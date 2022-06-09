Love, Victor Cast Discusses Third and Final Season

Love, Victor Season 3 will be the final season of the popular teen drama series. All eight episodes release on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15th, and for long-time fans, there won’t be a dry eye in the house. During the press day in honor of the final season, the cast discusses the last day on set, if they feel their characters were given a satisfying ending, and most importantly – if they are Team Benji or Team Rahim.

What Was The Last Day On Set Like?

ISABELLA FERREIRA: The last day was so emotional. It was a lot. It was extremely bittersweet. I think we were all mentally ready, but it's hard to let go of something that's been a part of your life for the past three years. These people have grown to be my family. And this show has grown to be our little baby that we crafted and tried so hard to work on. It was definitely hard. A lot of tears, but it was, it was good. We were all there for each other. So it was lovely.

ANTHONY TURPEL: Yeah, it's a real bittersweet moment. I'm trying to be on the side of, don't be sad that it's gone, be happy that it happened. That's kind of where I'm at. But this experience as a whole has just been incredible. So it's only natural to be pretty sad that it's going away.

MATEO FERNANDEZ: It was really a very emotional moment. Very bittersweet. I'm gonna miss you all so much. This has been such a big part of my life, that it's hard to say goodbye. It almost doesn't feel real, right. But I mean, I'm really happy that I was part of it to begin with.

AVA CAPRI: I don't think it was a dry eye in any of the main cast. Anthony K. was just losing it. Michael (who plays Victor) gave an amazing speech. We all knew how special this show is, and making this show was, and our connection to each other. It’s gonna be really hard to find a show that feels like it felt to make Love, Victor. Bittersweet. But a lot of bitter. A lot of sadness for sure.

RACHEL HILSON: It was a night. It was an evening. I think we finished in the wee hours of the morning. Like at 7am. We were all sleepy, hungry, wired, emotional. And it definitely felt like a full circle sort of day. Lots of hugs, lots of tears, lots of food.

BEBE WOOD: There was a lot of dancing in the parking lot, afterward. We were all just so exhausted, to be honest. Exhausted, emotional, happy, sad, proud. I just remember that we were filming in Malibu, and there was a whole bunch of dust and sand in the parking lot. I just remember clouds of dust being kicked up while people danced and stuff. Someone had a boombox and was blasting music.

Are You Satisfied With How Things End For Your Character?

ISABELLA FERREIRA: I think we closed it off as well as we possibly could have. I'm really proud of it. I'm really happy with the way that things ended with Pilar. We did what we had to do. These people are amazing. They're my family, and just being able to work with them, and having a lot of growth these past three seasons, and seeing where she left off. It’s kind of an open-ended situation as well. So I'm glad that it ended that way. Because you know, people can just assume what they want.

ANTHONY TURPEL: 1,000% 1,000% I really enjoy how we left things. And just the journey throughout all of season three was not only fun to film, but really cool to see a character you were for three years. And finally, I'm not sure if this is bad terminology, but lay it to rest. I was super happy with everything. With The scenes with Bella (who plays Pilar) and everyone else's stories, as well. It was really fun just being able to see them work throughout this whole season.

MATEO FERNANDEZ: I feel the same way. I'm really happy with how everyone's story wrapped up. And I thought it was a really special way to end all of it with my character.

AVA CAPRI: I'm happy with Lucy's ending. I, of course, wish there were more episodes or more seasons to explore more things. I definitely think that we did what we could in the eight episodes, but I'm so happy with where we ended. I love our last episode, I cried thinking about it. Everyone gets their love story in some way. And I think it's so beautiful. And I'm so excited for everyone to get to watch it.

BEBE WOOD: I'm super happy I think with the way things ended, for not only Lake, but for everyone. Everyone has their moment. I think, and I hope, the fans are happy, with the way everything ended up.

RACHEL HILSON: It’s hard to write an end – especially to a show like this. I do like to think that it's not the end for these characters and that they have these fictional futures that they're going off into the sunset. I'm sure they'll have their challenges along the way, but I'm really happy with them. I feel like Mia ends with some stability and some hope and I love that for her.

Team Benji or Team Rahim?

Season 2 of Love, Victor ended with a massive cliffhanger. Victor showed up at the door of the boy he chose to be with, but fans don’t know if that is Benji or Rahim. They won’t have to wait long, as all is revealed in the first episode of Season 3, but there are two very distinct sides that fans have taken on social media. So when given the chance to ask the cast which side they are on, we had to take it.

ISABELLA FERREIRA: I think I need to stay true to Pilar. Rahim is her bestie. So definitely team Rahim all the way.

ANTHONY TURPEL: Don't do this! I like them both. I like both of the characters a lot. I was kind of happy either way. George and Anthony are incredible people, and they really did an incredible job fleshing out those characters and performing them. So I'm just a fan of both the people, and the characters as a whole. So I'm fine with either really, I don't have a side.

MATEO FERNANDEZ: I don't know. It's hard. Either way.

AVA CAPRI: This is a difficult question. I love both the actors so much and both the characters. Lucy is BFFs with Benji, so I have a little bit of a bias there, but I love the character Rahim so much. think I'm probably team first love and on Team Benji, but it's difficult. I'm Team Victor, Team Rahim, and Team Benji.

BEBE WOOD: I'm just going to say what I personally believe. I am Team Rahim, to be honest. As I've aged, I've realized the importance of befriending young people who are also the child and grandchild of immigrants. It's really helpful to have those friendships and relationships. Victor grows up a lot and learns so much from his friendship with Rahim, so that's a beautiful foundation for a potential relationship. I think it is also nice to like date people who have similar backgrounds and understand that part of your life, so I'm personally Team Rahim.

RACHEL HILSON: I'm gonna copy [Bebe’s] answer. Copy / Paste. I do like the idea of first love, though. It's cute.

Discover how it all ends for Victor and his friends and family when Love, Victor season 3 comes to Disney+ and Hulu, on June 15th.

