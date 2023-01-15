Lori Harvey Takes Heat and High-Fives for Her Controversial Dating Advice

Dating in a digital world isn't all it's cracked up to be, but that doesn't mean it can't be good. Lori Harvey, the adopted daughter of comedian Steve Harvey has some practical advice for women who are entering the dating pool.

As she goes Instagram official with Damson Idris, her father's words become part of her dating mantra and set a tone that she definitely seems to live by.

@Essence posted a clip of an interview with the model where she dispensed her words of wisdom for women everywhere.

“Remember that YOU ARE THE PRIZE.” – Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/crgIzgORPq — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 14, 2023

Being in the public eye tends to make everything you say fodder for anyone who has an opinion either about you as a person or about what you say. For Lori Harvey, this instance offered an opening for everyone to comment.

@Lovelife4b thinks Harvey is a ‘smart girl!'

Smart girl!! — Ms. Terrell (@Lovelife4b) January 14, 2023

@blktrubian doesn't have a problem with ‘the beautiful Lori Harvey.'

I’ve no issue with the beautiful Lori Harvey, she’s having fun dating, living her best life, and most importantly, she’s having fun without having children. The biggest issue with the living my best life in the 20s is that men/women carelessly have children, while ill prepared. — Malcolm eXistential (@blktrubian) January 14, 2023

User @WessieHale thinks Harvey has her ‘dating pattern right.'

Now fine is in the eye of the beholder (the only one who had my attention was MBJ), but she does have the dating pattern right. Date, have fun, and when you aren't having fun anymore or the relationship doesn't serve, move on. — Black “Tired of Being Tired” Butterfly (she/her) (@WessieHale) January 13, 2023

@niaa_unbranded thinks ‘we should all be taking notes.'

We should all be taking notes fr — Nia (@niaa_unbranded) January 14, 2023

Not everyone was ready to jump in Harvey's corner and offer kudos of support. Plenty of posters had some negative viewpoints of her dating advice.

Twitter user @help1330 thinks Harvey is like the first slice in a loaf of bread.

Lori Harvey is like the first slice of bread in a loaf everybody touches it but nobody wants it — Pinocchio Joe (@help1330) January 15, 2023

@nice_two thinks Lori Harvey enjoys debuting new relationships annually, usually ‘around her birthday.'

Another January…… Another Lori Harvey Relationship.



She ALWAYS debuts them around her Birthday(Today).😂 pic.twitter.com/R6kNhIQWdu — IDGAFWABGSAM (@nice_two) January 13, 2023

@WhyUfikelate thinks Harvey ‘is heartless.'

I’m convinced Lori Harvey is heartless 💯💔 pic.twitter.com/APIXiJWaoc — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) January 14, 2023

@BeyondBeautiful thinks Harvey is nothing more than a ‘high class escort.'

Lori Harvey is a high class escort. These think pieces be aggy af — sweetest masochist (@BeyondBeautiful) January 13, 2023

@_faithskingdom wonders if Harvey is just dating men who meet her Instagram aesthetic.

I’m starting to think Lori Harvey just dates men to fit her IG aesthetic 😂 — Birthday at Midnight 😛🥳 (@_faithskingdom) January 13, 2023

User @cashhcity thinks Harvey has a time limit on relationships.

Lori Harvey after 6 months pic.twitter.com/kG9YfsVDxu — Ca$h✨ (@cashhcity) January 13, 2023

