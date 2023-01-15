Lori Harvey Takes Heat and High-Fives for Her Controversial Dating Advice

Dating in a digital world isn't all it's cracked up to be, but that doesn't mean it can't be good. Lori Harvey, the adopted daughter of comedian Steve Harvey has some practical advice for women who are entering the dating pool.

As she goes Instagram official with Damson Idris, her father's words become part of her dating mantra and set a tone that she definitely seems to live by.

@Essence posted a clip of an interview with the model where she dispensed her words of wisdom for women everywhere.

Being in the public eye tends to make everything you say fodder for anyone who has an opinion either about you as a person or about what you say. For Lori Harvey, this instance offered an opening for everyone to comment.

@Lovelife4b thinks Harvey is a ‘smart girl!'

@blktrubian doesn't have a problem with ‘the beautiful Lori Harvey.'

User @WessieHale thinks Harvey has her ‘dating pattern right.'

@niaa_unbranded thinks ‘we should all be taking notes.'

Not everyone was ready to jump in Harvey's corner and offer kudos of support. Plenty of posters had some negative viewpoints of her dating advice.

Twitter user @help1330 thinks Harvey is like the first slice in a loaf of bread.

@nice_two thinks Lori Harvey enjoys debuting new relationships annually, usually ‘around her birthday.'

@WhyUfikelate thinks Harvey ‘is heartless.'

@BeyondBeautiful thinks Harvey is nothing more than a ‘high class escort.'

@_faithskingdom wonders if Harvey is just dating men who meet her Instagram aesthetic.

User @cashhcity thinks Harvey has a time limit on relationships.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


