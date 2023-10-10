Love for Christmas: Why Romance Is in The Air Every Holiday Season

Valentine’s Day may be the designated day of lovers, but Christmas is the season of love.

While 36% of people say they think Valentine's Day is the most popular time to propose, in reality, 15% of all proposals – happen between the 24th of December and January 1st. That's more than at any other time of year, and the festive season leads in engagements as well, according to a survey by chillisauce.co.uk.

Perhaps that's why every year, just in time for the holiday season, the snow starts to seem more romantic, fairy lights seem brighter, and everyone seems at least a little sugar-rushed.

It's no coincidence the demand for Christmas romances, be it books or movies, rises yearly during the holiday season. You cannot go to any streaming service without seeing a new Hallmark, Lifetime or similar Christmas romance pop up.

But Why Christmas?

Christmas marks not just the season of joy but of love and sharing. If years of media saturation have taught us anything, one's supposed to spend Christmas with the ones they love, be it family, friends, or partners. For those without partners, this season tends to get a bit lonely. After all, who doesn’t want to go shopping, binge on sugary treats, and watch the pretty lights with the love of their life during Christmas?

The Christmas season tends to put things in perspective. It makes it likelier for you to tell people you love them. It makes you want to hold someone close as the snow slowly drifts outside fairy light-tinted windows. No one wants to be alone for Christmas; thus, the heightened sense of love and longing is in the air as people look for their soulmate with all their hearts as December rolls around.

Alone for Christmas: What Not To Do

Being alone in the holiday season is never easy. And sometimes, reading all the fluffy romances in the world won’t cut it. In such a situation, here’s what not to do:

Don't Coop Yourself Up In One Room

If you are introverted and lonely, chances are your first instinct would be to mope alone in your room. Try not to do that, if possible. If going out feels like too much, call or text a friend and see if they want to hang out. Talk to people, even if it’s just on text.

Don't Act Out Of Desperation

Loneliness can make people do the stupidest things out of desperation. If being alone is making you feel unworthy, do not settle for the first person who shows some interest. You are worthy and loved. Give yourself time to realize that, and try not to take the first chance to call your abusive ex. You are better than that.

Don't Blame Yourself

If you are recently out of a relationship or haven’t had much luck, it can feel easy to blame yourself. After all, you’re the common factor in all those situations, right? But that doesn’t mean you’re the one at fault. Sometimes, people hurt you over and over again. That doesn’t mean you are a bad person. Maybe you have bad luck. But it won’t always be that way.

Don't Block People Out

When people are hurt and alone, they tend to block people out instead of asking for help. While it may be difficult to ask for help, it’s okay to accept it if people are offering. If they say they want to be with you, let them. Don’t let your insecurities drive people away.

Romantic Reads and Watches To Keep You Warm This Season

That said, even if we know all the disadvantages of staying cooped up alone, it's still better to reach for a tub of ice cream and good old romance novels instead of acting out of desperation. Keeping that in mind, here are some recommendations:

Love, Holly by Emily Stone Bright Lights, Big Christmas by Mary Kay Andrews Wreck the Halls by Tessa Bailey Book Lovers by Emily Henry

On the other hand, if you would rather opt for a romantic movie rather than a romance novel, Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail, The Holiday, and Carol make for some great romantic watches.

This article was produced by Bookworm Era and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.