15 Epic Films People Confess to Sitting Through — Have You?

As the average movie runtime continues to grow larger and larger, and with three hours becoming a more normal length for major blockbusters, one fan grows curious about the extent of runtimes that viewers will accept. They ask an online film forum about the longest films people have ever seen, and other cinephiles are happy to have the opportunity to brag about their bonafide when it comes to long movies.

1. An Elephant Sitting Still (2018)

Clocking in at 234 minutes, six minutes under four hours, An Elephant Sitting Still is one of the shorter movies that is mentioned in the conversation. But many film lovers cite it as one of the best long movies they’ve seen and urge others to seek it out. The film follows several characters whose lives intersect over the course of a day as they seek to escape the difficulties of their lives by traveling to see an elephant in a northern city.

2. A Brighter Summer Day (1991)

A Brighter Summer Day runs 237 minutes, just 3 minutes under four hours, in its telling of a coming-of-age story of a young man in late 1950s and early 60s Taipei who begins to engage in a life of crime. Several fans of the film note that they had the opportunity to see it in a theater.

3. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

It’s hard to say exactly how long Once Upon a Time in America is. The film, from Spaghetti Western maestro Sergio Leone, first premiered in 1984 with a runtime of 229 minutes, eleven minutes under four hours. But it has since been restored to a 251-minute cut that more accurately portrays Leone’s original cut, which was 269 minutes long.

In theory, restoration continues, and we’ll see the original cut eventually, but for now, fans of the film, which tells a story of friendship and betrayal in the organized crime world of early 20th-century New York, will have to content themselves with just four hours and eleven minutes of the movie.

4. The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King Extended Edition (2003)

Speaking of movies that are 251 minutes long, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King adds fifty minutes to the theatrical runtime of 201 minutes to deliver another four-hour and eleven-minute long film. The closing chapter of The Lord of the Rings trilogy sees the heroes go to war and finally destroy the central ring, and is the only one of the three extended versions to cross four hours.

5. Miniseries Cut of Fanny and Alexander (1982 – 1983)

This is another film with a story behind its runtime. The film was conceived as a miniseries and shot and cut as such, but first released in theaters with a runtime of 188 minutes (8 minutes over three hours). The following year, the original miniseries aired on television with a total runtime of 312 minutes, more than five hours.

Since then, both have been considered different versions of a movie, and the latter version has been screened in theaters across the globe. The film tells the story of the two eponymous siblings whose lives change drastically when their father dies, and their mother marries a bishop.

6. Happy Hour (2015)

Multiple movie lovers in the conversation sing the praises of the five hours and seventeen minutes (317 minutes) long Happy Hour, which tells the story of four thirty-something women’s relationships with each other and the men in their lives. One fan calls it “an utterly wonderful film,” while another says they would have been happy to watch four more hours.

7. War and Peace (1965)

It makes sense that the cinematic adaptation of one of the most iconic long, complicated books of all time would also be one of the longest movies ever made. At 2 minutes over seven hours, Sergei Bondarchuk’s 1965 adaptation of the novel uses its long runtime to thoroughly relay the book’s story of aristocratic drama and offer some astounding battle sequences.

8. Satantango (1994)

Sátántangó, the longest film I’ve seen myself, clocks in at a very reasonable seven hours and twelve minutes. Based on the novel of the same name by László Krasznahorkai, Sátántangó follows several villagers in Hungary as they await the return of a man who says he will lead them in creating a commune.

9. Dead Souls (2018)

Not based on the book by Nikolai Gogol, the 2018 film Dead Souls is an eight-hour and seventeen-minute documentary made up of lengthy interviews with the survivors of reeducation camps created by the Chinese Communist Party in the late 1950s, where thousands died of starvation. It’s not easy to watch, but one film lover called it enthralling, especially the interview portions of the film.

10. Shoah (1985)

Clocking in at more than an hour longer than Dead Souls is another documentary made up of testimony about a horrific historical event, Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah runs just under nine and a half hours to give as full a picture as it can of the Holocaust.

Shoah doesn’t only show interviews with survivors; it also shows testimonials with witnesses and even perpetrators. It’s a movie that most viewers agree is better watched in pieces; one says watching it all at once “was a mistake.”

11. Evolution of a Filipino Family (2004)

Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz comes up in multiple comments given that many of his films run over five hours. But his longest (at this point in his career) is 2004’s Evolution of a Filipino Family which is just over ten hours and forty-five minutes long. The film, which is very slowly paced, follows the fall and rise of a Filipino farming family.

12. Out 1 (1971)

Just shy of thirteen hours, Out 1 follows two theater troupes as they rehearse plays by Aeschylus and the lives of two people who struggle to survive on the Parisian streets. Loosely based on some of Honoré de Balzac’s intertwined novels and short stories, the film takes time to learn about nearly every character.

13. La Flor (2018)

Sort of an anthology film, if the shorts in anthology films were incomplete stories, La Flor is just under thirteen and a half hours but tells six different (partial) stories in that time. Each story features the same four actresses but is told in a different cinematic genre and style.

Instead of a framing story, filmmaker Mariano Llinás appears on screen to introduce the different segments. It’s a film that pushes against what film is and can be, and for that, it has its admirers.

14. Berlin Alexanderplatz (1980)

Berlin Alexanderplatz was created as a miniseries but has since been played theatrically as a single film. The more than fifteen-hour movie, based on the novel of the same name by Alfred Döblin, follows a man after he is released from prison and struggles to go straight.

15. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

One of the most watched long films is Lawrence of Arabia. This movie comes in at almost 4 hours at 3 hours and 42 minutes total. But this popular and historical film is absolutely beautiful to watch and a very powerful story about a lost part of World War II.

