposing forces. It delves into the themes of good versus evil and societal breakdowns.

14 – In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust

This monumental work of modernist literature is a seven-volume exploration of memory, time, art, and human consciousness. The novel is often celebrated for its intricate prose, which delves into the mundanity of everyday life and its protagonist's inner thoughts and emotions.

15 – A Dance to the Music of Time by Anthony Powell

This literary gem spans time, capturing the essence of changing eras and human relationships. The expansive journey might require time, but its engaging rhythm ensures every step is a delight. “I enjoyed it from beginning to end,” comments one.

16 – A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce

This novel defies conventions and embraces the stream of consciousness as an art form. Joyce's exploration of a young man's inner world might be baffling for most, but it became an exciting revelation for one reading it under the guidance of a brilliant teacher.

17 – Gone With the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

This epic story of love, hope, and loss had one individual hoping it wouldn't end. The reluctance to reach its conclusion is a testament to the book's power. The beauty of its prose and the intricacy of its characters makes it an enduring story of passion, resilience, and love. It’s an experience to be savored slowly.

18 – The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstein

Morgenstein masterfully blends myths and fables with a contemporary narrative, hidden doors, and an underground library. Finding themself crying by the end of it, one person says, “It's a beautiful love letter to storytelling.” The emotional journey and the depth of imagination explored in the book's pages make the time invested in reading it well worth the experience.

19 – I Know This Much Is True by Wally Lamb

The complex life of identical twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, is the focal point of this story as Lamb successfully delves into family dynamics. Thomas suffers from severe mental illness and commits a shocking act that leads to his institutionalization, prompting Dominick to navigate a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

20 – The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

This multi-year expedition is a journey through revenge, betrayal, and redemption. Dumas's masterful storytelling weaves an intriguing web that unfolds gradually, rewarding those who invest the time.

21 – Helter Skelter by Curt Gentry and Vincent Bugliosi

One comments that at a young age, this novel led them to develop an interest in true crime and meticulous investigation. The clinical nature of the narrative was both haunting and educational, sparking a curiosity that remains with them to this day.

22 – Dearie by Bob Spitz

Dearie transformed into an intimate experience for one who switched to its audiobook. The author's narration breathed life into Julia Child's story, says one, making it a deeply personal journey that warranted multiple revisits.

23 – The Silmarillion by JRR Tolkien

This one unfolds like an epic mythological collection, revealing the depth of Toklien's world-building. Gods, elves, dwarves – they're all here, dancing through the tales of creation and war, with more family drama than a soap opera.

24 – Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie

Rushdie threw a literary party and invited history, magic, and a boatload of unforgettable characters. With humor and a splash of absurdity, it leaves one thinking, “Wait, did that just happen?” The entire story serving as a metaphor for the birth of a nation is mind-boggling.

Source: Reddit.