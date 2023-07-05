Rekindling The Flame: 12 Heartwarming Movies About Finding Lost Love

The world of romance films comes with unlimited possibilities. While some offer a comforting happy ending, the others are purely heart wrenching. In the middle lie bittersweet films about lovers separated by time and circumstances. Here are 12 recommendations by film lovers from an online community.

1. The Before Trilogy

Any conversation about romantic films will be incomplete without mentioning the Before trilogy. It all starts with a young man and woman meeting on a trip and spending one evening together, thinking it will be their only night together. Many users agree these films are a must-watch if you enjoy bitter-sweet romance.

2. Serendipity

Serendipity is yet another top-voted film. The story follows a couple who searched for each other years after the night they first met. They fell in love and got separated but were convinced that they'd end up together one day.

3. The Time Traveler's Wife

Combining time travel and romance, you get this incredible film. Time travel is known for making things complicated, but who thought even marriages could struggle due to this ability?

4. Love Story

Love Story brings two contrary characters together. We see a boy and a girl fall in love regardless of their backgrounds, only for a tragedy to occur.

5. Same Time, Next Year

This film is a bit odd as it follows two married people who end up sleeping together and decide to meet at the same place every year. As time passes, viewers get to witness the changes in their relationship.

6. Always Be My Maybe

Numerous members love this Netflix film. We see two people reconnect after 15 years, wondering if they can end up together.

7. Chunking Express

This stunning piece by Wong Kar Wai follows two police officers who fall in love with mysterious women. Set in Hong Kong, the film is famous for its melancholic visuals and atmosphere.

8. In The Mood for Love

I find this film to be a response to Same Time, Next Year. Yet another movie by Wong Kar Wai, this story follows two neighbors who bond over the suspicion that their spouses are involved in extramarital affairs. However, they limit themselves to a platonic bond to avoid the same mistake they condemn.

9. The Remains of The Day

Recommended by many forum members, this film centers around themes of love and war. If tales of misguided loyalties tickle your fancy, consider watching this masterpiece.

10. The Age of Adaline

Realism is no longer part of the picture when discussing The Age of Adaline. The story is about a woman who doesn't age past 29. She avoids long-term dating to avoid heartbreaks yet finds herself in the clenches of a newfound infatuation and a long-lost lover.

11. The Japanese Wife

The Japanese Wife is a stunning depiction of long-distance love between two pen pals. Despite never meeting, they exchange vows over letters and stay married while apart.

12. Shanghai Blues

Directed by Tusi Hark, this film is set in 1937 Shanghai. A departing soldier meets a young woman he vows to meet after the war ends. However, they don't know each other's names or faces. Ten years forward, the two meet in an unexpected turn of events.

