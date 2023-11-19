Looking for an Unusual Pet? Here are 24 Weird Dog Breeds

Dogs are the greatest gift humanity has ever received. These furry fluffs of pure bliss bring so much comfort and happiness into our lives that it’s impossible not to love them. But, unfortunately, humans need to interfere in every natural thing to exist. With designer breeds becoming more and more common, there are numerous weird crossbreeds that you might never have heard of before. Here are 24 of the weirdest dog breeds.

1. Shar Pei

This dog will remind you of your old grandpa because its entire body is filled with wrinkles and folds, making it seem more like an unfolded mat. With their droopy eyes and smushed face, weird would be an understatement. However, they are super friendly and make for fun companions.

2. Xoloitzcuintli

These bad boys are so hairless that it’s hard to tell if we’re even looking at a dog. With rugged patches of fur on their head and paws, they really need a hair transplant. Coupled with huge ears sticking out of their face, they look pretty interesting when you see them.

3. Russian Borzoi

Is it a horse, or is it a dog? Russian Borzoi have very slender and lean-looking faces, but their bodies are humongous, making them look very bizarre. Topped with extremely long tails, they appear to be some weird blend of horses pretending to be your everyday four-legged friend.

4. Puli

Have you ever seen those mops that we use to clean the floor? Well, imagine that, with eyes and a tongue, and you have yourself a Puli. Their coat grows to be about twelve inches, but it’s not your average coat; it grows in the form of dreadlocks, making them look like a wig you just thrifted from a corner shop downtown. Grooming these babies sounds like a painful experience.

5. Rottiehuahua – Rottweiler and Chihuahua

As funny as the name sounds, Rottiehuahuas are super cute and will make you want to get an entire dozen if you see them. But the amount of fur they shed is unbelievable, and you can definitely make a whole mat out of it. Good luck with that.

6. Labrahuahua – Chihuahua and Labrador

Easy to take care of, these puppies are the perfect cuddle size and very easy to manage. A mix between one of the largest and smallest breeds in the world makes them kind of odd but in a cute way.

7. Komondor

If you’re looking for a pet that can help you wipe your house clean, then Komondor should be at the top of your list. Having long dreads that reach the floor, coupled with their humongous size, makes them one of the most challenging breeds to manage. If they jump on you with excitement, you’ll be squished like a bug.

8. Neapolitan Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiffs are unlike any dogs you’ve seen before, and if you have them in your home, you better believe no intruder will be walking through those doors. What makes them stand out is their sagging skin folds that almost reach the floor. Their wrinkles make them a nightmare for washing and grooming, so get ready to spend a ton of time at the nearest groomer.

9. Chinese Crested

What’s the best kind of doggo out there? One that looks like a real-life miniature pony! Looking at this breed instantly makes you think of that high-maintenance character in a movie who has a designer dog as an accessory. These animals have long hair on their head, neck, and tails, but their bodies are squeaky clean.

10. Affenpinscher

Quirky little fur ball Affenpinscher is an adorable bundle of joy that you’ll want to take home with you. But what makes it look slightly funny is how much it resembles a monkey. With a protruding jaw, round head, and large eyes, you won’t be able to tell what animal you’re looking at.

11. Bull Terrier

With an egg-like face, the Bull Terrier leaves you a bit confused at first glance. They have small triangular eyes like little buttons and a very wide mouth that makes them quite distinct.

12. Catalburun

Straight from Turkey, a Catalburun always looks angry, even when it isn’t (that sounds just like me). With a forked nose, these babies look intimidating because of their facial expressions. They’re also perfect for a viral meme and might even get you famous.

13. Azawakh

You won’t quite believe your eyes when you see an Azawakh walking down the street. With long legs — like very, very long legs — they’re so tall that it’s hard to imagine keeping them in your house as a domestic pet. However, they’re fiercely independent, so maybe they were never meant to be indoors.

14. Whoodle – Poodle and Wheaten Terrier

You better have a big boy brush because Whoodles need to be groomed a lot more than other dogs to keep their coat shiny and healthy. However, their gentleness and calm demeanor make them very attractive to people who aren’t into big dogs.

15. Bedlington Terrier

What is with all these dogs looking like different animals? Bedlington Terriers are more lamb-like than they are their own species. White balls of cotton, they make the most adorable puppies you’ll ever see. In a sea of stuffed toys, you won’t be able to tell them apart.

16. Shepherd Inu – German Shepherd and Shiba Inu

Shepherd Inu is a breed born for the Instagram limelight because it looks like a perfect modeling dog that media agencies would die over. Their foxy faces make them a social media sensation and chances are, they have a lot more followers than you’ll ever have.

17. Puggle – Poodle and Beagle

A litter of puggle puppies is a sight straight out of heaven because all you’ll be able to do is squeal in happiness. However, this crossbreed has a lot of the health issues of both the Pug and the Beagle, like obesity, as well as spinal and hip problems.

18. American Bullies – American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and English Bulldogs

Prepare to be confused because these dogs essentially look like the Hulk squeezed into the body of a pit bull. They’re super solid and chunky, but one glance at them will make you realize how unnatural they look.

19. Tibetan Mastiff

Humongous in size, the Tibetan Mastiff has a thick double coat that helps keep them warm even in the most grueling winter storms. They’re similar to bears with so much hair that you can make an entire house of them. But this also makes them a perfect cuddle partner that will keep you warm and cozy.

20. Golden Dachshund – Golden Retriever and a Dachshund

Somewhat disproportionate-looking furballs, their head is so huge, and their body is equally tiny, making you fear that their bobbling head will just snap off. However, their majestic coat is to die for if appropriately maintained.

21. Sheepadoodle – Old English Sheepdog and a Poodle

At first glance, they look so fluffy and cute, almost like a little cloud right in your palm. The funny thing is that you can apparently get them customized in three different sizes: micro, mini, and standard. If that’s not weird, then I don’t know what is.

22. Brussels Griffon

Cheeky expressions are their middle name. These four-legged cuties look like Master Shifu from Kung Fu Panda, yet they’re some of the most affectionate pets you can have. They may look warm and friendly, but they can definitely beat you in a fight.

23. Bojack – Boston Terrier and JRT

No, I’m not referring to the horse on Netflix here. Bojacks have a smushy face, which makes it quite hard for them to breathe. These babies have to suffer a lot, all in the name of their owners wanting a cute sidekick.

24. Löwchen

One of the smaller dogs on this list, this breed is very high maintenance, and rightly so! With their tiny furry paws that look like little boots, they’re ready for the red carpet at all times. To top it all off, their fashionable hairstyle is unmatched.

Source: Reddit.