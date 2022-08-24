‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Danielle and Nick Have Filed for Divorce

Six months after the Season Two finale of “Love Is Blind,” all couples who appeared on the show have split up. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, who tied the knot at the end of the season, are now getting a divorce.

Whirlwind Romance

Danielle and Nick were the first couple of Season Two to get engaged without knowing what the other looked like. Their relationship hit a few rough patches throughout the show as the couple debated on whether or not their lifestyles were compatible. Episode Nine has a cliffhanger showing them standing at the altar, despite them arguing the day before their wedding.

They ultimately said “I do” and had nothing but good things to say to each other at the Season Two reunion in March.

Changed Behavior

At the reunion, the couple discussed one of their most unforgettable arguments-Nick was concerned about Danielle's habit of dressing up in silly costumes and dancing on the furniture. This behavior was obviously not a dealbreaker, and Danielle had this to say about it at the reunion:

“He gets on the table before I do … he dances on more tables than I did!”

The couple also confirmed that they did attend couples therapy to improve communication.

Related: 10 Celebrity Marriages That Fizzled Fast

Something in the Air

The news of Danielle and Nick's divorce comes less than a week after fellow Season Two contestants Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced they would be going their separate ways.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by CNation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Steve Granitz and JC Olivera.