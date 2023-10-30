Looking for an Unusual Pet? Check Out These 15 Weird Cat Breeds

There are billions of cat lovers worldwide, and each has their preferences. Many like to seek out rescue pets to give them a well-deserved second chance in life, while others have their hearts set on a pedigree kitten.

For those who are looking for something different, there are some highly unusual cat breeds to consider, and here is a guide to the weirdest cats around.

1. Canadian Sphynx

Those bizarre, hairless cats are known as the Canadian Sphynx, and they are named after Egyptian sculptures due to an unmistakable resemblance. While they may look odd, owners testify that the Sphynx is one of the friendliest breeds around. They love being cuddled and usually get on with children and other pets.

2. Munchkin

Think of a dachshund (sausage dog) in cat form, and you have your munchkin. This cat is defined by its short legs and was fully recognized as a breed in 1983. They’ve been described as active pets who keep their kitten-like characteristics well into adulthood.

3. Manx

One of the most common, unusual cat breeds, the Manx, is distinctive because it has no tail. This doesn’t have to be a barrier to leading a full and active life, although they can be more susceptible to conditions such as urinary tract infections. Manx cats are affectionate to their owners but may disappear and hide whenever a stranger enters the home.

4. Pixie-Bob

This is a large cat with similarities to a bobcat. The Pixie-Bob is recommended for owners looking for their pets to be more active, as this feline likes to play fetch and can even be taken for walks on a leash. They have been likened to dogs, and the Pixie-Bob requires patience but will provide love and affection in return.

5. Scottish Fold

The clue is in the name of this unusual cat breed. The Scottish Fold originates from Scotland and is notable for its folded ears. From certain angles, they almost appear earless, and they are adorable visually. An affectionate animal, the Scottish Fold has another unusual feature, as it will adopt strange postures and can often stand on its hind legs.

6. Maine

The largest domestic cat in the world, the Maine is named after the state from where it originates. Because of its size, this feline requires plenty of exercise, so it’s recommended for families with a larger yard area. They can be happy indoors but need attention and stimulation, so be sure to budget for many cat toys.

7. Selkirk Rex

Originating from Montana in the USA, the Selkirk Rex is the cat with the curliest fur. Kittens are adorable, with many having curly little ringlets in their whiskers. Those ringlets may fade, but the curls in a Selkirk Rex’s coat will remain throughout their lifespan. They are an affectionate breed happy in a home with children and other pets.

8. Lykoi

The name “Lykoi” comes from the Greek word for werewolf, which sums up this cat’s unusual appearance. The Lykoi have short hair around the face, with longer fur over their body. This highlights their features, with many believing they resemble the classic werewolves of the horror film genre. Don’t worry; they are incredibly loving cats, so you don’t have to hide away when there’s a full moon.

9. Tonkinese

The Tonkinese cat has been around since the 1800s but has only been bred in the US since the 1960s. It’s a product of crossbreeding a Siamese with a Burmese, and this produced a stunning set of aqua-colored eyes that are unique in the feline world. The Tonkinese are affectionate but do require a lot of attention and can develop social anxiety if left alone for too long.

10. Egyptian Mau

If ever an Egyptian Mau gets into a fight with the neighborhood cats, it has a crucial weapon. This is the fastest domestic cat, capable of speeds up to 30mph. It’s not quite in the league of a cheetah, but that’s an impressive level, and the Egyptian Mau will want space to stretch those long legs.

11. Norwegian Forest Cat

Visually, the Norwegian Forest Cat is a stunning animal with a huge fluffy mane. They are large cats and are another breed that likes regular exercise and outdoor space. It requires patience to win their love, and that affection is reserved almost exclusively for their owners.

12. Japanese Bobtail

The tiny, puffy tail on a Japanese Bobtail means that this breed has been likened to a rabbit. To complete the comparison, some will even hop like your pet bunny. These are vocal, playful, and energetic cats, but they can be pretty bossy. Ideally, a Japanese Bobtail may prefer a home with no other pets.

13. Khao Manee

In some humans, notably the legendary David Bowie, there is a rare condition where one eye is a different color from the other. With the Khao Manee cat, this is a common occurrence. Depending on the individual feline, they can have a combination of stunning colors ranging from amber to yellow or blue. In their native Thailand, a Khao Manee is considered to be lucky, and they are also playful and affectionate.

14. Bengal

A more common breed than some of the cats on this list, the Bengal has a striking coat with a plush feel and stunning markings. They originate from the Asian Leopard Cat and are exceptionally playful and curious. While all cats have a preference for outdoor life, a Bengal is an option for those living in an apartment.

15. Exotic Shorthair

Looking for a more cost-effective version of a Persian cat? The exotic shorthair carries similar facial features, while its coat is much easier to manage. They can also be far less aggressive than Persians, which makes them a better choice for younger families. The Exotic Shorthair may be around for some time, as their average life span is longer than most cats at about 15 years.