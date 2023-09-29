Love in the Limelight: 25 Celebrity Power Couples

Power couples shine as beacons of love and success in Hollywood, where fame and fortune collide. From music to TV to film to sports and politics, these dynamic duos captivate the public with their partnerships, proving that love can flourish amidst the entertainment industry's bright lights and relentless scrutiny.

1. Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among the music industry's most influential and successful couples, with a combined net worth of over $1.8 billion. They have collaborated on several hit songs, such as “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love.”

They have also faced challenges in their marriage, such as infidelity rumors, but they have overcome them through therapy and music. Their three children are Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

This pair has been frequently described as #relationshipgoals. They're a power couple in sports and entertainment, with Wilson being a star quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara being a Grammy-winning singer and dancer.

They met in 2015 and got married in 2016. They share Future (from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future), Sienna, Win, and a newborn baby whose name has yet to be revealed to the world.

3. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are both successful actors and producers. The two met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, but they did not start dating until 2011. They got married in 2012 in a secret ceremony at a plantation in South Carolina, which they later apologized for and expressed regret over.

They've welcomed four children into the world: James, Inez, Betty, and a newborn baby whose name has not been announced yet. They are known for their hilarious social media interactions and support for each other's careers and causes.

4. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not only one of the most famous couples but also among the most controversial couples worldwide. Why? Because they decided to step back from their royal duties and move to the U.S. in 2020. They met on a blind date in 2016 after they were set up by a mutual friend, and married in 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Their two children are Archie and Lilibet. They have also been vocal about their struggles with the media and the royal family and gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they revealed shocking details about their life as royals.

5. Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland are another pair of successful actors — both are stars of the Spider-Man franchise. They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, but they did not confirm their relationship until 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car.

They have been very private about their romance and rarely discuss each other in interviews. However, they have shown their support and admiration for each other on social media and at award shows.

6. LeBron James and Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James are a power couple in sports and philanthropy, with LeBron being one of the greatest basketball players of all time and Savannah being a successful entrepreneur and activist. They met in high school in Akron, Ohio, and have been together ever since.

They got married in 2013 in a star-studded ceremony in San Diego, with a performance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. They have three children named Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. They are also very involved in their community and have founded the I Promise School, a public school for at-risk students in Akron.

7. David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham are a famous and wealthy couple with a combined net worth of more than $1 billion. They met in 1997 at a charity soccer match and were engaged in 1998. They married in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at a castle in Ireland.

Their four children are Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. They are also successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists with their own fashion, beauty, and sports brands. The couple is also heavily involved in various causes and organizations. They have faced rumors of infidelity and divorce over the years but have always denied them and maintained a united front.

8. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are two successful actors and producers who met in 1998 on the set of That '70s Show, where they played love interests but did not start dating until 2012. They got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015 in a secret ceremony at a ranch in California.

They have two children named Wyatt and Dimitri. They have also invested in several start-ups and tech companies, such as Airbnb, Uber, Spotify, and SoundCloud. They're known for their humor and pranks and have parodied their own relationship and other celebrities on social media and TV shows.

9. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are a musical power couple, both being Grammy-winning artists and producers. They met in the 90s in New York City but did not hit it off until 2008, when they collaborated on a music project.

They got engaged and pregnant in 2010 and married in the same year in a private ceremony in Corsica. They have two sons: Egypt and Genesis. They have also supported each other's careers and interests and have celebrated their love and anniversaries with sweet messages and songs.

10. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met in 1981 on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies but didn't begin dating until 1985 when they starred together in the movie Volunteers. They married in 1988 and have two sons, Chet and Truman, though Hanks has two other children, Colin and Elizabeth, from a previous marriage.

They've also collaborated on several films, such as Sleepless in Seattle, That Thing You Do!, and Larry Crowne. They're one of the most beloved and enduring couples in Hollywood and have supported each other through various health issues.

11. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met in 1994 when she auditioned for the role of his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but did not get the part. They started dating in 1995 and got married in 1997. They have two children, Jaden and Willow, who are both famous in their own right.

They've also worked together on projects such as Ali and After Earth. They've been open about their unconventional marriage, which they call a “life partnership,” and have faced rumors of infidelity and divorce that they appear to be working through.

12. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first met in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, where they played a couple with a baby son. They've been together since then but have kept their relationship very private.

They share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, and they've also partnered on another film, Lost River, which was directed by Gosling and starred Mendes. You'll rarely see them in public together, but they occasionally express their love for each other in interviews and on social media.

13. Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most famous couples in the world, as they are the future king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. They met in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

They started dating in 2003 but kept their relationship private for several years, briefly broke up in 2007, but reconciled soon after. They got married on April 29, 2011, in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey, watched by millions of people around the world. They have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

14. Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset are both successful rappers and Grammy winners. They met in 2017, when they collaborated on a song, started dating soon after, and got secretly married in September of that year in a private ceremony in their bedroom.

They announced their marriage to the public in June 2018, after Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage in October 2017. They have one daughter, Kulture, born in July 2018. They've faced several challenges in their relationship but have also reconciled and expressed their love and support for each other on multiple occasions.

15. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in sports and entertainment, with Union being a successful actress and producer and Wade being a retired NBA star and entrepreneur. They met in 2007 at a Super Bowl party but didn't start dating until 2009. They were engaged in 2013 and had a luxurious wedding in Miami in 2014.

In 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James, via surrogate after Union struggled with infertility and multiple miscarriages. They're involved in various philanthropic and social justice causes, such as education, health, and racial equality.

16. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are Grammy-winning artists and fashion icons. They met in 2013, when A$AP joined Rihanna's Diamond Tour and starred in her music video “Fashion Killa.”

They started dating in 2020, and have since been spotted on romantic getaways and red carpet events. They have two sons together, whose names they've tried to keep under wraps as best as they could. However, sources revealed their names are RZA (Ree-za) and Riot.

17. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a notable Hollywood couple. Teigen is a model, cookbook author, and TV personality, and Legend is a singer, songwriter, and producer. They met in 2006, on the set of Legend's music video “Stereo,” where they played love interests.

They got engaged in 2011 and married in 2013, in a beautiful wedding in Italy. They have four children together, named Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren. You don't hear too much about them in the media, which is a good thing!

18. Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

Denzel and Pauletta Washington are a power couple who have both experienced success in the film industry, with Denzel being one of the most recognizable names of all time. They first laid eyes on each other in 1977, on the set of the TV movie Wilma.

They decided to get married in 1983 after Pauletta turned down Denzel's proposal twice. Together, they have four children: John, David, Katia, Olivia, and Malcolm. They also participate in numerous social justice and philanthropic causes.

19. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are famous producers and actors. The two met in 2001 on the set of the rom-com Gigli. They got engaged in 2002, but postponed their wedding in 2003 and broke up in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in 2020 after Lopez ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. They got married in 2022 in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. They have both gone on record saying that they prefer to keep the details of their relationship private.

20. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham are a couple that's been together for quite a while. Winfrey is a legendary talk show host, producer, and philanthropist, and Graham is an author, businessman, and public speaker. They first met in 1986 at a charity event in Chicago.

Though they were engaged in 1992, they ultimately opted not to marry and instead have a spiritual partnership. They have supported each other and have been together for more than 30 years.

21. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one of Hollywood's newest power couples in sports and entertainment. Biles is a world-class gymnast, and Owens is a football player for the Green Bay Packers.

They met in 2020 through a dating app and hit it off right away. Owens supported Biles during her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal. They got engaged in 2022 and married in April 2023.

22. Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are one of the most well-known couples throughout the National Basketball Association and the world. Wardell Stephen Curry Jr. is a basketball star for the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha is a TV host, cookbook author, and entrepreneur.

They've known each other since 2002 when they met at a church youth group in North Carolina. They didn't start dating until 2008, and they were engaged in 2011. The pair decided to tie the knot in 2013, and they have two daughters and a son together: Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

23. Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama are arguably the most influential couple in the world, as they served as the President and First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. They met in 1989 at a Chicago law firm, where Michelle was Barack's mentor.

They started dating soon after and got engaged in 1991. They got married in 1992 and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha. They have also written bestselling books, launched a production company, and created a foundation together.

24. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have mostly kept to themselves when it comes to their relationship. Williams is accustomed to the spotlight, as she is a tennis champion regarded as one of, if not the greatest of all time. Ohanian is a co-founder of Reddit.

They met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome, where they were both staying. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. The couple has two daughters, Olympia and Adira. They got married in 2017 in a lovely ceremony in New Orleans.

25. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are both producers and actors who have left their mark on the industry. They portrayed a couple in 1987 on the set of Lemon Sky, and the rest was history.

The next year, in 1988, they married and eventually welcomed two children, Travis and Sosie. They have also starred in other films together, such as Pyrates and The Woodsman. They have been married for over 30 years and have faced challenges such as financial losses and a family scandal, but they've stayed united nonetheless.